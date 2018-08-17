CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Mistakes hurt.
A young Holmen High School football team found that out the hard way on Friday night in a 38-24 defeat at Chippewa Falls in a nonconference matchup.
The Vikings (0-1) led early, but trailed 10-3 at halftime after a last-minute defensive stand in their red zone. But Chippewa Falls scored twice in the first 4 minutes, 5 seconds of the second half and had four touchdowns in just over a quarter to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish, even as the Vikings closed the gap late.
“Fumbles, turnovers, special teams mistakes beat any team,” Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said. “We have a good team out here. Our guys fought right to the last snap and you swing three things the other way and we win the game.”
Holmen had three quarterback sacks in the first half, the last coming in the final seconds with the Cardinals driving inside the 10-yard line to run out the clock and trailed 10-3 heading into the break.
The Cardinals quickly found the end zone to open the second half when quarterback Nolan Hutzler found David Dvoracek for a 69-yard touchdown pass to go ahead 17-3. Holmen efficiently moved into Chippewa Falls territory on its next possession, but an errant option pitch attempt from the Vikings found its way into the arms of linebacker Cole Koxlien, who raced 70 yards for a TD.
Cam Weber’s 38-yard scoring run brought the Vikings to within two scores at 24-10 with 4:53 left in the third. But running back Matt Pomietlo would find the end zone for his second and third touchdown runs of the game to extend the lead to 38-10 with 11:45 left.
A pair of Brett Holden touchdown plunges brought the Vikings to within 38-24 with 1:42 left. Shane Roth recovered the ensuing onside kick to get the ball back, but Luke Schemenauer would snag an interception near the goal line with 1:22 left to seal the win.
“We moved the ball up and down the field. The only thing that stopped us was us when we turned the ball over,” Kowalski said. “We’ll go home and we’ll work on stuff and we’ll come back and we’ll fix it. We’re starting a lot of guys that haven’t played varsity ball before.”
Jonah Johnson’s 29-yard field goal on the opening possession put Holmen out front early. The Cardinals answered with a field goal of their own in the second quarter before the first of two Vikings miscues on a punt snap would give the Cardinals the ball deep in Holmen territory. Pomietlo plunged in from 1-yard out three plays later to put Chippewa Falls ahead 10-3 with 4:05 left to half.
“They come off the ball extremely hard and I think Holmen is a good football team,” Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said. “They’ve got solid kids. They ran hard, they blocked hard. I think they’re going to do very well in their league.”
Holden led the Vikings with 127 yards on 26 carries. Pomietlo had 107 yards on 16 carries to go with his three scores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.