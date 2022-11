Prep Volleyball: Stanley-Boyd's Brenner named Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year

Stanley-Boyd senior Emily Brenner has been named the Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year for the volleyball season.

Brenner was also a first team honoree, joined by McDonell senior Marley Hughes and junior Aubrey Dorn, Bloomer senior Isabella Seibel and junior Amelia Herrick, Cadott senior Lauryn Goettl and Thorp senior Riley Eichstadt.

McDonell senior Gracie Goettl, Bloomer junior Katlyn Jones, Stanley-Boyd senior Kayte Licht and Thorp senior Payton Rhyner were chosen as second team members. McDonell junior Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper, Bloomer junior Ciarra Seibel, Cadott senior Elly Eiler, Stanley-Boyd senior Avery Vait and Thorp sophomore Elizabeth Frankewicz were selected as honorable mentions.

Gilman seniors Gracie Tallier and Tatum Weir were selected to the All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference first team. Gilman senior Ellie Drier was a second team and sophomore Abby Chaplinski was picked as an honorable mention. Marshfield Columbus junior Courtney Sommer was named the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year.

All-Western Cloverbelt

First Team—Amelia Herrick, Bloomer; Isabella Seibel, Bloomer; Lauryn Goettl, Cadott; Aubrey Dorn, McDonell; Marley Hughes, McDonell; Emily Brenner, Stanley-Boyd; Riley Eichstadt, Thorp.

Second Team—Katlyn Jones, Bloomer, Tori Marten, Fall Creek; Gracie Goettl, McDonell; Madisyn Loonstra, Osseo-Fairchild; Lilian Lewis, Eau Claire Regis; Kayte Licht, Stanley-Boyd; Payton Rhyner, Thorp.

Honorable Mention—Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer; Elly Eiler, Cadott; Abby Bresina, McDonell; Emily Cooper, McDonell; Lexie Ridenour, Eau Claire Regis; Avery Vait, Stanley-Boyd; Elizabeth Frankewicz, Thorp.

Player of the Year—Emily Brenner, Stanley-Boyd.

All-Eastern Cloverbelt

First Team—Courtney Sommer, Marshfield Columbus; Aalyiah Krenn, Mrashfield Columbus; Jenna Kibbel, Marshfield Columbus; Delaney Rochester, Neillsville; Gracie Tallier, Gilman; Tatum Weir, Gilman; Savanna Thomsen, Colby.

Second Team—Izzy Hoglund, Marshfield Columbus; Lily Stratman, Marshfield Columbus; Hayden Willner, Colby; Ellie Drier, Gilman; Aspen Hagen, Loyal; Paris Opelt, Neillsville; Reina Arndt, Owen-Withee.

Honorable Mention—Graci Wilczek, Marshfield Columbus; Abby Chaplinski, Gilman; Avry Wuethrich, Greenwood; Addysen Wolf, Loyal; Amelia Trunkel, Neillsville; Avery McFarlane, Neillsville; Hallie Meyer, Spencer.

Player of the Year—Courtney Sommer, Marshfield Columbus.