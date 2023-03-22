Emily Cooper makes a pass.
McDonell senior Marley Hughes drives against Blair-Taylor in Saturday's Division 5 state championship game at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Cadott's Lauryn Goettl (4)
Cadott's Elly Eiler (3)
Stanley-Boyd's Teagen Becker (24)
McDonell's Aubrey Dorn (23)
Bloomer's Brooklynn Sarauer (0)
Cadott's Emma Kowalczyk (11)
Bloomer's Ciarra Seibel (10)
Bloomer's Katlyn Jones (1)
Thorp's Ava Teclaw (3)
Gilman's Tatum Weir (13)
McDonell junior Emily Cooper has been named the Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year for the 2022-23 girls basketball season.
Cooper led the Macks in scoring at 15.7 points per game and made a Chippewa County high 81 3-pointers with five rebounds and 4.1 steals per game in leading McDonell to the Division 5 state championship. The junior Cooper was also selected to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association's Division 5 all-state first team.
The junior was joined on the first team by McDonell senior Marley Hughes, Cadott seniors Lauryn Goettl and Elly Eiler and Stanley-Boyd senior Teagen Becker. Hughes averaged 11.4 points, 7.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game and was a WBCA Division 5 all-state honorable mention. Goettl led the conference in scoring at 21.5 points per game with nine rebounds and 4.8 steals per contest. Eiler scored 16 points per game, pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game and had 4.5 assists and 2.9 steals per contest for the Hornets. Becker led the Orioles in her senior season with 15.2 points while grabbing four rebounds per game.
McDonell junior Aubrey Dorn, Bloomer junior Brooklynn Sarauer and Cadott junior Emma Kowalczyk were each selected to the All-Western Cloverbelt second team. Dorn was second on the Macks in scoring (14.3 PPG) with a team-best 9.9 RPG and was an WBCA Division 5 All-State first team selection. Sarauer averaged 9.2 points per game as a team captain for the Blackhawks and Kowalczyk averaged 9.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Hornets.
Bloomer juniors Ciarra Seibel and Katlyn Jones and Thorp senior Ava Teclaw were honorable mentions. Jones and Seibel averaged 7.1 and 6.7 points per game, respectively, for the Blackhawks and Teclaw averages 12 points per game with the Cardinals.
Gilman senior Tatum Weir was a first team selection for the All-Eastern Cloverbelt team. Weir scored 22 points per game and grabbed 15.2 rebounds per contest with the Pirates and was also a WBCA Division 5 all-state honorable mention. Junior Danielle Mann was a second team selection after averaging 13.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Neillsville junior Paris Opelt was named Eastern Cloverbelt Player of the Year.
2022-23 All-Western Cloverbelt Conference
First Team—Lauryn Goettl, Cadott; Elly Eiler, Cadott; Emily Cooper, McDonell; Marley Hughes, McDonell; Ashley Chilson, Eau Claire Regis; Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd.
Second Team—Brooklynn Sarauer, Bloomer; Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott; Jasmin Heuer, Fall Creek; Aubrey Dorn, McDonell; Eleice Dahl, Osseo-Fairchild; Taylor Gunderson, Osseo-Fairchild.
Honorable Mention—Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer; Katlyn Jones, Bloomer; Tori Marten, Fall Creek; Madisyn Loonstra, Osseo-Fairchild; Emma Klink, Eau Claire Regis; Ava Teclaw, Thorp.
Player of the Year—Emily Cooper, McDonell
2022-23 All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference
First Team—Hayden Willner, Colby; Jenna Kibbel, Marshfield Columbus; Tatum Weir, Gilman; Paris Opelt, Neillsville; Delaney Rochester, Neillsville; Amelia Trunkel, Neillsville.
Second Team—Hailey Zimmermann, Marshfield Columbus; Danielle Mann, Gilman; Avry Wuethrich, Greenwood; Alyssa Zvolena, Loyal; Sydney Subke, Neillsville; Reina Arndt, Owen-Withee.
Honorable Mention—Hailey Klumb, Marshfield Columbus; Tysen Lindner, Greenwood; Sheila Tellock, Loyal; Jess Kuhn, Neillsville; Kendall Weiler, Owen-Withee; Autumn Davis, Spencer.
