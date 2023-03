The McDonell boys basketball team has earned a No. 2 seed for the upcoming Division 5 state tournament and will meet No. 3 Fall River in Friday semifinals.

The Macks (28-1) advanced to state by overcoming a 13-point deficit in the second half to edge Solon Springs in overtime 58-56 in Saturday night's sectional finals. Fall River (26-3) won the Trailways West Conference championship during the regular season and qualified for state with an 82-75 victory over Heritage Christian on Saturday.

Wausau Newman (25-4) is the No. 1 seed in Division 5 and faces No. 4 Royall (22-7) in the first semifinal of the day on Friday at 9:05 a.m. with the Macks and Pirates to follow at approximately 10:45 a.m. at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Friday's two semifinal winners will meet on Saturday at 11:05 a.m. for the Division 5 state championship.

IN PHOTOS: McDonell, Thorp boys basketball clash in Division 5 sectional semifinal at Chi-Hi 3-9-23