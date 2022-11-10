Prep Football: Cadott's Weir earns All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first team honors

Cadott senior placekicker Peter Weir has been named to the All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference team at placekicker for the 2022 season.

Weir was the lone Hornet to make the first team with plenty of Cadott players represented on the offense and defense.

Cadott senior offensive lineman Brodee Burish and punter Axel Tegels were second team selections on offense while senior inside linebacker Nick Fasbender, junior outside linebacker Jordan Peters, senior defensive back Tristan Drier and junior defensive end Tegels made the second team defense.

Defensive lineman Burish was an honorable mention on defense while quarterback Trier, running back Fasbender, senior fullback/tight end Tegan Ritter and Tegels were honorable mention selections on the offense.

Elmwood/Plum City running back Trevor Asher was named the Dunn-St. Croix's Offensive Player of the Year and Glenwood City senior Brady Klatt was chosen as the Defensive Player of the Year.

Prep Football

All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference

First Team Offense

Quarterback—Walker Korish, Turtle Lake. Backfield—Sebastian Nielson, Boyceville; Trevor Asher, Elmwood/Plum City, Diego Schmitt, Spring Valley. Fullback/Tight End—Fran Weix, Elmwood/Plum City. Wide Receiver—Caden Wold, Boyceville; Drew Torgerson, Turtle Lake. Offensive Lineman—Grant Kaiser, Boyceville; Trace Anderson, Elmwood/Plum City; Payton Kopp, Elmwood/Plum City; Joel Anderson, Spring Valley; Jack Mattison. Punter—Jordan Blanchard, Clear Lake. Placekicker—Brayan Vasquez-Martinez, Boyceville; Peter Weir, Cadott.

First Team Defense

Inside Linebacker—Brady Klatt, Glenwood City; Wyatt Nitchey, Turtle Lake. Outside Linebacker—Nick Olson, Boyceville; Diego Schmitt, Spring Valley. Defensive Back—Caden Wold, Boyceville; Gabe Knops, Glenwood City; Cade Stasiek, Spring Valley. Lineman—Trace Anderson, Elmwood/Plum City; Dodge Sampair, Spring Valley. End—Brett Lifto, Elmwood/Plum City; Caleb Bartko, Spring Valley.

Second Team Offense

Quarterback—Nick Olson, Boyceville; Backfield—Max Janson, Glenwood City; Cade Stasiek, Spring Valley; Christian Torgerson, Turtle Lake. Fullback/Tight End—Wyatt Nitchey, Turtle Lake. Wide Receiver—Braden Roemhild, Boyceville; Theo Hovde, Colfax. Offensive Lineman—Peter Wheeldon, Boyceville; Brodee Burish, Cadot; Ben Luther, Elmwood/Plum City; Nick Hierlmeier, Glenwood City; Walter Holstadt, Spring Valley. Punter—Axel Tegels, Cadott.

Second Team Defense

Inside Linebacker—Sebastian Nielson, Boyceville. Nick Fasbender, Cadott; Trevor Asher, Elmwood/Plum City. Outside Linebacker—Jordan Peters, Cadott; Frank Weix, Elmwood/Plum City; Kaden Robelia, Spring Valley. Defensive Back—Tristan Drier, Cadott; Christian Martin, Elmwood/Plum City; Walker Korish, Turtle Lake. Lineman—Zach Hellendrung, Boyceville; Makaden Parsons, Spring Valley. End—Mason Bowell, Boyceville; Axel Tegels, Cadott.

Honorable Mention Offense

Quarterback—Tristan Drier, Cadott. Backfield—Nick Fasbender, Cadott; Dominic Leintz, Clear Lake; Asher Pecha, Colfax. Fullback/Tight End—Tegan Ritter, Cadott; Cole Steinmeyer, Spring Valley. Wide Receiver—Jordan Blanchard, Clear Lake. Offensive Lineman—Axel Tegels, Cadott; Makaden Parson, Spring Valley; Brady Peterson, Turtle Lake.

Honorable Mention Defense

Inside Linebacker—Jameson Bauer, Spring Valley. Outside Linebacker—Kade Anderson, Colfax. Defensive Back—Braden Roemhild, Boyceville; Jordan Blanchard, Clear Lake; Max Janson, Glenwood City. Lineman—Peter Wheeldon, Boyceville; Brodee Burish, Cadott. End—Walter Hollstadt, Spring Valley.

Offensive Player of the Year—Trevor Asher, Elmwood/Plum City.

Defensive Player of the Year—Brady Klatt, Glenwood City.