Player of the Year—Paris Opelt, Neillsville.
The Chippewa Falls McDonell girls basketball team beat Blair-Taylor 61-46 in the WIAA Division 5 championship game at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Saturday.
IN PHOTOS: McDonell, Blair-Taylor girls basketball battle for Division 5 state championship
McDonell's Aubrey Dorn (23) and Blair-Taylor's Sydney Fremstad (21) take the opening tipoff.
Blair-Taylor's Lexi Lofgren (23) is introduced.
McDonell's Isabel Schmidgall (0) is introduced.
Blair-Taylor's Abby Thompson (3)
Blair-Taylor's Sydney Fremstad (21) and McDonell's Aubrey Dorn (23) battle for the loose ball.
Blair-Taylor's Lindsay Steien (12) fights to get around McDonell's Aubrey Dorn (23)
McDonell's Emily Cooper (22) battles for a loose ball.
Blair-Taylor's Abby Thompson (3)
Blair-Taylor's Lindsay Steien (12)
The McDonell bench cheers on.
Blair-Taylor's Lindsay Steien (12)
McDonell's Sophie Schmidgall (0)
Blair-Taylor's Lindsay Steien (12)
Blair-Taylor's Lexi Lofgren (23)
McDonell's Emily Cooper (22)
Blair-Taylor's Lindsay Steien (12)
Blair-Taylor's Kierstyn Kindschy (20)
Blair-Taylor's Lexi Lofgren (23) shoots at the end of the first half.
McDonell's Emily Cooper (22)
McDonell's Emily Cooper (22)
McDonell's Emily Cooper (22)
Blair-Taylor's Abby Thompson (3) pulls down a rebound.
McDonell's Isabel Hartman (31)
McDonell's Emily Cooper (22)
McDonell's Emily Cooper (22)
McDonell's Emily Cooper (22)
McDonell's Maddy Geissler (5)
McDonell's Aubrey Dorn (23)
McDonell's Marley Hughes (1)
McDonell's Maddy Geissler (5)
McDonell's Aubrey Dorn (23)
McDonell's Sophie Schmidgall (0)
McDonell's Kylee Jenson (34)
McDonell's Kylee Jenson (34)
McDonell's Aubrey Dorn (23)
Blair-Taylor's Andrea Waldera (13) pulls down a rebound.
Blair-Taylor's Andrea Waldera (13) pulls down a rebound.
McDonell's Marley Hughes (1)
McDonell's Isabel Hartman (31) is fouled while going up for a shot.
McDonell's Marley Hughes (1) goes to celebrate with Isabel Hartman (out of photo) after making a basket while being fouled.
McDonell's Marley Hughes (1)
McDonell's Kali Goulet (11)
McDonell's Kali Goulet goes up for a shot.
McDonell senior Marley Hughes drives against Blair-Taylor in Saturday's Division 5 state championship game at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Blair-Taylor coach Jesse Lien hugs Lexi Lofgren (23) as she exits the game.
McDonell's Emily Thaler waits to check in.
McDonell students celebrate in the closing minutes.
McDonell's Marley Hughes (1) and Kali Goulet (11) hug.
McDonell's Marley Hughes (1)
McDonell celebrates after the victory.
McDonell celebrates the victory.
McDonell celebrates the victory.
McDonell's Marley Hughes (1) and Sophie Schmidgall (0) hug.
McDonell's Marley Hughes (1) and Sophie Schmidgall (0) hug after the win.
Blair-Taylor coach Jesse Lien holds up his team's Division 5 state runner-up trophy after Saturday's game at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Blair-Taylor celebrates with its Division 5 state runner-up trophy after Saturday's game at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Blair-Taylor celebrates with its Division 5 state runner-up trophy after Saturday's game at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
McDonell coach Don Cooper holds up his team's Division 5 state championship trophy after Saturday's game at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
McDonell celebrates with its Division 5 state championship trophy after Saturday's win at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
McDonell celebrates with its Division 5 state championship trophy after Saturday's win at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
McDonell senior Marley Hughes (1) and Emily Thaler (24) carry the Division 5 state championship trophy.
The McDonell girls basketball poses with its Division 5 state championship trophy on Saturday at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
