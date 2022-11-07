Prep Volleyball: Cornell has three on All-East Lakeland Conference first team

The Cornell volleyball team won its third straight East Lakeland Conference title this season and had three members of the All-East Lakeland Conference first team.
Senior Michayla Turchen and juniors Makya Hetherington and Brooke Sime were each selected to the All-East Lakeland first team, joined by New Auburn senior Katie Reimer.
New Auburn seniors Evelyn Cody and Aliya North and junior Morgan Berg, Lake Holcombe senior Karly Kirkman and junior Ella Hartzell and Cornell junior Brooke Anderson were chosen as a part of the second team.
Lake Holcombe junior Ava Story and Cornell sophomore Bralee Schroeder were each picked as honorable mentions.
Winter senior Kate Pasanen was chosen as the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year.
All-East Lakeland Conference
First Team—Kate Pasanen, Winter; Makya Hetherington, Cornell; Madie Martin, Flambeau; Brooke Sime, Cornell; Katie Reimer, New Auburn; Emily Dean, Flambeau; Michayla Turchen, Cornell; Cassie Bishop, Winter.
Second Team— Ella Hartzell, Lake Holcombe; Brooke Anderson, Cornell; Hailey Coss, Winter; Morgan Berg, New Auburn; Evelyn Cody, New Auburn; Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe; Aliya North, New Auburn; Alyssa Kopacz, Flambeau.
Honorable Mention—Summer Block, Winter; Ava Story, Lake Holcombe; Kaitlyn Brockman, Bruce; Bralee Schroeder, Cornell. Ali Hruby, Flambeau.
IN PHOTOS: Cornell, Lake Holcombe volleyball squads clash
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Chloe Lee (33)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Ava Story (36), Hannah Wincek (48)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Teryn Close (23), Brooke Anderson (4)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Brooke Sime (3)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Karly Kirkman (21)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Makya Hetherington (10)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Teryn Close (23)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Chloe Lee (33)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Briana Glaus (22)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Emma Lechleitner (20)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Brooke Sime (3)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Bralee Schroeder (16)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Bralee Schroeder (16)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Brooke Sime (3), Brooke Anderson (4)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holombe's Ava Story (36)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Marcella Boehm (6)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Chloe Lee (33)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Hannah Wincek (48)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Ella Hartzell (8)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Teryn Close (15)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Briana Glaus (22)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Emma Lechleitner (20)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Brooke Anderson (4), Briana Glaus (22)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Ava Story (36)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Emma Lechleitner (20)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Ava Story (36)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Ava Story (36)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Karly Kirkman (21)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Hannah Wincek (48)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Ava Story (36)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Ella Hartzell (8)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Chloe Lee celebrates after a point against Cornell on Monday evening in Cornell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Brooke Anderson (4)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Brooke Anderson (4)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Marcella Boehm (6)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Briana Glaus (22)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell sophomore Briana Glaus serves against Lake Holcombe on Monday evening in Cornell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Lake Holcombe's Ella Hartzell (8)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Ava Larson (1)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-3-22
Cornell's Brooke Sime (3)
BRANDON BERG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!