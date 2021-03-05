WIAA state boys basketball: Onalaska Luther's run ended by The Prairie School in D4 semifinals

That’s when things started to get away from Luther, which had won 10 straight games since a 71-49 setback at West Salem on Jan. 25. The Hawks mixed in some transition with their focus on getting to the basket and scored the final 11 points of the half.

That one-point deficit quickly became 34-22 as the half ended.

“That run we went on in the final (three) minutes of the first half, the defensive pressure really started to show,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said, “That was huge for us.”

The pressure mounted in the second half and forced quicker turnovers that led to more easy scoring opportunities. Prairie’s outside shooting also became a factor with three 3-pointers.

The Hawks also made sure the Knights couldn’t take advantage of Proudfoot and Loersch on the inside as much as they desired. Proudfoot got 10 shots at the basket, but several of those came after the six offensive rebounds he had.

“Ball pressure on the guards, both in half-court and full-court setting,” Atanasoff said. “We knew if we allowed them to swing the ball around the perimeter without ball pressure that, eventually, the high-low was going to open up for them.