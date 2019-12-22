When Sidney Polzin first started playing hockey, she didn’t like it.
Now it’s hard for her to imagine not playing it.
The Chi-Hi junior has gotten off to a eye-opening start this winter for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team, carrying over momentum from a successful sophomore campaign.
Polzin has 10 goals, six assists and 16 total points entering the Sabers’ contest at Bay Area on Saturday.
Polzin’s marks measure up well statewide — she entered Friday’s action tied for seventh in goals and tied for 10th in the state in points.
Polzin has been a steady presence for the co-op in her three years at the varsity level and is already closing in on her production from last season with the season barely a quarter of the way old.
“Especially this season she’s had that extra gear and just a different mind frame with her approaches when she gets on that ice,” Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said of Polzin. “(She) really has figured out what she needs to do away from the puck to put herself in good scoring positions when she doesn’t have it on her stick and when she does have it on her stick she’s been able to be very efficient with it as far as getting high quality shots, finding teammates when they’re open.”
Polzin began playing the game as a youth at the suggestion of her parents and stayed with the game — even though she wasn’t fully thrilled with it early on.
“I just come out here every day and I look forward to practice and I fell in love with it,” Polzin said.
As she grew to love the game Polzin also discovered she had a knack for it. Continued practicing helped her make an immediate impact as a freshman when she logged 12 goals and 17 assists in 25 games, earning All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention status. Polzin led the team with 14 goals, seven assists and 21 total points as a sophomore on the way to all-conference honorable mention status once again.
The Sabers have fielded a young roster in recent years, one that is starting to show the signs of growth and maturity this winter.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie is off to a 3-4 start, nearly halfway to last year’s win total in a 7-14-2 campaign.
Menard credited Polzin for her work ethic and steadiness helping her earn plenty of scoring opportunities.
“If you’re coming and you’re watching Sid you’re going to see that she’s one of the hardest working girls on the ice whenever she steps out there,” Menard said. “The reason she gets so many opportunities is through that hard work and understanding the game of hockey. She’s a very blue collar skater. She’s not going to wow you with any fancy moves but she’s going to work hard, she’s got a good shot and she really understands the game really well.”
That ability was on full display in Chippewa Falls/Menomonie’s 6-5 victory over Hayward last Tuesday. Polzin scored four goals, including the go-ahead goal, and assisted on Chippewa Falls/Menomonie’s other two goals as the Sabers earned their first win over Hayward since the 2011-12 season. Polzin credited her linemates for helping put her in strong scoring opportunities.
As one of the most experienced players on a roster mostly made up of freshmen, sophomores and juniors, Polzin has taken on more of a leadership role for the team.
“I feel like this year as a junior and upperclassman on the team it means more and so I’ve seen this with other teammates too, we just felt the need to step up and encourage our younger players and this year everybody is more positive than last year about our performance and our ability to achieve,” Polzin said. “So we can actually focus on getting to the next level instead of staying where we are.”
With a deeper roster, Polzin doesn’t have to focus on being the team’s only source of offense and that has helped.
“When you play more relaxed without all the pressure, you’re just going to have a different mindset going into the game,” Menard said. “You can come to the bench, focus on what you need to do and not so much on someone else’s job or trying to help your teammates out. She’s able to focus on what she needs to do and we definitely talk about focusing on your role as an individual and how that’s going to help the team and she’s been able to do that this year.”
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie plays a pair of games in a tournament at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire next Friday before jumping back into Big Rivers play by hosting St. Croix Valley on Jan. 7. The program is aiming for its first winning season since 2011-12 and has the right player leading the way in the junior forward Polzin.
“She’s been a good role model and a good person to look up to as far as how to come to practice and go about your business,” Menard said.