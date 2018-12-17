COLFAX, Wis. — The Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team stayed unbeaten on the young season with a 69-52 victory over Colfax Monday night in a sectional final rematch from a season ago.
The Mustangs (10-0) received a team-high 16 points from Mesa Byom and 13 points apiece from Callette Lockington and Emily Herzberg, racing out to an early 25-8 lead in the matchup of state-ranked Division 4 teams.
“Tonight was a big win for us,” Melrose-Mindoro coach Joey Arneson said. “Colfax, we’ve got a lot of respect for this team. Tonight was a statement game, is what I told the girls and I thought we came out and established the tempo of the game right away.”
Melrose-Mindoro threatened to run away early, gaining a 17-point lead less than 12 minutes into the game. But Colfax (6-2) would respond and cut the gap 36-26 by halftime. The Vikings further trimmed the lead, getting to within 37-35 just over four minutes into the second half before the Mustangs scored the next seven points, the last basket coming off a Herzberg 3-pointer.
Colfax made one final run to get within 48-44 with 9:50 left, but the Mustangs reeled off the next 10 points to build another cushion.
“The girls did great, they really battled hard the whole way,” Arneson said of his team. “The pressure was on and the girls responded the way we wanted them to. They didn’t break down under pressure and they persevered.”
The Viking stayed close early Savannah Henricks led all scorers with 20 points for the Vikings, who made 10 3-pointers as a team.
Katie Christopherson and Erika Simmons each had 10 points in a balanced scoring effort for the Mustangs, who entered Monday’s game with five scorers averaging at least 10 points a game.
“They’re as good as advertised,” Colfax coach Joe Doucette said. “They beat us last year at the end of the year and I think they’re even better this year. They’re tough. We had trouble, they block so many shots and they defend.”
The win extends Melrose-Mindoro’s lengthy unbeaten streak in regular-season games, one that dates back to Feb. 4, 2016, when it lost to Cochrane-Fountain City, 82-75.
The Mustangs beat Colfax 52-31 a season ago in the sectional finals en route to a Division 4 state runner-up finish.