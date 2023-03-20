Chi-Hi's Lilly Schultz
BRANDON BERG
Chippewa Falls senior Izzy Keck performs a floor exercise routine on Thursday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi/McDonell's Izzy Keck and Lilly Schultz were selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference gymnastics first team for the 2022-23 season.
Chi-Hi/McDonell's Ella Spaeth
BRANDON BERG
Chippewa Falls/McDonell Central's Ava Krista lines up her dismount during her balance beam routine at the WIAA state individual gymnastics championships on Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
The senior Keck and sophomore Schultz were two of five choices on the first team with sophomores Ella Spaeth and Ava Krista chosen to the second team as Chi-Hi/McDonell won the program's first Big Rivers Conference team championship on the way to a Division 1 state team berth where the co-op finished third.
2022-23 All-Big Rivers Conference
First Team—Izzy Keck, Chi-Hi/McDonell; Lilly Schultz, Chi-Hi/McDonell; Avery Ash, Rice Lake; Rylee Sabelko, River Falls; Lexis Pedersen, Eau Claire.
Second Team—Ella Spaeth, Chi-Hi/McDonell; Ava Krista, Chi-Hi/McDonell; Ella Pierce, River Falls; Reagan Muchow, Eau Claire; Sophia Jensen, River Falls.
Honorable Mention—Emily Warren, Hudson; Izzie Whitwam, Menomonie; Lauren Campbell, Eau Claire; Maddie Purpora, Eau Claire; Delaney Untz, Menomonie; Olivia Welke, Superior; Breanna Johnson, Hudson; Rachel Everson, River Falls.
Chi-Hi/McDonell gymnastics senior Izzy Keck tied for fifth in the vault at Saturday's Division 1 individual gymnastics championships.
IN PHOTOS: Chippewa Falls gymnastics co-op triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Ella Spaeth
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chippewa Falls' Emily Pomietlo makes a vault attempt on Thursday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Emily Pomietlo
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Jocelyn Davis
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Lilly Schultz
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Lilly Schultz
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Izzy Keck
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Menomonie's Paige Ponto
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Ella Spaeth
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Ella Spaeth
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Menomonie's Paige Ponto
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Lilly Schultz
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Lilly Schultz
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Izzy Keck
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Ava Krista
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Menomonie's Amelia Anderson makes a vault attempt on Thursday evening in Chippewa Falls.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Emily Pomietlo competes on the balance beam on Thursday at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Ella Spaeth performs a flip on the balance beam on Thursday at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Ella Spaeth
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Ella Spaeth
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Menomonie's Delaney Untz
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Lilly Schultz
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Lilly Schultz
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Izzy Keck
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Menomonie's Emi Frank
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Menomonie's Emi Frank
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Menomonie's MyKenna Mogen
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Menomonie's Delaney Untz
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Menomonie's Isabella Whitwam competes on the uneven bars on Thursday in Chippewa Falls.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Valley Newspapers
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Isabel Denning
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Emily Pomietlo
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Jocelyn Davis
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Ella Spaeth
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Ella Spaeth
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chi-Hi's Lilly Schultz
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
Chippewa Falls senior Izzy Keck performs a floor exercise routine on Thursday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
