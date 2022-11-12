Prep Football: Four Chi-Hi players named All-Big Rivers first team

Chi-Hi's Mason Howard, Jace Zwiefelhofer, Dawson Goodman and Nathan Drivas have been named to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the season.
Howard and Zwiefelhofer were selected on offense with Howard at running back and Zwiefelhofer at offensive line while Goodman and Drivas were chosen on defense with Goodman at defensive back and Drivas on the defensive line. Tony Pikuski was selected to the second team offense as an offensive lineman, Thomas Clary was a second team honoree at linebacker, Reid Post was second team defensive line and Jackson Gugel was a second teamer at defensive back.
Chi-Hi had a clean sweep of second team selections in special teams with kicker Esubalew Mason, punter Thomas Clary and specialist David Bromeisl. Ezra Lindstrom (defensive back), Mason Monarski (linebacker), Kolbe Solberg (linebacker/tight end), Mayson Tester (running back), Grayden Thatcher (offensive lineman) and Mason Von Haden (quarterback) were chosen to the team as honorable mentions.
New Richmond senior running back Andrew Trandahl was named the Big Rivers Offensive Player of the Year, Hudson senior defensive lineman Will McDonald was chosen as the Big Rivers Defensive Player of the Year and Hudson coach Adam Kowles and River Falls coach Ryan Schertz were chosen as Big Rivers Co-Coaches of the Year.
All-Big Rivers Conference
First Team Offense
Quarterback—Jake Busson, Hudson. Running Back—Mason Howard, Chi-Hi; Jonah Severson, River Falls; Andrew Trandahl, New Richmond. Wide Receiver—Jordan Karras, River Falls; Tyler Lessard, Hudson. Tight End—Cade Myszewski, River Falls. Offensive Line—Ethan Jensen, Hudson; Maverick Kaminski, River Falls; Dalton Mondeau, Eau Claire North; Andrew Schaefer, Menomonie; Jace Zwiefelhofer, Chi-Hi.
First Team Defense
Defensive Line—Nathan Drivas, Chi-Hi; Will McDonald, Hudson; Cade Myszewski, River Falls; Aiden Tepper-Engh, Hudson. Linebacker—Jack Conner, Eau Claire Memorial; Sam Dickman, Hudson; Steele Schaefer, Menomonie; Reese Thompson, Hudson. Defensive Back—Wyatt Bell, River Falls; Drew Effertz, New Richmond, Dawson Goodman, Chi-Hi.