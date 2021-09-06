Professional Golf: Chippewa Falls native Longbella pursuing pro golf dreams through Korn Ferry qualifying series

He has set his mind to taking the next step into the professional ranks, and his performance in the pre-qualifying tournament was the first step of the journey that is quite different from those of other pro sports.

“It’s been absolutely amazing,” Longbella said. “There’s a lot of pressure with doing pro golf. In other sports, if I was a good at hockey as I am at golf, the route looks a lot different in some sense where you get signed with a team or you have a contract. In golf you can do that, but it’s really hard.”

Longbella fired off back-to-back 66s in his second and third rounds to help move into an advancement position at the pre-qualifying tournament. Then he and his parents made the nearly 15-hour drive back to the area where on little sleep Longbella won the 61st Annual Chippewa Valley Golf Association Tournament of Champions on Aug. 28 at Eau Claire Golf and Country Club with a 2-under 69.

The next step in the process comes later this month when Longbella competes at one of 12 first stage tournaments around the country. Longbella hasn’t been told yet where he’s competing, but he’s been training hard to be ready for the challenge.