Prep Girls Soccer: Chi-Hi's Mason selected to All-Big Rivers Conference first team

Chi-Hi senior Haley Mason has been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2022 season.
Mason was one of 11 players chosen for the first team. Juniors Sami Perlberg and Mallory Colle were chosen to the second team and sophomore Kadi Diallo and freshman Elizabeth Dallas were selected as honorable mentions.
River Falls senior Liv Nelson was named the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.
2022 All-Big Rivers Conference Girls Soccer
First Team—Lindsey Szymanski, River Falls; Liv Nelson, River Falls; Quinn Williams, Hudson; Greta Steines, Eau Claire Memorial; Grace Kern, Eau Claire Memorial; Grace Lewis, Hudson; Haley Mason, Chi-Hi; Kraly Walker, River Falls; Josie Barstad, Eau Claire Memorial; Ashlynn Schoreder, Eau Claire Memorial.
Second Team—Lexy Szymanski, River Falls; Kira Young, Hudson; Marah Bennedict, New Richmond; Bell Skow, River Falls; Abbey Liddell, Eau Claire North; Kallahan Bowing, Rice Lake; Jordan Roettel, Rice Lake; Gillian Brown, Hudson; Paloma DaSilva, Menomonie; Sami Perlberg, Chi-Hi; Mallory Colle, Chi-Hi.
Chi-Hi seniors Hannah Aldrich and Emme Bergh, junior Basia Olson and sophomores Makenna Johnston and Paige Steinmetz were chosen to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2022 softball season.
Chi-Hi's Makenna Johnston and Hannah Aldrich and Bloomer's Calley Olson have been selected to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association's All-State First Team for the 2022 season. Thorp's Alexa Hanson and Ava Teclaw and Cadott's Makenna Barone were an all-state honorable mention while Chi-Hi's Madyson Baker and Paige Steinmetz, Cadott's Lauryn Goettl and Thorp's Trysta Leech were all-district honorable mentions.
The offense for the Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team came alive to the tune of five runs in the fifth and sixth innings as they pulled away from Menomonie Post 32 14-5 on Tuesday evening at Wakanda Park.