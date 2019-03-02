EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team's defense set a tone that will carry the Mustangs back to Green Bay.
Melrose-Mindoro pulled away to a 61-32 victory over Colfax on Saturday in a Division 4 sectional final showdown at Eau Claire Memorial, sending the Mustangs to state for a second season in a row.
Emily Herzberg led the Mustangs (25-1), who are ranked third in the AP Division 4 poll, with 18 points, while Erika Simmons added 10.
"We got a taste of it last year and we really wanted it this year," Herzberg said of advancing to state. "It's just nice to be able to do this for the community and make all the last four months worth it."
Melrose-Mindoro advanced to the state final a year ago before falling to Aquinas.
Defense was the key for the Mustangs on Saturday as they won their 12th consecutive game, limiting Colfax (19-5) to a pair of field goals and a free throw in the first 9 minutes, 40 seconds of the contest. That stretch helped Melrose-Mindoro race out to a 17-6 advantage, a run that included 11 consecutive points and was started by a 3-pointer by Herzberg. The junior's triple was last of four early lead changes, giving Melrose-Mindoro a lead at 7-5 with 15:42 left in the opening half.
The Mustangs wouldn't relinquish the advantage the rest of the way.
Nine consecutive points early in the second half helped Melrose-Mindoro expand on a 25-15 halftime lead. Simmons opened the stretch with a basket before free throws from Katie Christopherson and Herzberg, followed by another Herzberg triple capped the run and put the Mustangs firmly in control at 34-16. The Vikings were unable to get closer than 14 points the rest of the way.
Christopherson had nine points while Mesa Byom added eight in a balanced effort.
"We just go to the hot hand," Melrose-Mindoro coach Joey Arneson said of the offense. "We're so multidimensional that if you take one or two players away, we've got players three, four and five scoring it makes us very tough to handle."
Alyssa Dachel led the Vikings with 10 points.
"We tried everything that we've got," Colfax coach Joe Doucette said. "I think we tried every offense we've got. We wanted to try to go vertical and they make you go sideways and when you go sideways, nothing good happens."
Melrose-Mindoro defeated Colfax 69-52 during the regular season on Dec. 17, a game the Vikings hung around in due to their 3-point shooting. Colfax made 10 3-pointers during that game, but just two in Saturday's contest.
The Mustangs defeated Durand 51-39 in Thursday's sectional semifinal matchup and Arneson said the matchup with the Panthers helped prepare his team for Colfax.
"We were set up well, I thought, when we played Durand," Arneson said. "Durand was a very similar team where they lived and died by the 3, so we extended our man-to-man defense. We took away the three against Durand and today I felt we took away the 3 for the most part. We tried to force the ball inside where we had our bigs."
Melrose-Mindoro defeated Colfax 52-31 in last year's sectional finals.
The Mustangs will play their state semifinal matchup Thursday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent with seeding for the tournament set for Sunday.
Melrose-Mindoro will bring a veteran squad to Green Bay's Resch Center.
"The nerves are going to be eased a little more," Herzberg said of taking last year's experience back to state. "The atmosphere is overwhelming right away so now that we know it, I feel that we'll be able to settle in and just take it all in better."