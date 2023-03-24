Cornell's Kelsea Popp (23)
BRANDON BERG
Emma Lechleitner (10)
BRANDON BERG
Evelyn Cody (21)
BRANDON BERG
Katie Reimer (23)
BRANDON BERG
Morgan Berg (33)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe senior Karly Kirkman drives to the basket against Flambeau on Friday in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Kyra North (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell's Lauren Samardzich (2)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe junior Emma Lechleitner and Cornell senior Kelsea Popp have been selected to the All-East Lakeland Conference first team for the 2022-23 girls basketball season.
Lechleitner led the Chieftains in scoring at 18.8 points per game while Popp paced the Chiefs in averaging 13.7 points per contest.
New Auburn seniors Evelyn Cody and Katie Reimer and junior Morgan Berg and Lake Holcombe senior Karly Kirkman were each picked to the second team. Berg led the Trojans in scoring at 12.1 points per game with Reimer and Cody averaging eight and seven points per game, respectively. Kirkman scored nearly 14.3 points per contest with the Chieftains.
New Auburn freshman Kyra North and Cornell junior Lauren Samardzich were chosen as honorable mentions. North scored 7.4 points per game and Samardzich averaged seven points per game.
Prairie Farm senior Marnie Kahl was selected as the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year.
2022-23 All-East Lakeland Conference
First Team—Marnie Kahl, Prairie Farm; Kate Pasanen, Winter; Sydney Junkans, Prairie Farm; Grace King, Clayton; Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe; Avery Hansen, Prairie Farm; Rheanna Hopkins, Bruce; Kelsea Popp, Cornell.
Second Team—Hailey Coss, Winter; Madyson Martin, Flambeau; Evelyn Cody, New Auburn; Morgan Berg, New Auburn; Katie Reimer, New Auburn; Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe; Ali Hruby, Flambeau; Morgan Lobitz, Birchwood.
Honorable Mention—Emily Lange, Clayton; Addie Christopherson, Prairie Farm; Kyra North, New Auburn; Lauren Kahl, Prairie Farm; Cassie Bishop, Winter; Hayden Bergmann, Clayton; Courtney Johnson, Birchwood; Lauren Samardzich, Cornell.
Player of the Year—Marnie Kahl, Prairie Farm.
IN PHOTOS: New Auburn girls basketball hosts Cornell 2-3-23
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Grace Harycki (21), Alyssa Bowe (5)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Aliya North (4)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Grace Harycki (21)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Bralee Schroeder (3)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Bralee Schroeder (3)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Kelsea Popp (23)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Kelsea Popp (23)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Kelsea Popp (23)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Kelsea Popp (23)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Makya Hetherington (10)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Grace Harycki looks to pass against New Auburn on Friday in New Auburn.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Alyssa Bowe (5)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Evelyn Cody (15)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Kelsea Popp (23)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Marcella Boehm (22)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Kelsea Popp (23)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Teryn Close (11)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Makya Hetherington (10)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Makya Hetherington (10), New Auburn's Morgan Berg (33)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Lauren Samardzich (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Marcella Boehm (22)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Marcella Boehm (22)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Aliya North (4)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Evelyn Cody dribbles during a game against Cornell on Feb. 3 in New Auburn.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Aliya North (4)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Aliya North (4)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Kyra North (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Isabella Larson (11)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Kyra North (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Evelyn Cody (15)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Kyra North (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Morgan Berg (33)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Autumn Palmer (13)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Evelyn Cody (15)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Evelyn Cody pulls down a rebound against Cornell on Friday in New Auburn.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Evelyn Cody (15)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Isabella Larson (11)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Katie Reimer (23)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cornell's Teryn Close (11), New Auburn's Morgan Berg (33)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Morgan Berg (33)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn senior Katie Reimer drives to the basket against Cornell on Friday evening in New Auburn.
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Katie Reimer (23)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
New Auburn's Kyra North (2)
BRANDON BERG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!