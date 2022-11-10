Prep Football: Cadott's Weir earns All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first team honors

Cadott senior placekicker Peter Weir has been named to the All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference team at placekicker for the 2022 season.
Weir was the lone Hornet to make the first team with plenty of Cadott players represented on the offense and defense.
Cadott senior offensive lineman Brodee Burish and punter Axel Tegels were second team selections on offense while senior inside linebacker Nick Fasbender, junior outside linebacker Jordan Peters, senior defensive back Tristan Drier and junior defensive end Tegels made the second team defense.
Defensive lineman Burish was an honorable mention on defense while quarterback Trier, running back Fasbender, senior fullback/tight end Tegan Ritter and Tegels were honorable mention selections on the offense.
Elmwood/Plum City running back Trevor Asher was named the Dunn-St. Croix's Offensive Player of the Year and Glenwood City senior Brady Klatt was chosen as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Prep Football All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Quarterback—Walker Korish, Turtle Lake. Backfield—Sebastian Nielson, Boyceville; Trevor Asher, Elmwood/Plum City, Diego Schmitt, Spring Valley. Fullback/Tight End—Fran Weix, Elmwood/Plum City. Wide Receiver—Caden Wold, Boyceville; Drew Torgerson, Turtle Lake. Offensive Lineman—Grant Kaiser, Boyceville; Trace Anderson, Elmwood/Plum City; Payton Kopp, Elmwood/Plum City; Joel Anderson, Spring Valley; Jack Mattison. Punter—Jordan Blanchard, Clear Lake. Placekicker—Brayan Vasquez-Martinez, Boyceville; Peter Weir, Cadott.
Inside Linebacker—Brady Klatt, Glenwood City; Wyatt Nitchey, Turtle Lake. Outside Linebacker—Nick Olson, Boyceville; Diego Schmitt, Spring Valley. Defensive Back—Caden Wold, Boyceville; Gabe Knops, Glenwood City; Cade Stasiek, Spring Valley. Lineman—Trace Anderson, Elmwood/Plum City; Dodge Sampair, Spring Valley. End—Brett Lifto, Elmwood/Plum City; Caleb Bartko, Spring Valley.
Quarterback—Nick Olson, Boyceville; Backfield—Max Janson, Glenwood City; Cade Stasiek, Spring Valley; Christian Torgerson, Turtle Lake. Fullback/Tight End—Wyatt Nitchey, Turtle Lake. Wide Receiver—Braden Roemhild, Boyceville; Theo Hovde, Colfax. Offensive Lineman—Peter Wheeldon, Boyceville; Brodee Burish, Cadot; Ben Luther, Elmwood/Plum City; Nick Hierlmeier, Glenwood City; Walter Holstadt, Spring Valley. Punter—Axel Tegels, Cadott.
Inside Linebacker—Sebastian Nielson, Boyceville. Nick Fasbender, Cadott; Trevor Asher, Elmwood/Plum City. Outside Linebacker—Jordan Peters, Cadott; Frank Weix, Elmwood/Plum City; Kaden Robelia, Spring Valley. Defensive Back—Tristan Drier, Cadott; Christian Martin, Elmwood/Plum City; Walker Korish, Turtle Lake. Lineman—Zach Hellendrung, Boyceville; Makaden Parsons, Spring Valley. End—Mason Bowell, Boyceville; Axel Tegels, Cadott.
Honorable Mention Offense
Quarterback—Tristan Drier, Cadott. Backfield—Nick Fasbender, Cadott; Dominic Leintz, Clear Lake; Asher Pecha, Colfax. Fullback/Tight End—Tegan Ritter, Cadott; Cole Steinmeyer, Spring Valley. Wide Receiver—Jordan Blanchard, Clear Lake. Offensive Lineman—Axel Tegels, Cadott; Makaden Parson, Spring Valley; Brady Peterson, Turtle Lake.
Honorable Mention Defense
Inside Linebacker—Jameson Bauer, Spring Valley. Outside Linebacker—Kade Anderson, Colfax. Defensive Back—Braden Roemhild, Boyceville; Jordan Blanchard, Clear Lake; Max Janson, Glenwood City. Lineman—Peter Wheeldon, Boyceville; Brodee Burish, Cadott. End—Walter Hollstadt, Spring Valley.
Offensive Player of the Year—Trevor Asher, Elmwood/Plum City.
Defensive Player of the Year—Brady Klatt, Glenwood City.
IN PHOTOS: Cadott football battles Stratford in Division 6 playoffs in Marshfield 10-28-22
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Nick Fasbender (32)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Axel Tegels (52)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Blake Irwin (60)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Blake Irwin (60)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1), Axel Tegels (52)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Brodee Burish (55)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Brodee Burish (55)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Axel Tegels (52)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Nick Fasbender (32)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Warren Bowe (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Warren Bowe (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Cadott's Warren Bowe reaches out at Stratford quarterback Braeden Schueller on Friday evening in Marshfield.
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Jordan Peters (3)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Conner Roth (28)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Conner Roth (28)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Wyatt Engel (70)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Levi Lindsay (54)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Cole Pfeiffer (69)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Cole Pfeiffer (69)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Axel Tegels (52)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Axel Tegels (52)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Axel Tegels (52)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Peter Weir (10)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Peter Weir (10)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Levi Lindsay (54)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Levi Lindsay (54)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Brodee Burish (55)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Brodee Burish (55)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Jordan Peters (3)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Conner Roth (28)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Brandon Sikora (85)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Blake Irwin (60)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Levi Lindsay (54)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Conner Roth (28)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Brodee Burish (55)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Cole Pfeiffer (69)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Jordan Peters (3)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
BRANDON BERG
BRANDON BERG
