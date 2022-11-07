Prep Football: Thorp's Hanson named Central Wisconsin East Conference Offensive Player of the Year

Thorp junior running back Logan Hanson has been named the Central Wisconsin East Conference Offensive Player of the Year for the football season.

Hanson was also selected to the first team on offense as were Thorp teammates quarterback Aiden Rosemeyer, offensive lineman Caden Lane and kicker Ashton Kroeplin. Gilman senior wide receiver/tight end Branden Ustianowski and offensive lineman Braeden Person were chosen to the first team.

Thorp senior Trenton Denman was a first team honoree on the defensive line as was junior defensive back Denzel Sutton. Gilman senior linebacker Grady Kroeplin and defensive back Ustianowski were chosen to the first team defense.

Wide receiver/tight ends Ashton Kroeplin and Sutton and freshman offensive lineman Connor Anderson were second team selections on offense for the Cardinals while junior running back Troy Duellman and senior kicker Grady Kroeplin were second teamers for Gilman. Hanson was picked for the second team defense at linebacker and Aiden Rosemeyer was a second team selection at defensive back for Thorp. Senior defensive lineman Wayne McAlpine was honored on the second team defense for Gilman.

Linebacker Landon Penk, defensive back Dylan Mattson and punter Collin Mayer were honorable mentions for Thorp, as were quarterback Grady Kroeplin, linebacker Duellman and defensive back Casey Grunseth for Gilman.

Owen-Withee senior defensive back Logan Amacher was selected as the Central Wisconsin East Conference Defensive Player of the Year.