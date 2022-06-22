Prep Girls Soccer: Chi-Hi's Mason selected to All-Big Rivers Conference first team

Chi-Hi's Makenna Johnston and Hannah Aldrich and Bloomer's Calley Olson have been selected to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association's All-State First Team for the 2022 season. Thorp's Alexa Hanson and Ava Teclaw and Cadott's Makenna Barone were an all-state honorable mention while Chi-Hi's Madyson Baker and Paige Steinmetz, Cadott's Lauryn Goettl and Thorp's Trysta Leech were all-district honorable mentions.