Chi-Hi senior Mason Monarski has been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the the 2022-23 boys basketball season.

Monarski was one of six players to be chosen to the first team after 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Cardinals.

Senior Jackson Tomczak was picked for the second team for the Cardinals as he finished second on the team with 13.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Rice Lake senior Tyler Orr was chosen as the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.

2022-23 All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team—Tyler Orr, Rice Lake; Mason Monarski, Chi-Hi; Mason Stoik, Eau Claire Memorial; Ben Healy, Hudson; Charlie Morning, Menomonie; Joey Butz, River Falls.

Second Team—Cooper Jesperson, Eau Claire Memorial; Zach Orr, Rice Lake; Jackson Tomczak, Chi-Hi; Andrew Rocksvold, Eau Claire North; Isaac Ellison, Menomonie.

Honorable Mention—Avery Schroeder, Eau Claire Memorial; Ben Berkof, Hudson; Payton Lawrence, Hudson; Tyler Lessard, Hudson; Aidan Carufel, River Falls; Eli Johnson, River Falls; Preston Johnson, River Falls.

Player of the Year—Tyler Orr, Rice Lake.

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi boys basketball hosts Holmen 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23