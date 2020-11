Prep Football Playoffs: McDonell, Bloomer and Cadott earn home postseason openers

Three Chippewa County football teams have earned home postseason openers as McDonell, Bloomer and Cadott will all be in action on their home turf next Friday, according to playoff pairings released by the WIAA.

McDonell (4-3) will host Siren (1-2) in an eight-man playoff game at Dorais Field on Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

Bloomer (3-3) is in Division 4 and will host St. Croix Falls (3-4) while Cadott (2-4) is in Division 5 and hosts Ladysmith (0-6).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elsewhere in Division 4, Stanley-Boyd (5-2) will hit the road to meet an old friend against Colby (5-0) and in Division 6 Lake Holcombe/Cornell (4-3) plays at Turtle Lake (4-3).

Stanley-Boyd picked up its fifth win of the season on Friday evening in a 27-20 victory over Mondovi as Carsen Hause connected with Michael Karlen and Cooper Nichols on touchdown passes while running for one of his own in the win.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell saw its four-game win streak snapped in a 25-6 loss at Unity. Colton Minnick threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Colton Minnick in the first quarter for the Knights to tie the game at six before the Eagles scored the final 19 points of the game. Sauerwein had 50 yards on 17 carries.