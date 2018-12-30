BLOOMER, Wis. — The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School girls basketball team is more than capable of simply outscoring opponents.
But first-year coach Louis Hurd wants his team to be just as lethal on the defensive end.
The Red Hawks flexed their defensive muscle on Saturday, limiting previously unbeaten Bloomer to a season-low 37 points in a 51-37 victory in a battle of state-ranked Division 3 teams.
“Our defense is what we want to hang our hat on,” Hurd said. “We’ve got a lot of capable scorers, but my goal this year has been to play with better pace on defense and really help each other and be in the right gaps. I thought for the most part we did that and bothered them (Bloomer) just enough.”
Lexi Wagner scored 26 points for the Red Hawks (8-1), 17 of those coming in the second half, as G-E-T outscored Bloomer by a 31-21 margin to pull away from a four-point halftime lead.
G-E-T’s full-court pressure defense combined with its length — four of its five starters stand at least 5-foot-9 — made life difficult for the Blackhawks (8-1). Most of Bloomer’s scoring came close to the basket after the Blackhawks were able to break G-E-T’s pressure. Forward Sierra Raine led the Blackhawks with 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds, but no other Bloomer player finished with more than five points in the contest.
“I don’t think we ever got in that rhythm offensively,” Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel said. “It (G-E-T’s defense) took us out of our game and then we were hesitating on shots and trying to quick shoot them instead of letting it come to us, come to the ball and shoot with rhythm.”
Leading 25-23 following a 3-pointer by Emma Seibel, the Red Hawks embarked on a 12-2 run to help put the game out of reach. Wagner and Rachel Amoth scored 11 of the points during that stretch with Amoth and Molly Schmitz finishing with nine and seven points, respectively, in the game.
“I was waiting for the game where we weren’t going to make shots and were we going to be able to win a game with our defense,” Hurd said. “I tip my hat to our girls, they answered the bell. I know there’s going to be other games like that. We need to learn from this and keep building our defense.”
Overall the Red Hawks limited Bloomer to just 25 percent shooting from the field as they ran their winning streak to seven games. G-E-T’s lone defeat of the season came at unbeaten Melrose-Mindoro 50-45 on Nov. 16.
Saturday’s game was the first for G-E-T in nearly two weeks and Hurd was pleased with how the team pulled away after a slow start that saw the two teams score a combined 10 points in the first 7 minutes, 30 seconds of the game.
“I was anxious to watch us play. The girls were ready to play and we just came out flat and you’ve just got to pick up the pieces and try to scrape together a win,” Hurd said.
Both teams entered Saturday’s contest ranked in the latest WisSports.net Division 3 state coaches poll with G-E-T sixth and Bloomer ninth. The Red Hawks also enter the new year in first place atop the Coulee Conference with a 4-0 record in league play.