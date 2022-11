Prep Boys Soccer: Chi-Hi's Christie, Stoll named All-Big Rivers second team

Chi-Hi senior Nolan Christie and junior Colby Stoll have been named to the All-Big Rivers Conference second team for the boys soccer season.

Christie and Stoll are two of the 11 players chosen for the second team.

Chi-Hi junior Ethan Faschingbauer was selected to the team as an honorable mention.

Hudson junior Harry Ross was selected as the Big Rivers Player of the Year.

All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team—Harry Ross, Hudson; Daken Welch, Eau Claire Memorial; Zack Nye, River Falls; Aaron Sparling, Hudson; Liam Junker, Eau Claire Memorial; Sean Berger, Hudson; Joey Moua, Eau Claire Memorial; Tustin Todd, River Falls; Elliott Solberg, Eau Claire North; Gabe Smith, Eau Claire Memorial; Toby Schneider, Hudson.

Second Team—Andrew Blattner, New Richmond; Conner Sparling, Hudson; Roshane Samuels, New Richmond; Nolan Christie, Chi-Hi; Wesley Paul, Eau Claire Memorial; Darren Chukel, Hudson; Louis Dalal-Haugen, Eau Claire North; Caleb Selleck, River Falls; Nicky Alenov, Hudson; Colby Stoll, Chi-Hi; Brody Luepke, Eau Claire Memorial.

Honorable Mention—Presley Clay, Eau Claire North; Charlie Gess, New Richmond; Lenny Wats, Eau Claire Memorial; Tucker Bird, Menomonie; Charlie Funk, Eau Claire Memorial; Ethan Faschingbauer, Chi-Hi; Connor Nueser, Eau Claire North; Reily Heiberg, New Richmond; Remy Espanet, River Falls.