Prep Football: McDonell's Tetrault named Central Wisconsin West Conference Offensive Player of the Year

McDonell senior Dale Tetrault has been named the Central Wisconsin West Conference Offensive Player of the Year for the football season.
Tetrault was selected to the first team offense at wide receiver/tight end and first team defense at defensive back. Quarterback Grant Smiskey, offensive lineman Malaki Suckerman and kicker Aly Ferguson were also first team honorees on offense for the Macks. Defensive lineman Caleb Leet, linebacker Brady Rubenzer and Tetrault were first team picks on defense. Cornell senior running back Dylan Bowe was a first team selection on offense and junior defensive lineman Carter Harycki was a first team pick on defense.
McDonell running back Dawson Moulton and Evan Eckes, wide receiver/tight end David Andersen and offensive lineman Griffen Sokup were selected to the second team offense. Defensive lineman Eckes, linebacker Daniel Fritz and defensive back Anderson were second team defense picks, as were New Auburn defensive back Jace North and Cornell defensive back Bowe.
McDonell offensive lineman Wesley Eddy and senior linebacker Will Fritz, Cornell junior quarterback Daniel Person, New Auburn sophomore offensive lineman Kai Harder, junior defensive lineman Austin Woolever and junior defensive back Brayden Lotts and Lake Holcombe junior running back Trent Nitek, sophomore wide receiver/tight end Ryley Craker, senior defensive lineman Cead Ewer and senior linebacker Max Sauerwein were all honorable mention selections.
Bruce senior Harold Garcia and Prairie Farm senior Tyler Rassbach were chosen as Central Wisconsin West Conference Co-Defensive Players of the Year.
All-Central Wisconsin West
Quarterback—Grant Smiskey, McDonell; Running Back—Andrew Fredrick, Bruce; Dylan Bowe, Cornell; Tyler Rassbach, Prairie Farm; Wide Receiver/Tight End—Dale Tetrault, McDonell; Elec Klefstad, Prairie Farm. Offensive Line—Aaron Lloyd, Bruce; Malaki Suckerman, McDonell; Ben Law, Prairie Farm. Kicker—Aly Ferguson, McDonell.
Defensive Lineman—Jake Thome, Bruce; Carter Harycki, Cornell; Caleb Leet, McDonell; Spencer Wold, Prairie Farm. Linebacker—Harold Garcia, Bruce; Brady Rubenzer, McDonell. Defensive Back—Levi Nyhagen, Bruce; Dale Tetrault, McDonell; Tyler Rassbach, Prairie Farm.
Quarterback—Kooper Singerhouse, Prairie Farm. Running Back—Dawson Moulton, McDonell; Evan Eckes, McDonell; Spencer Wold, Prairie Farm. Wide Receiver/Tight End—David Andersen, McDonell; Jake Thome, Bruce. Offensive Line—Caleb Sunday, Bruce; Griffen Sokup, McDonell; Tommy Chafer, Bruce.
Defensive Line—Tommy Chafer, Bruce; Evan Eckes, McDonell; Ben Law, Prairie Farm. Linebacker—Daniel Fritz, McDonell; Alex Campbell, Prairie Farm. Defensive Back—David Andersen, McDonell; Jace North, New Auburn; Matt Popowich, Bruce; Dylan Bowe, Cornell.
Quarterback—Daniel Person. Running Back—Levi Nyhagen, Bruce; Trent Nitek, Lake Holcombe. Offensive Line—Parker Gorniak, Prairie Farm; Wesley Eddy, McDonell; Kai Harder, New Auburn. Wide Receiver/Tight End—Sully Bergmann, Prairie Farm; Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe. Defensive Line—Austin Woolever, New Auburn; Caleb Sunday, Bruce; Cead Ewer, Lake Holcombe. Linebacker—Max Sauerwein, Lake Holcombe; Will Fritz, McDonell. Defensive Back—Aaron Lloyd, Bruce; Brayden Lotts, New Auburn; Ryan Popowich, Bruce.
Offensive Player of the Year—Dale Tetrault, McDonell.
Co-Defense Players of the Year—Harold Garcia, Bruce and Tyler Rassbach, Prairie Farm.
Cornell's Dylan Bowe fights off a McDonell defender on Friday evening in Cornell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
McDonell's Dawson Moulton runs for yards against Cornell last Friday in Cornell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cornell's Daniel Person runs during a game against McDonell on Sept. 23 in Cornell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cornell's Andrew Person (13), McDonell's Will Fritz (6)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Will Fritz tackles Cornell's Andrew Person on Friday evening in Cornell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
McDonell's David Andersen (80) and Dale Tetrault (89) celebrate after an Anderson touchdown reception against Cornell on Friday evening in Cornell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
McDonell's David Andersen (80) and Dale Tetrault (89) celebrate after an Anderson touchdown reception against Cornell on Friday evening in Cornell.
BRANDON BERG
Cornell's Jeremiah Hetke runs during a game against McDonell last Friday in Cornell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
New Auburn's Mitchell Quinn runs for yardage against Lake Holcombe on Thursday evening in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein throws a pass against New Auburn on Sept. 15 in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Lake Holcombe's Parker Miller runs for yardage against New Auburn on Sept. 15 in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Lake Holcombe's Trent Lee celebrates after catching a two-point conversion pass against New Auburn last Thursday in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Lake Holcombe's Trent Nitek breaks free for a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown against New Auburn on Thursday evening in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
New Auburn's Jace North runs for yardage against Lake Holcombe on Sept. 15 in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Members of the Lake Holcombe football team celebrate with the Birch Tree Axe trophy after defeating New Auburn on Thursday evening in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG
