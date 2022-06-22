 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Girls Soccer | Chi-Hi Cardinals

Prep Girls Soccer: Chi-Hi's Mason selected to All-Big Rivers Conference first team

Chi-Hi senior Haley Mason has been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2022 season.

Mason was one of 11 players chosen for the first team. Juniors Sami Perlberg and Mallory Colle were chosen to the second team and sophomore Kadi Diallo and freshman Elizabeth Dallas were selected as honorable mentions.

River Falls senior Liv Nelson was named the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.

2022 All-Big Rivers Conference Girls Soccer

First Team—Lindsey Szymanski, River Falls; Liv Nelson, River Falls; Quinn Williams, Hudson; Greta Steines, Eau Claire Memorial; Grace Kern, Eau Claire Memorial; Grace Lewis, Hudson; Haley Mason, Chi-Hi; Kraly Walker, River Falls; Josie Barstad, Eau Claire Memorial; Ashlynn Schoreder, Eau Claire Memorial.

Second Team—Lexy Szymanski, River Falls; Kira Young, Hudson; Marah Bennedict, New Richmond; Bell Skow, River Falls; Abbey Liddell, Eau Claire North; Kallahan Bowing, Rice Lake; Jordan Roettel, Rice Lake; Gillian Brown, Hudson; Paloma DaSilva, Menomonie; Sami Perlberg, Chi-Hi; Mallory Colle, Chi-Hi.

Honorable Mention—Callie Karstens, Rice Lake; Gaby Aune, New Richmond; Teagan Marum, Eau Claire Memorial; Tessa Ross, Eau Claire Memorial; Kaitlyn Cudd, River Falls; Elizabeth Dallas, Chi-Hi; Kira Prochnow, Menomonie; Autumn Cooper, Superior; Grace Hanson, Hudson; Ava Berg, Eau Claire North; Hattie Harrold, New Richmond; Ella Herman, Eau Claire Memorial; Noelle Glassbrenner, Eau Claire North; Molly Brickner, Eau Claire Memorial; Kadi Diallo, Chi-Hi.

Player of the Year—Liv Nelson, River Falls.

