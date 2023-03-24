Lake Holcombe junior Emma Lechleitner and Cornell senior Kelsea Popp have been selected to the All-East Lakeland Conference first team for the 2022-23 girls basketball season.

Lechleitner led the Chieftains in scoring at 18.8 points per game while Popp paced the Chiefs in averaging 13.7 points per contest.

New Auburn seniors Evelyn Cody and Katie Reimer and junior Morgan Berg and Lake Holcombe senior Karly Kirkman were each picked to the second team. Berg led the Trojans in scoring at 12.1 points per game with Reimer and Cody averaging eight and seven points per game, respectively. Kirkman scored nearly 14.3 points per contest with the Chieftains.

New Auburn freshman Kyra North and Cornell junior Lauren Samardzich were chosen as honorable mentions. North scored 7.4 points per game and Samardzich averaged seven points per game.

Prairie Farm senior Marnie Kahl was selected as the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year.

2022-23 All-East Lakeland Conference

First Team—Marnie Kahl, Prairie Farm; Kate Pasanen, Winter; Sydney Junkans, Prairie Farm; Grace King, Clayton; Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe; Avery Hansen, Prairie Farm; Rheanna Hopkins, Bruce; Kelsea Popp, Cornell.

Second Team—Hailey Coss, Winter; Madyson Martin, Flambeau; Evelyn Cody, New Auburn; Morgan Berg, New Auburn; Katie Reimer, New Auburn; Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe; Ali Hruby, Flambeau; Morgan Lobitz, Birchwood.

Honorable Mention—Emily Lange, Clayton; Addie Christopherson, Prairie Farm; Kyra North, New Auburn; Lauren Kahl, Prairie Farm; Cassie Bishop, Winter; Hayden Bergmann, Clayton; Courtney Johnson, Birchwood; Lauren Samardzich, Cornell.

Player of the Year—Marnie Kahl, Prairie Farm.

