Prep Softball: Cornell/Lake Holcombe's Hetherington chosen to All-East Lakeland Conference first team

Cornell/Lake Holcombe sophomore Makya Hetherington has been selected to the All-East Lakeland Conference first team for the 2022 season.

Hetherington was one of 10 players chosen to the first team. Cornell/Lake Holcombe junior Michayla Turchen was selected to the second team while the Knights had four players picked as honorable mentions with junior Rachell Schilling, sophomores Brooke Anderson and Grace Harycki and freshman Bralee Schroeder.