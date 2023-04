The Chi-Hi softball team outslugged Hudson 8-5 in eight innings to start the season on Monday in game one of a doubleheader in Hudson.

The Cardinals were leading the second game 8-3 in the fifth inning when the game was suspended and will be resumed Tuesday evening.

Basia Olson led the hit parade for the Cardinals (1-0, 1-0) with a 3-for-4 effort including a double. Makenna Johnston, Paige Steinmetz, Madyson Baker, Lauren Shepherd and Mykle Buhrow had two hits apiece. Shepherd blasted a home run and drove in four while Johnston, Madisyn Bauer and Camryn Fjelstad each had one RBI.

Lakken McEathron struck out 12 in eight innings while allowing five earned runs for the Cardinals.

