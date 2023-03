Prep Boys Basketball: Mittermeyer, Huss, Schwarzenberger and Hoel named to All-Western Cloverbelt first team

Chippewa County players made up four of six spots on the All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team for the 2022-23 boys basketball season.

McDonell seniors Eddie Mittermeyer and Canan Huss, Bloomer junior Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Stanley-Boyd junior Henry Hoel and Thorp junior Brady Stewart have been named to the first team. Mittermeyer averaged 20.9 points per game while making a state-high 126 3-pointers and was also chosen to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state first team. Huss led the Macks in scoring at 21.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest and was a WBCA Division 3 all-state honorable mention.

Schwarzenberger led the conference in scoring at 23.1 points per game and was additionally a WBCA Division 3 all-state honorable mention. Hoel averaged 20 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest for the Orioles and Stewart scored 14.7 points per game with the Cardinals.

Bloomer senior Evan Rogge and Thorp senior Aiden Rosemeyer were each selected to the second team. Rogge scored 9.6 points and grabbed 5.1 rebounds per game with the Blackhawks while Rosemeyer was second on the Cardinals in scoring at 14.5 points per game.

McDonell senior Aidan Misfeldt, Cadott sophomore Warren Bowe and Stanley-Boyd junior Haydn Gustafson were each named to the team as honorable mentions. Misfeldt scored 9.7 points per game for the Western Cloverbelt champion Macks, Bowe averaged 12.8 points per game with the Hornets and Gustafson scored 12.6 points per contest with the Orioles.

Fall Creek junior Bo Vollrath was named Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year. Neillsville senior Andrew Brown was named Eastern Cloverbelt Player of the Year.

2022-23 All-Western Cloverbelt Conference

First Team—Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer; Bo Vollrath, Fall Creek; Canan Huss, McDonell; Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell; Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd; Brady Stewart, Thorp.

Second Team—Evan Rogge, Bloomer; Leo Hagberg, Fall Creek; Isaac Steinke, Fall Creek; Brody Seefeldt, Osseo-Fairchild; Jared Payne, Eau Claire Regis; Aiden Rosemeyer, Thorp.

Honorable Mention—Warren Bowe, Cadott; Ben Kelly, Fall Creek; Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell; Braeden Metzler, Osseo-Fairchild; Kendron Krogman, Eau Claire Regis; Haydn Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd.

Player of the Year—Bo Vollrath, Fall Creek.

2022-23 All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference

First Team—Kaden Wiese, Colby; Emmitt Konieczny, Marshfield Columbus; Blake Jakobi, Marshfield Columbus; Andrew Brown, Neillsville; Logan Amacher, Owen-Withee; Carter Klabon, Owen-Withee.

Second Team—Mateo Lopez, Colby; Lucas Kreklau, Marshfield Columbus; Rogan Travis, Greenwood; Drew Stieglitz, Loyal; Bryce Erickson, Neillsville; Caleb Geldernick, Owen-Withee.

Honorable Mention—Tucker Meyer, Colby; Tevin Rue, Colby; Grant Olson, Marshfield Columbus; Charlie Moore, Marshfield Columbus; Ryver Glynn, Greenwood; Alex Roman, Neillsville.

IN PHOTOS: Northwest Tipoff Classic hosted by UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22