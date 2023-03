Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's Addison Frenette, Emma-lyn Stephenson, Paige Steinmetz and Joey Schemenauer have each been named to the All-Big Rivers Conference second team for the 2022-23 girls hockey season.

Frenette was selected as a defenseman and the senior had five goals and 11 assists in 24 games, the senior forward Stephenson scored 12 goals with 13 assists in 24 games, the junior Steinmetz had 11 goals with 14 assists and the senior Schemenauer scored 13 goals with 15 assists in 24 games for the Sabers.

Junior goaltender Kassandra Herr earned honorable mention honors with a 14-9-1 record and a 2.14 goals against average while stopping 88.7 percent of shots. Sophomore defenseman Ashley Slupe and freshman forward Addisyn Buesgen also earned honorable mentions. Slupe scored eight goals with six assists and Buesgen sored nine goals with seven assists.

St. Croix Valley junior Kendall Sundby was named the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.

2022-23 All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team—Goalie: Catterina Donna, Hudson. Defense: Averie Martin, Hudson; Kendall Sundby, St. Croix Valley. Forward: Trinity Mittl, St. Croix Valley; Kaylie Prater, Hudson; Kennedy Gruhlke, Eau Claire Area.

Second Team—Goalie: Evie Pritzl, Eau Claire Area. Defense: Addison Frenette, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie; Makena Ducklow, Western Wisconsin. Forward: Emma-lyn Stephenson, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie; Paige Steinmetz, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie; Joey Schemenauer, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie.

Honorable Mention—Goalie: Kassandra Herr, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie; Cam Robson, Hudson. Defense: Kraly Walker, St. Croix Valley; Ashley Slupe, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie; Josie Sawicki, Western Wisconsin. Forward: Bryn Connors, Western Wisconsin; Bella Buth, Hudson; Brooke Olson, Western Wisconsin; Addison Gruhlke, Eau Claire Area; Addisyn Buesgen, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie; Morgan Kivel, St. Croix Valley; Alexis Ralston, St. Croix Valley; Brook Monicken, Hudson.

Player of the Year—Kendall Sundby, St. Croix Valley.

