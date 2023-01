Prep Softball: Gilman's Phelps named to WFSCA's Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Longtime Gilman softball coach Brian Phelps has been named as a member of the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association's Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Phelps has led the Pirates to 390 wins, 12 regional championships, three sectional championships and three state tournament appearances and one conference title during his tenure.

Phelps has coached 54 all-conference players, 21 WFSCA All-Stars and has coached six WFSCA All-Star teams while also serving as the conference representative for the WSFCA since 2012.

Prior to moving to Gilman, Phelps began coaching youth programs and middle school wrestling in 1980 and has more than 40 years of coaching experience. Phelps has retired from teaching and coaching wrestling, but will continue to lead the Pirates softball program.

Phelps will be honored along with Jane Briehl, Todd Felch and Bill Greskiw as a part of the hall of fame class at the WFSCA's Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 11 at Chula Vista in Wisconsin Rapids.

