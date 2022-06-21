 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Softball: Five Chi-Hi players named to All-Big Rivers Conference first team

Five members of the Chi-Hi softball team have been named to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2022 season.

Seniors Hannah Aldrich and Emme Bergh, junior Basia Olson and sophomores Makenna Johnston and Paige Steinmetz were chosen to the first team as five of its 11 members. Juniors Madyson Baker and Camryn Fjelstad and sophomore Olivia Sanborn were selected to the second team.

2022 All-Big Rivers Conference Softball

First Team—Hannah Aldrich, Chi-Hi; Emme Bergh, Chi-Hi; Makenna Johnston, Chi-Hi; Basia Olson, Chi-Hi; Paige Steinmetz, Chi-Hi; Jada Allen, Eau Claire Memorial; Madisyn Parker, Eau Claire North; Sydney Gabriel, Hudson; Lacie Liliquist, Hudson; Evelyn Wolfgram, Hudson; Kennedy Joachim, New Richmond.

Second Team—Madyson Baker, Chi-Hi; Camryn Fjelstad, Chi-Hi; Olivia Sanborn, Chi-Hi; Megan Standiford, Eau Claire North; Katlina Ybarra, Hudson; Cecelia Behrend, Menomonie; Brier Blietz, New Richmond; Grace Brewer, New Richmond; Lexi Halvorson, Rice Lake; Avery Amidon, River Falls; Lily Burke, River Falls.

Honorable Mention—Janaya Goldbach, Eau Claire North; Kaelyn Hansen, Eau Claire North; Isabella Olson, Eau Claire North; Kira Schubert, Eau Claire North; Emma McGrath, Hudson; Anya Weiler, Hudson; Olivia Sample, Menomonie; Madelyn Shea, Menomonie; Brooklyn Swanepoel, New Richmond; Emily Mofle, Rice Lake; Madi Rowe, Rice Lake; Jackie Solum, Rice Lake; Jordan Schwantz, River Falls; Jordan Torrez, River Falls.

