Chi-Hi's Gus Thorp, Jackson Hoem and Mason Johnson were each selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference second team for the 2022-23 boys hockey season.

The freshman Thorp was chosen as a defenseman after scored 10 goals and assisting on 22 others in 26 games and also was picked to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association second team all-state. Hoem and Johnson were each selected as forwards with the junior Hoem scoring 21 goals and assisting on 27 others in 26 games and the junior Johnson finishing with 18 goals and 26 assists in 26 games. Hoem was a WHCA all-state as an honorable mention.

Senior forward Jack Bowe was an honorable mention for the Cardinals with 14 goals and eight assists in 26 games. Bowe was chosen to the WHCA All-State team for a second team as he was a second team honoree this season.

New Richmond senior goaltender Blake Milton was named Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.

2022-23 All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team—Goalie: Blake Milton, New Richmond. Defense: Easton Schmit, New Richmond; Dylan Byrne, Eau Claire Memorial. Forward: Alex Pottratz, Hudson; Catcher Langeness, New Richmond; Jack Kein, Eau Claire North.

Second Team—Goalie: Jayden Serene, River Falls. Defense: Nick Madsen, Eau Claire Memorial; Gus Thorp, Chi-Hi. Forward: Jackson Hoem, Chi-Hi; Carson Strapon, Hudson; Mason Johnson, Chi-Hi.

Honorable Mention—Goalie: Aiden Tepper-Engh, Hudson; Jack Drout, Menomonie; Reed Rybak, Eau Claire Memorial. Defense: Nathan Carroll, Rice Lake; Brecken Meyer, Hudson; Oliver Schroeder, Hudson; Ben Hahn, New Richmond; Lance Howard, New Richmond. Forward: Nick Thompson, Eau Claire North; Brayton Thillman, Eau Claire North; Benji Roberts, Eau Claire Memorial; Mack Diggins, Eau Claire Memorial; Nolan Ottum, Eau Claire Memorial; Jack Bowe, Chi-Hi; Steve Chapman, New Richmond; Bjorn Bahneman, New Richmond; Reece Hubmer, New Richmond; Jakob Kunz, Rice Lake; Mike Mauer, Hudson.

Player of the Year—Blake Milton, New Richmond.

