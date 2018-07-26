Don Kenzior was announced as part of the upcoming 2019 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class.
The 1979 Chi-Hi graduate is one of four high school coaches being inducted in 2019.
Inductees will be recognized at the WFCA Hall of Fame Banquet in Middleton on March 30, 2019.
Kendzior coached high school football for 31 years, including 14 seasons at Luck High School.
At Luck, Kendzior amassed a 108-38 record. He won four conference championships and finished the season with a winning record in 13 of his 14 seasons at Luck. He also made the postseason in 13 of his 14 years leading the Cardinals.
Kendzior has also played an important role in the rise of 8-man football in the state. He served on the 8-man football advisory committee for five years and been a district representative for 8-man football for the WFCA for seven years. Kendzior also works with the 8-man football WFCA All-Star Game which was played this past Saturday at UW-Oshkosh.
“Being selected into the WFCA Hall of Fame is a great honor,” Kendzior said. “Thank you to all my past assistant coaches and players for making this happen.”
Kenzior also coached three years at Richland Center, one year at River Falls, two years at Bruce and four years at Amery.
Other high school inductees include Ken Belanger from Frederic, Mike Bartholomew from Oak Creek and Terry Laube from Owen-Withee. College coach Mike Emendorfer from UW-Platteville is also a part of the upcoming class. Other being inducted are Steve Dinkel, (Jefferson/UW-Whitewater), William Forster (River Falls), Keith Bradley, (Almond and Wild Rose), Jim Harris (Ithaca and Richland Center), Richard Jones (Elmwood) and Bruce Wittenwyler (Watertown).
