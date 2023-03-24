Cornell senior Dylan Bowe and New Auburn sophomore Justin Melland have been named to the All-East Lakeland Conference first team for the 2022-23 boys basketball season.

Bowe led the Chiefs in scoring at 17.2 points per game while Melland had a team-best 17.2 points per contest for the Trojans.

Lake Holcombe senior Harley Schroeder and sophomore Brian Strzok were selected to the second team after Strzok led the Chieftains in scoring at 14.8 points per game and Schroeder averaged 12.5 points per contest. New Auburn sophomore Andrew Gotham and Lake Holcombe sophomore Ryley Craker were each named to the team as honorable mentions. Gotham scored 11.4 points per game and Craker scored 12.3 points.

Bruce junior Ryan Popowich was named East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year.

2022-23 All-East Lakeland Conference

First Team—Ryan Popowich, Bruce; Elec Klefstad, Prairie Farm; Tyler Rassbach, Prairie Farm; Giles Groothousen, Flambeau; Matt Popowich, Bruce; Dylan Bowe, Cornell; Gunner Greuel, Winter; Justin Melland, New Auburn.

Second Team—Tannar Lewis, Clayton; Jake Thome, Bruce; Ethan Meyer, Birchwood; Nick Luoma, Clayton; Albert Blair, Winter; Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe; Harley Schroeder, Lake Holcombe; Lucas Gindt, Birchwood.

Honorable Mention—Jayce Nelson, Prairie Farm; Josh Young, Clayton; Andrew Gotham, New Auburn; Noah Lobitz, Birchwood; Carter Petit, Winter; Jacob Nelson, Flambeau; Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe.

