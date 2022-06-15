Prep Softball: Chi-Hi's Johnston and Aldrich, Bloomer's Olson named WFSCA All-State First Team

Chi-Hi's Makenna Johnston and Hannah Aldrich and Bloomer's Calley Olson have been selected to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association's All-State First Team for the 2022 season.

The sophomore Johnston and senior Aldrich were chosen as first team honorees to the Large Schools Division 1 team while Olson was picked for the Medium Schools Division 2-3 squad. Thorp senior Alexa Hanson and junior Ava Teclaw and Cadott senior Makenna Barone were selected to the Division 4-5 team as an honorable mention.

Superior junior Emma Raye (Division 1), Jefferson senior Savannah Serdynski (Division 2), Poynette junior Holly Lowenberg (junior), Boscobel sophomore Gretta Grassel (Division 4) and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption junior Ava Schill (Division 5) were chosen as their respective division's player of the year. Freedom's Tim Dietzen was named the WFSCA Coach of the Year and Roger Van Lanen was selected as the WFSCA's Umpire of the Year.

Johnson and Aldrich were also honored as Large Schools District 1 First Team selections. Olson was a District 1 Medium Schools first team honoree and Hanson, Teclaw and Barone were chosen as District 1 Small Schools first team selections. Chi-Hi's Paige Steinmetz and Madyson Baker were Large Schools all-district honorable mentions. Cadott's Lauryn Goettl and Thorp's Trysta Leech were honorable mentions to the District 1 Small Schools all-district team.

