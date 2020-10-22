Prep Boys Soccer Division 1 Regionals: Onalaska ousts Chi-Hi from tournament

ONALASKA — While Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal didn’t turn out the way that Al Ali had hoped, the Chi-Hi boys soccer coach saw a template of what he hopes the Cardinals’ program will look like soon.
Chi-Hi put together a solid second-half effort, but the early hole was too much to dig out of as the Cardinals lost 4-1 to Onalaska at the Onalaska Athletic Fields.
The fourth-seeded Hilltoppers (6-0) advance to Saturday’s regional final at top-seeded Hudson (8-0-1).
“They’re pretty experienced with their system, and really efficient at running it,” Ali said of Onalaska. “We’re trying to rebuild our program, and we’re trying to get to a point where we’re trying to run that type of system, but we’re still in our infancy with it.”
The loss wraps up an abbreviated season at 2-10-1, but Ali was happy with the year-over-year progress that this Chippewa Falls team showed.
“If you could see where we were at last year versus this year, it’s leaps-and-bounds how much we’ve improved,” said Ali.” I think we’ve got the talent on our roster to play with anyone on our schedule, we just have to start putting things together and being more consistent with it.”
Onalaska took control early, with junior Brock Herczeg scoring in both the 11th and 16th minutes. Sophomore James Borene added a goal in the 37th minute to give the Hilltoppers a 3-0 halftime lead.
Hilltoppers coach Zach Kimmel said the fast start was exactly what he was hoping for, especially considering the 23 days since Onalaska had last played a game.
“We just upped the intensity at practice and told the guys to treat it like it was a game,” said Kimmel. “We wanted to get into each other and be physical, because Chippewa Falls plays in a very tough and competitive league, and we knew that they weren’t going to be intimidated by us, so that’s how we prepared.”
Senior Jordan Groshek added the final Hilltoppers goal of the game on a penalty kick in the 69th minute, before junior Mitchell Romundstad scored in the 86th minute for the Cardinals’ only goal, off an assist from freshman Colby Stoll.
The second half was much more indicative of the level that Chippewa Falls can play at, according to Ali.
“We tend to play really well for 45 minutes, and I think we did that. I’d say we won the second half, but we came out flat and they capitalized,” Ali said.” They made some great shots, went up 3-0, and we couldn’t come back from it. Credit to Onalaska, they capitalized on the opportunities we gave them, and they have a tough test ahead of them in Hudson.”
