The Bloomer softball team opened the season with a pair of lopsided victories on Saturday, besting Cameron 32-0 and Spooner 20-3 both in five innings at Woodside Sporting Complex in Mauston.

Delaney Zwiefelhofer led the hitting onslaught against the Comets with five of the team's 19 hits with four runs scored and eight runs batted in. Laikyn Beyer tossed five hitless innings with 10 strikeouts and one walk in the circle while contributing with two hits including a home run and five runs batted in at the plate to help her cause.

Isabel Rubenzer was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and four runs batted in, Laikyn Maidment had two triples as a part of her 4-for-4 effort with five runs scored and four runs batted in. Tori Jenneman scored four runs and Karley Rada and RyAnna Keller scored three times each.

The Blackhawks scored at least four runs in four of the five innings against Spooner. Jenneman finished 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two runs batted in and Maidment had three of the team's 17 hits and drove in three. Rada, Makenna Hilger and Keller had two hits apiece while Rubenzer and Keller had three RBIs each. Baier threw four scoreless inning with three strikeouts while scattering two hits allowed.

Photos: Baldwin-Woodville bests Bloomer in Division 3 softball sectional championship Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22 Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22