WIAA state boys basketball: Onalaska Luther's run ended by The Prairie School in D4 semifinals

Brad Schaper had a difficult decision to make as he readied his Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team for its first WIAA Division 4 state tournament.
The Racine Prairie School had a balanced offense in that it was dangerous from most places on the court. The Knights had to try and take something away for a chance at victory, and the top-seeded Hawks pounced when that choice was made.
While Luther chose to protect the perimeter, Prairie attacked the rim and posted a 61-46 victory Friday morning at the La Crosse Center.
“We were very concerned with their tempo and transition and how they would shoot the 3,” Schaper said of the Hawks. “What we struggled with in the first half was slips. We came to close out, and we soft-hedged on those ball screens.
“And (Ashe Oglesby) was able to slip to the paint and get a lot of (easy shots). … We kind of had to prioritize, and we prioritized from the guards in. They took advantage of the paint and did a great job.”
Despite the presence of 6-foot-7 senior Isaiah Loersch and junior Gavin Proudfoot, Oglesby and senior Antuan Nesbitt racked up easy basket after easy basket with those slips and quickness that allowed for bursts past defenders and to the basket.
Nesbitt scored 18 points, while Asanjai Hunter added 13 and Oglesby 11 for Prairie, which won its seventh straight game and earned the right to face second-seeded Oshkosh Lourdes Academy (24-5) in Friday night’s championship game.
The title game started after the Tribune’s print deadline.
“(Nesbitt) is very athletic, a very talented player,” said Proudfoot, who had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Knights (19-2). “We knew we had to stop him. I’d come out for the hard hedge, and (Oglesby) , with nobody else in the paint, slips and got (open) two, three times.
“We did start to figure out, but it didn’t work out in the end.”
The Hawks scored 26 of their 34 first-half points in the paint and ended up with 42. The Knights were able to keep up for a little while but a tough ending to the first half hampered them in the second.
Luther responded to Prairie’s first run by taking the ball to the basket, and both James Biedenbender and Proudfoot got to the foul line. Biedenbender made two free throws and Proudfoot one to tie the game at 11.
The Hawks scored the next two hoops, but Lyndon Byus nailed a 3-pointer, and Isaiah Loersch converted under the hoop off a nice pass from Proudfoot for a 16-15 Luther lead with 7:44 left.
Prairie’s second run, which produced a 21-16 lead, was also answered, and the Knights were within 23-22 when Isaiah Schwichtenberg hit a baseline jumper with 3 minutes, 6 seconds on the clock. Those were two of Schwichtenberg’s nine points.
That’s when things started to get away from Luther, which had won 10 straight games since a 71-49 setback at West Salem on Jan. 25. The Hawks mixed in some transition with their focus on getting to the basket and scored the final 11 points of the half.
That one-point deficit quickly became 34-22 as the half ended.
“That run we went on in the final (three) minutes of the first half, the defensive pressure really started to show,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said, “That was huge for us.”
The pressure mounted in the second half and forced quicker turnovers that led to more easy scoring opportunities. Prairie’s outside shooting also became a factor with three 3-pointers.
The Hawks also made sure the Knights couldn’t take advantage of Proudfoot and Loersch on the inside as much as they desired. Proudfoot got 10 shots at the basket, but several of those came after the six offensive rebounds he had.
“Ball pressure on the guards, both in half-court and full-court setting,” Atanasoff said. “We knew if we allowed them to swing the ball around the perimeter without ball pressure that, eventually, the high-low was going to open up for them.
“Their big guys are really good at sealing off the defender, whether it be fronted, three-quarters or playing behind. So I thought ball pressure was enormous in terms of not allowing east post entry passes.”
Prairie maintained a lead in the teens for much of the second half but led by as many as 23. Luther, however, didn’t let it push the pedal to the floor and cut into the deficit late in the game.
“Prairie School is an outstanding team, and they proved that all season long,” Schaper said. “They deserve all the credit. No matter what we threw at them, they had a response for it.
“They completely took us out of our offensive set with their great athleticism, with their great pressure, and their great guard play. ... I’m proud of my guys, though. They fought the entire way.”
