Bloomer faces Mosinee after it came from behind 2-0 to defeat West Salem 3-2 on Thursday.
"Our team is experienced and we know we can win those five set (matches)," Bloomer coach Liz Bohl said. "They have the confidence that is going to carry them very, very far."
The Blackhawks lost the first set 20-25 as Amery scored nine of the final 11 points. But Bloomer evened the match up in convincing fashion, taking set two by a 25-7 score, quickly getting out front and staying there.
Bloomer carried that momentum into the third set, scoring 12 of the first 14 points with Jessica Barr ending the win with two aces in the final three points. Bloomer kept it going in set four, racing out to a 14-6 lead en route to a 25-19 set to move one set away from victory.
Amery showed plenty of fight down to its final set, leading early and stretching that advantage to 22-12 before the Blackhawks mounted a charge, closing the lead to two at 23-24 after a kill from Grace Post before the Warriors scored the win.
"After we got into the huddle after the (fourth) game we got the serve, which they were excited about and that's what we said. We're going to keep the momentum going," Bloomer coach Liz Bohl said. "
Bloomer started strong and never let up to ice the win. Post had five of the first seven Bloomer points on kills, before Kenadi Poirier added a kill for the fifth of a 5-0 run to extend the lead to 8-3. Bloomer pushed the advantage to 14-8 before an Amery hit out of bounds clinched Bloomer’s second trip to the sectional finals in three years.
Post finished with a team-best 23 kills with Barr adding 11 and Rilee Luzinski chipping in with seven. Chloee Swartz and Aspyn Arendt had 23 and 21 assists, respectively, and Barr also had five aces. Bailey McConaughey led Bloomer with 32 digs in the win.
"We have really good team chemistry and we know when we play our volleyball we can come back. We know we can win any game," McConaughey said.
Saturday night they will go for the team’s first-ever trip to state when they meet Mosinee, who was ranked seventh in Division 2 in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.
