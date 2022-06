Prep Softball: Bloomer's Olson named Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year

Bloomer senior Calley Olson has been named the Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year for the 2022 softball season.

Olson and junior teammate Tori Jenneman were also selected to the all-conference first team. McDonell senior Kait Ortmann and sophomore Morgan Wirtz, Cadott senior Makenna Barone and junior Lauryn Goettl and Thorp senior Alexa Hanson and junior Ava Teclaw were also chosen to the first team.

McDonell junior Becca Baier, Bloomer seniors Laikyn Maidment and Delaney Zwiefelhofer, Stanley-Boyd juniors Emme Felmlee and Emily Brenner and Thorp senior Trysta Leech were chosen to the All-Western Cloverbelt second team. McDonell junior Josie Witkowski, Bloomer juniors Karley Rada and McKenna Hilger, Cadott senior Olivia Goodman and junior Elly Eiler, Stanley-Boyd junior Tina Benson and Thorp junior Izzy Haas were named to the all-conference teams as honorable mentions.

Gilman junior Tatum Weir was honored as a first team member of the All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference team. Gilman sophomores Bryn Hendricks and Ava Warner were selected to the second team and senior Tychelle Duellman and freshman Abby Chaplinski were picked as honorable mentions. Neillsville/Granton's Emma Moseley was chosen as the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year.

2022 All-Western Cloverbelt Conference Softball

First Team—Calley Olson, Bloomer; Tori Jenneman, Bloomer; Samantha Olson, Fall Creek; Catrina Cline, Fall Creek; Kait Ortmann, McDonell; Morgan Wirtz, McDonell; Makenna Barone, Cadott; Lauryn Goettl, Cadott; Ava Teclaw, Thorp; Alexa Hanson, Thorp.

Second Team—Laikyn Maidment, Bloomer; Delaney Zwiefelhofer, Bloomer; Hannah Herrem, Fall Creek; Sophie Johnson, Fall Creek; Rebecca Baier, McDonell; Maddie Loonstra, Osseo-Fairchild; Trin Knudtson, Osseo-Fairchild; Emerson Felmlee, Stanley-Boyd; Emily Brenner, Stanley-Boyd; Trysta Leech, Thorp.

Honorable Mention—Karley Rada, Bloomer, McKenna Hilger, Bloomer; Olivia Goodman, Cadott; Elly Eiler, Cadott; Kennedy Tumm, Fall Creek; Josie Witkowski, McDonell; Katie Skoug, Osseo-Fairchild; Lily Walker, Eau Claire Regis; Tina Benson, Stanley-Boyd; Izzy Haas, Thorp.

Player of the Year—Calley Olson, Bloomer.

2022 All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference Softball

First Team—Tatum Bargender, Colby/Abbotsford; Hailey Zimmerman, Marshfield Columbus; Cierra Dieringer, Marshfield Columbus; Tatum Weir, Gilman; Zaida Brock, Loyal/Greenwood; Emma Schlough, Loyal/Greenwood; Mesa Rasmussen, Loyal/Greenwood; Emma Moseley, Neillsville/Granton; Delaney Rochester, Neillsville/Granton; Ava Mortenson, Neillsville/Granton.

Second Team—Alea Graff, Colby/Abbotsford; Sam Casperson, Marshfield Columbus; Akosua Yeboah, Marshfield Columbus; Bryn Hendricks, Gilman; Ava Warner, Gilman; Tysen Lindner, Loyal/Greenwood; Amelia Trunkel, Neillsville/Granton; Marie Jorgensen, Neillsville/Granton; Callee Mohr, Neillsville/Granton; Madison Knecht, Spencer.

Honorable Mention—Halie VanLuven, Colby/Abbotsford; Tychelle Duellman, Gilman; Abby Chaplinski, Gilman; Anna Lindner, Loyal/Greenwood; Courtney Rakovec, Loyal/Greenwood; Mya Rueth, Loyal/Greenwood; Ella King, Neillsville/Granton; Grayce Bottlemy, Owen-Withee; Carmin Moser, Owen-Withee; Sam Soback, Spencer.

