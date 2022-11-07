Prep Volleyball: Cornell has three on All-East Lakeland Conference first team

The Cornell volleyball team won its third straight East Lakeland Conference title this season and had three members of the All-East Lakeland Conference first team.

Senior Michayla Turchen and juniors Makya Hetherington and Brooke Sime were each selected to the All-East Lakeland first team, joined by New Auburn senior Katie Reimer.

New Auburn seniors Evelyn Cody and Aliya North and junior Morgan Berg, Lake Holcombe senior Karly Kirkman and junior Ella Hartzell and Cornell junior Brooke Anderson were chosen as a part of the second team.

Lake Holcombe junior Ava Story and Cornell sophomore Bralee Schroeder were each picked as honorable mentions.

Winter senior Kate Pasanen was chosen as the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year.

All-East Lakeland Conference

First Team—Kate Pasanen, Winter; Makya Hetherington, Cornell; Madie Martin, Flambeau; Brooke Sime, Cornell; Katie Reimer, New Auburn; Emily Dean, Flambeau; Michayla Turchen, Cornell; Cassie Bishop, Winter.

Second Team— Ella Hartzell, Lake Holcombe; Brooke Anderson, Cornell; Hailey Coss, Winter; Morgan Berg, New Auburn; Evelyn Cody, New Auburn; Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe; Aliya North, New Auburn; Alyssa Kopacz, Flambeau.

Honorable Mention—Summer Block, Winter; Ava Story, Lake Holcombe; Kaitlyn Brockman, Bruce; Bralee Schroeder, Cornell. Ali Hruby, Flambeau.