Prep Basketball: McDonell boys ranked first in Division 5 state poll

The McDonell boys basketball team has been ranked first in the inaugural Associated Press Division 5 state poll of the season, released on Tuesday.

McDonell (12-0) earned eight of 10 first-place votes with Fall River (11-0) receiving the other two. De Pere (Division 1), Nicolet (Division 2), West Salem (Division 3) and Howards Grove (Division 4) were the other top-ranked teams.

Cadott (12-0) was ranked 10th in the Division 4 girls poll where La Crosse Aquinas (12-1) was selected as number one. McDonell (9-3) received votes in Division 5 where Blair-Taylor (10-0) earned seven of nine first-place votes.

Kaukauna (Division 1), Green Bay Notre Dame (Division 2) and Whitefish Bay Dominican (Division 3) were the other top teams in their respective divisions.

Boys

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School Record Points

1. De Pere (8) 10-0 98

2. Arrowhead (2) 12-0 90

3. Middleton 9-0 79

4. Homestead 9-1 71

5. Brookfield Central 8-1 60

6. Milwaukee Hamilton 9-1 49

7. Marquette University 8-2 27

(tie) Neenah 8-3 27

9. Madison La Follette 7-2 25

10. Sussex Hamilton 7-2 9

Others receiving votes:

West Allis Nathan Hale 7, Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 1, Fond du Lac 1, Oshkosh North 1.

Division 2

School Record Points

1. Nicolet (2) 10-1 85

2. Wisconsin Lutheran (5) 8-2 82

3. Burlington 9-1 78

4. Pewaukee (3) 6-2 75

5. Mosinee 10-1 52

6. La Crosse Central 7-2 49

7. Pius XI 8-3 43

8. De Forest 8-1 28

9. Greenfield 8-1 27

10. Onalaska 6-3 16

Others receiving votes:

Fox Valley Lutheran 6, Mount Horeb 4, New London 2, Shawano Comm. 2, Westosha Central 1.

Division 3

School Record Points

1. West Salem (6) 9-0 92

2. Brillion (3) 12-0 91

3. Appleton Xavier (1) 11-0 82

4. Prescott 9-0 70

5. Racine St. Catherine's 9-1 62

6. Lakeside Lutheran 9-0 41

7. Saint Thomas More 7-2 34

8. Catholic Memorial 6-3 30

9. Carmen Northwest 6-2 24

10. Northland Pines 9-3 12

Others receiving votes:

Turner 3, Northwestern 3, Winneconne 2, Kiel 2, Little Chute 2.

Division 4

School Record Points

1. Howards Grove (9) 11-0 99

2. Mineral Point 10-0 82

3. Saint Mary Catholic (1) 11-1 81

4. Luther 8-1 60

5. Saint Mary's Springs 6-1 56

6. Darlington 11-1 51

7. Auburndale 10-1 43

8. Fall Creek 7-2 22

9. Marathon 8-2 20

10. Aquinas 8-1 17

Others receiving votes:

Cuba City 9, Kohler 7, Deerfield 2, Bangor 1.

Division 5

School Record Points

1. Chippewa Falls McDonell (8) 12-0 98

2. Fall River (2) 11-0 88

3. Heritage Christian 12-0 83

4. Central Wisconsin Christian 8-1 61

5. Newman Catholic 9-2 56

6. Royall 9-1 45

7. Port Edwards 8-1 44

8. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 8-3 21

9. Clear Lake 6-1 19

10. Hillsboro 8-2 15

Others receiving votes:

Hurley 7, Owen-Withee 6, Wayland Academy 3, Ithaca 2, Pacelli 2.

Girls

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School Record Points

1. Kaukauna (3) 12-1 82

2. Kettle Moraine (4) 11-1 81

3. Brookfield East (1) 11-1 70

4. Hortonville 12-1 68

5. Neenah (1) 12-1 56

6. Verona Area 9-2 35

7. Arrowhead 9-2 33

8. Germantown 10-3 30

9. Sun Prairie West 10-3 20

10. Franklin 12-1 9

(tie) Homestead 9-1 9

Others receiving votes: Marshfield 2.

Division 2

School Record Points

1. Notre Dame (5) 10-1 85

2. Pewaukee (3) 11-1 83

3. Beaver Dam (1) 12-1 73

4. Union Grove 9-1 60

5. Waukesha West 12-2 55

6. Wisconsin Lutheran 11-3 31

7. McFarland 11-2 28

8. Pius XI 11-2 25

9. New Berlin West 9-2 21

10. De Forest 11-3 18

Others receiving votes: Monona Grove 12, Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Cedarburg 1.

Division 3

School Record Points

1. Dominican (8) 10-1 88

2. Freedom (1) 11-1 77

3. Waupun 11-3 66

4. Lake Mills 11-2 59

5. Brillion 10-1 47

6. Edgerton 12-1 44

7. Prairie du Chien 11-3 36

8. Oostburg 10-2 25

9. Columbus 10-3 20

10. Milwaukee Academy of Science 11-2 17

Others receiving votes: West Salem 14, Prescott 2.

Division 4

School Record Points

1. Aquinas (7) 12-1 88

2. Laconia (2) 14-1 82

3. Cuba City 12-0 71

4. Westfield Area 13-1 51

5. Randolph 11-3 42

6. New Glarus 12-0 40

7. Neillsville 11-0 37

8. The Prairie School 9-2 27

9. Saint Mary Catholic 11-1 26

10. Cadott 12-0 18

Others receiving votes: Pardeeville 6, Crandon 5, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 2.

Division 5

School Record Points

1. Blair-Taylor (7) 10-0 87

2. Prairie Farm 11-0 74

3. Assumption (1) 11-1 72

4. Albany (1) 14-0 71

5. Athens 13-1 48

6. Lourdes Academy 9-1 42

7. Royall 10-2 40

8. Sevastopol 10-1 28

9. Edgar 8-3 14

10. Wabeno/Laona 10-4 4

(tie) South Shore 10-0 4

(tie) Belmont 11-2 4

Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 2, Oakfield 2, Central WI Christian 1, Hillsboro 1, Almond-Bancroft 1.

