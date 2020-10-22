Prep Boys Soccer Division 1 Regionals: Onalaska ousts Chi-Hi from tournament

Hilltoppers coach Zach Kimmel said the fast start was exactly what he was hoping for, especially considering the 23 days since Onalaska had last played a game.

“We just upped the intensity at practice and told the guys to treat it like it was a game,” said Kimmel. “We wanted to get into each other and be physical, because Chippewa Falls plays in a very tough and competitive league, and we knew that they weren’t going to be intimidated by us, so that’s how we prepared.”

Senior Jordan Groshek added the final Hilltoppers goal of the game on a penalty kick in the 69th minute, before junior Mitchell Romundstad scored in the 86th minute for the Cardinals’ only goal, off an assist from freshman Colby Stoll.

The second half was much more indicative of the level that Chippewa Falls can play at, according to Ali.

“We tend to play really well for 45 minutes, and I think we did that. I’d say we won the second half, but we came out flat and they capitalized,” Ali said.” They made some great shots, went up 3-0, and we couldn’t come back from it. Credit to Onalaska, they capitalized on the opportunities we gave them, and they have a tough test ahead of them in Hudson.”

