Prep Football: Four Chi-Hi players named All-Big Rivers first team

Chi-Hi's Mason Howard, Jace Zwiefelhofer, Dawson Goodman and Nathan Drivas have been named to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the season.

Howard and Zwiefelhofer were selected on offense with Howard at running back and Zwiefelhofer at offensive line while Goodman and Drivas were chosen on defense with Goodman at defensive back and Drivas on the defensive line. Tony Pikuski was selected to the second team offense as an offensive lineman, Thomas Clary was a second team honoree at linebacker, Reid Post was second team defensive line and Jackson Gugel was a second teamer at defensive back.

Chi-Hi had a clean sweep of second team selections in special teams with kicker Esubalew Mason, punter Thomas Clary and specialist David Bromeisl. Ezra Lindstrom (defensive back), Mason Monarski (linebacker), Kolbe Solberg (linebacker/tight end), Mayson Tester (running back), Grayden Thatcher (offensive lineman) and Mason Von Haden (quarterback) were chosen to the team as honorable mentions.

New Richmond senior running back Andrew Trandahl was named the Big Rivers Offensive Player of the Year, Hudson senior defensive lineman Will McDonald was chosen as the Big Rivers Defensive Player of the Year and Hudson coach Adam Kowles and River Falls coach Ryan Schertz were chosen as Big Rivers Co-Coaches of the Year.

All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team Offense

Quarterback—Jake Busson, Hudson. Running Back—Mason Howard, Chi-Hi; Jonah Severson, River Falls; Andrew Trandahl, New Richmond. Wide Receiver—Jordan Karras, River Falls; Tyler Lessard, Hudson. Tight End—Cade Myszewski, River Falls. Offensive Line—Ethan Jensen, Hudson; Maverick Kaminski, River Falls; Dalton Mondeau, Eau Claire North; Andrew Schaefer, Menomonie; Jace Zwiefelhofer, Chi-Hi.

First Team Defense

Defensive Line—Nathan Drivas, Chi-Hi; Will McDonald, Hudson; Cade Myszewski, River Falls; Aiden Tepper-Engh, Hudson. Linebacker—Jack Conner, Eau Claire Memorial; Sam Dickman, Hudson; Steele Schaefer, Menomonie; Reese Thompson, Hudson. Defensive Back—Wyatt Bell, River Falls; Drew Effertz, New Richmond, Dawson Goodman, Chi-Hi.

First Team Special Teams

Kicker—Jack Strong, Hudson. Punter—Trey Cork, New Richmond. Specialist—Jack Kein, Eau Claire North.

Second Team Offense

Quarterback—Seamus Scanlan, New Richmond. Running Back—Jack Drout, Menomonie; Cam Olson, Eau Claire North; Steele Schaefer, Menomonie. Wide Receiver—Drew Effertz, New Richmond; Tay Ferguson, Eau Claire Memorial. Tight End—George Schroeder, New Richmond. Offensive Line—Tony Pikulski, Chi-Hi; Kyle Turner, New Richmond; Ryan Rambo, Hudson; Bo Waletzko, Superior; Landyn Zepczyk, River Falls.

Second Team Defense

Defensive Line—Leo Lauscher, Eau Claire Memorial; Reid Post, Chi-Hi; Andrew Prissel, Eau Claire North; Jack Rivord, Superior. Linebacker—Connor Anderson, Eau Claire Memorial; Thomas Clary, Chi-Hi; Gavin Kohel, River Falls; Nick Thompson, Eau Claire North. Defensive Back—Gavin Gerber, Eau Claire Memorial; Jackson Gugel, Chi-Hi; Ben Healy, Hudson.

Second Team Special Teams

Kicker—Esubalew Mason, Chi-Hi. Punter—Thomas Clary, Chi-Hi. Specialist—Davis Bromeisl, Chi-Hi.

Offensive Player of the Year—Andrew Trandahl, New Richmond.

Defensive Player of the Year—Will McDonald, Hudson.

Co-Coaches of the Year—Adam Kowles, Hudson and Ryan Scherz, River Falls