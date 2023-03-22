McDonell junior Emily Cooper has been named the Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year for the 2022-23 girls basketball season.

Cooper led the Macks in scoring at 15.7 points per game and made a Chippewa County high 81 3-pointers with five rebounds and 4.1 steals per game in leading McDonell to the Division 5 state championship. The junior Cooper was also selected to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association's Division 5 all-state first team.

The junior was joined on the first team by McDonell senior Marley Hughes, Cadott seniors Lauryn Goettl and Elly Eiler and Stanley-Boyd senior Teagen Becker. Hughes averaged 11.4 points, 7.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game and was a WBCA Division 5 all-state honorable mention. Goettl led the conference in scoring at 21.5 points per game with nine rebounds and 4.8 steals per contest. Eiler scored 16 points per game, pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game and had 4.5 assists and 2.9 steals per contest for the Hornets. Becker led the Orioles in her senior season with 15.2 points while grabbing four rebounds per game.

McDonell junior Aubrey Dorn, Bloomer junior Brooklynn Sarauer and Cadott junior Emma Kowalczyk were each selected to the All-Western Cloverbelt second team. Dorn was second on the Macks in scoring (14.3 PPG) with a team-best 9.9 RPG and was an WBCA Division 5 All-State first team selection. Sarauer averaged 9.2 points per game as a team captain for the Blackhawks and Kowalczyk averaged 9.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Hornets.

Bloomer juniors Ciarra Seibel and Katlyn Jones and Thorp senior Ava Teclaw were honorable mentions. Jones and Seibel averaged 7.1 and 6.7 points per game, respectively, for the Blackhawks and Teclaw averages 12 points per game with the Cardinals.

Gilman senior Tatum Weir was a first team selection for the All-Eastern Cloverbelt team. Weir scored 22 points per game and grabbed 15.2 rebounds per contest with the Pirates and was also a WBCA Division 5 all-state honorable mention. Junior Danielle Mann was a second team selection after averaging 13.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Neillsville junior Paris Opelt was named Eastern Cloverbelt Player of the Year.

2022-23 All-Western Cloverbelt Conference

First Team—Lauryn Goettl, Cadott; Elly Eiler, Cadott; Emily Cooper, McDonell; Marley Hughes, McDonell; Ashley Chilson, Eau Claire Regis; Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd.

Second Team—Brooklynn Sarauer, Bloomer; Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott; Jasmin Heuer, Fall Creek; Aubrey Dorn, McDonell; Eleice Dahl, Osseo-Fairchild; Taylor Gunderson, Osseo-Fairchild.

Honorable Mention—Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer; Katlyn Jones, Bloomer; Tori Marten, Fall Creek; Madisyn Loonstra, Osseo-Fairchild; Emma Klink, Eau Claire Regis; Ava Teclaw, Thorp.

Player of the Year—Emily Cooper, McDonell

2022-23 All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference

First Team—Hayden Willner, Colby; Jenna Kibbel, Marshfield Columbus; Tatum Weir, Gilman; Paris Opelt, Neillsville; Delaney Rochester, Neillsville; Amelia Trunkel, Neillsville.

Second Team—Hailey Zimmermann, Marshfield Columbus; Danielle Mann, Gilman; Avry Wuethrich, Greenwood; Alyssa Zvolena, Loyal; Sydney Subke, Neillsville; Reina Arndt, Owen-Withee.

Honorable Mention—Hailey Klumb, Marshfield Columbus; Tysen Lindner, Greenwood; Sheila Tellock, Loyal; Jess Kuhn, Neillsville; Kendall Weiler, Owen-Withee; Autumn Davis, Spencer.

Player of the Year—Paris Opelt, Neillsville.

