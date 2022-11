Prep Volleyball: Chi-Hi's Steinmetz named Big Rivers Player of the Year

Chi-Hi junior Paige Steinmetz has been named the Big Rivers Conference's Player of the Year for the volleyball season.

Steinmetz is also a first team selection, joined by senior Sami Perlberg on the 7-player first team.

Chi-Hi senior Maddy Bauer and juniors Maddie Hunt and Sophie Robinson were chosen to the second team for the Cardinals, who won the Big Rivers Conference championship and advanced to the Division 1 state tournament for the first time.