Prep Softball | Cornell/Lake Holcombe Knights

Prep Softball: Cornell/Lake Holcombe's Hetherington chosen to All-East Lakeland Conference first team

Cornell/Lake Holcombe sophomore Makya Hetherington has been selected to the All-East Lakeland Conference first team for the 2022 season.

Hetherington was one of 10 players chosen to the first team. Cornell/Lake Holcombe junior Michayla Turchen was selected to the second team while the Knights had four players picked as honorable mentions with junior Rachell Schilling, sophomores Brooke Anderson and Grace Harycki and freshman Bralee Schroeder.

Northwood/Solon Springs senior Zoey Vaara was chosen as the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year.

2022 All-East Lakeland Conference Softball

First Team—Zoey Vaara, Northwood/Solon Springs; Annika Patrick, Northwood/Solon Springs; Madyson Martin, Flambeau; Makya Hetherington, Cornell/Lake Holcombe; Emme Golembiewski, Northwood/Solon Springs; Maddelyn Swanson, Northwood/Solon Springs; Kenzie Scott, Flambeau; Izzy Golembiewski, Northwood/Solon Springs; Paige Johnson, Flambeau; Alex Granica, Bruce.

Second Team—Justyne Frisle, Prairie Farm; Bailey Monson, Northwood/Solong Springs; Emily Roessler, Clear Lake; Maddie Rosen, Clear Lake; Jada Kahl, Prairie Farm; Emmalee Nelson, Flambeau; Michayla Turchen, Cornell/Lake Holcombe; Kyra Latvala, Northwood/Solon Springs; Zoe Groothousen, Flambeau; Olivia Taylor, Flambeau.

Honorable Mention—Lauren Kahl, Prairie Farm; Brooke Anderson, Cornell/Lake Holcombe; Peyton Downs, Northwood/Solon Springs; Emily Ellwanger, Flambeau; Bralee Schroeder, Cornell/Lake Holcombe; Grace Harycki, Cornell/Lake Holcombe; Rheanna Hopkins, Bruce; Ellie Cress, Clear Lake; Rachell Schilling, Cornell/Lake Holcombe; Kallie Barthman, Clear Lake.

Player of the Year—Zoey Vaara, Northwood/Solon Springs.

