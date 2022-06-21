Prep Softball: Five Chi-Hi players named to All-Big Rivers Conference first team

Five members of the Chi-Hi softball team have been named to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2022 season.
Seniors Hannah Aldrich and Emme Bergh, junior Basia Olson and sophomores Makenna Johnston and Paige Steinmetz were chosen to the first team as five of its 11 members. Juniors Madyson Baker and Camryn Fjelstad and sophomore Olivia Sanborn were selected to the second team.
2022 All-Big Rivers Conference Softball
First Team—Hannah Aldrich, Chi-Hi; Emme Bergh, Chi-Hi; Makenna Johnston, Chi-Hi; Basia Olson, Chi-Hi; Paige Steinmetz, Chi-Hi; Jada Allen, Eau Claire Memorial; Madisyn Parker, Eau Claire North; Sydney Gabriel, Hudson; Lacie Liliquist, Hudson; Evelyn Wolfgram, Hudson; Kennedy Joachim, New Richmond.
Second Team—Madyson Baker, Chi-Hi; Camryn Fjelstad, Chi-Hi; Olivia Sanborn, Chi-Hi; Megan Standiford, Eau Claire North; Katlina Ybarra, Hudson; Cecelia Behrend, Menomonie; Brier Blietz, New Richmond; Grace Brewer, New Richmond; Lexi Halvorson, Rice Lake; Avery Amidon, River Falls; Lily Burke, River Falls.
Chi-Hi's Makenna Johnston and Hannah Aldrich and Bloomer's Calley Olson have been selected to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association's All-State First Team for the 2022 season. Thorp's Alexa Hanson and Ava Teclaw and Cadott's Makenna Barone were an all-state honorable mention while Chi-Hi's Madyson Baker and Paige Steinmetz, Cadott's Lauryn Goettl and Thorp's Trysta Leech were all-district honorable mentions.
The offense for the Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team came alive to the tune of five runs in the fifth and sixth innings as they pulled away from Menomonie Post 32 14-5 on Tuesday evening at Wakanda Park.