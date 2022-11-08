Prep Football: McDonell's Tetrault named Central Wisconsin West Conference Offensive Player of the Year

McDonell senior Dale Tetrault has been named the Central Wisconsin West Conference Offensive Player of the Year for the football season.

Tetrault was selected to the first team offense at wide receiver/tight end and first team defense at defensive back. Quarterback Grant Smiskey, offensive lineman Malaki Suckerman and kicker Aly Ferguson were also first team honorees on offense for the Macks. Defensive lineman Caleb Leet, linebacker Brady Rubenzer and Tetrault were first team picks on defense. Cornell senior running back Dylan Bowe was a first team selection on offense and junior defensive lineman Carter Harycki was a first team pick on defense.

McDonell running back Dawson Moulton and Evan Eckes, wide receiver/tight end David Andersen and offensive lineman Griffen Sokup were selected to the second team offense. Defensive lineman Eckes, linebacker Daniel Fritz and defensive back Anderson were second team defense picks, as were New Auburn defensive back Jace North and Cornell defensive back Bowe.

McDonell offensive lineman Wesley Eddy and senior linebacker Will Fritz, Cornell junior quarterback Daniel Person, New Auburn sophomore offensive lineman Kai Harder, junior defensive lineman Austin Woolever and junior defensive back Brayden Lotts and Lake Holcombe junior running back Trent Nitek, sophomore wide receiver/tight end Ryley Craker, senior defensive lineman Cead Ewer and senior linebacker Max Sauerwein were all honorable mention selections.

Bruce senior Harold Garcia and Prairie Farm senior Tyler Rassbach were chosen as Central Wisconsin West Conference Co-Defensive Players of the Year.

All-Central Wisconsin West

First Team Offense

Quarterback—Grant Smiskey, McDonell; Running Back—Andrew Fredrick, Bruce; Dylan Bowe, Cornell; Tyler Rassbach, Prairie Farm; Wide Receiver/Tight End—Dale Tetrault, McDonell; Elec Klefstad, Prairie Farm. Offensive Line—Aaron Lloyd, Bruce; Malaki Suckerman, McDonell; Ben Law, Prairie Farm. Kicker—Aly Ferguson, McDonell.

First Team Defense

Defensive Lineman—Jake Thome, Bruce; Carter Harycki, Cornell; Caleb Leet, McDonell; Spencer Wold, Prairie Farm. Linebacker—Harold Garcia, Bruce; Brady Rubenzer, McDonell. Defensive Back—Levi Nyhagen, Bruce; Dale Tetrault, McDonell; Tyler Rassbach, Prairie Farm.

Second Team Offense

Quarterback—Kooper Singerhouse, Prairie Farm. Running Back—Dawson Moulton, McDonell; Evan Eckes, McDonell; Spencer Wold, Prairie Farm. Wide Receiver/Tight End—David Andersen, McDonell; Jake Thome, Bruce. Offensive Line—Caleb Sunday, Bruce; Griffen Sokup, McDonell; Tommy Chafer, Bruce.

Second Team Defense

Defensive Line—Tommy Chafer, Bruce; Evan Eckes, McDonell; Ben Law, Prairie Farm. Linebacker—Daniel Fritz, McDonell; Alex Campbell, Prairie Farm. Defensive Back—David Andersen, McDonell; Jace North, New Auburn; Matt Popowich, Bruce; Dylan Bowe, Cornell.

Honorable Mention

Quarterback—Daniel Person. Running Back—Levi Nyhagen, Bruce; Trent Nitek, Lake Holcombe. Offensive Line—Parker Gorniak, Prairie Farm; Wesley Eddy, McDonell; Kai Harder, New Auburn. Wide Receiver/Tight End—Sully Bergmann, Prairie Farm; Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe. Defensive Line—Austin Woolever, New Auburn; Caleb Sunday, Bruce; Cead Ewer, Lake Holcombe. Linebacker—Max Sauerwein, Lake Holcombe; Will Fritz, McDonell. Defensive Back—Aaron Lloyd, Bruce; Brayden Lotts, New Auburn; Ryan Popowich, Bruce.

Offensive Player of the Year—Dale Tetrault, McDonell.

Co-Defense Players of the Year—Harold Garcia, Bruce and Tyler Rassbach, Prairie Farm.