Professional Golf: How improving his mental game has helped Thomas Longbella close in on his pro golf dreams

Thomas Longbella’s goal has long been to play professional golf.

So the Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate’s plan to achieve that goal has been plenty of hard work as he has crisscrossed the globe to get there.

He’s taken big steps towards that goal in recent months as he looks to secure his place in the professional game. Last weekend Longbella emerged from a PGA Tour Canada Qualifying School event with full exemption for the first six events of the upcoming season after tying for eighth place and surviving a 5-for-2 playoff on Saturday. Longbella and fellow Wisconsinite George Kneiser had to wait out the finish of the final round of the tournament at the event in Howey in the Hills, Fla. Both Longbella and Kneiser parred their playoff holes to earn the two exemption spots for the tour that many take as they start their path to the PGA Tour.

Longbella has been no stranger to playoffs over the years and has seen his share of heartbreak in those environments. The physical tasks with golf has always come easier for Longbella, the 2020 Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Champion. But it’s been the mental aspects of the game that he’s been able to conquer in more recent years that have helped drive his success.

“That’s how guys are able to do it on TV in front of a gazillion people,” Longbella said of being strong mentally. “They have a little system that they go through that’s the same every time no matter if it’s just playing for fun or playing in front of 100,000 people. For me understanding that and believing in that – it’s one thing to know that and have heard that, but it’s another thing to actually put it in play and be able to not think about the things that don’t matter.”

Longbella has active in the sport since playing his final collegiate season at the University of Minnesota last spring. The 2016 McDonell graduate won the 61st Annual Chippewa Valley Golf Association Tournament of Champions last August as he was also starting Korn Ferry Tour qualifying. The Korn Ferry Tour is a tour for players who have not yet reached PGA Tour status or have but then failed to win enough FedEx Cup points to stay at the level. Those who finish in the top 25 of the money list at the end of the year earn PGA Tour memberships for the next season. Longbella advanced out of Korn Ferry Tour pre-qualifying by tying for 25th place at an event in Madison, Miss. prior to the CVGA Tournament of Champions. He advanced to the 1st stage of qualifying in Lincoln, Neb. where he failed to advance to the next stage after tying for 46th.

Following that, Longbella turned his attention to the PGA Tour Latinoamerica where he earned some status but not enough to be guaranteed to play in events. At the start of the year Longbella traveled to South Africa to play in a Sunshine Tour qualifying event in Vereeniging, South Africa where Longbella tied with Gregg Gilson for first in the 54-hole tournament at 10-under. Longbella was at the top of the leaderboard after the first round and stayed there for the final two.

“I think all those experiences put me in a good spot going into the Mackenzie (PGA Tour Canada) Tour qualifying,” Longbella said, “just understanding what I needed to do and having the confidence and the game to get it done and at least secure myself the first six events in Canada.”

Longbella has been a natural with the sport since the age of 10. In high school he won the 2014 Division 3 state championship and overall earned medalist honors in 30 out of 40 events he competed in. During the summer amateur season he competed in the US Junior Amateur Tournament in 2014 and 2015 and was also in the 2014 Junior PGA Championship and won the WSGA Wisconsin PGA Junior Championship in 2014 before a long career golfing with the Gophers.

“I think the mental side of it is what’s kept me going and kept me in it,” Longbella said of his long career with the sport. “I feel like I’ve been able to hit a drive the same distance and hit all my other clubs in my bag similar to how I do now back when I was a freshman and sophomore in high school. I think the way to get better at golf really attracted me. It wasn’t necessarily a sport where you could go to the gym for two hours and work out super hard and see results. You have to really dial into what makes you good at golf and what are your weaknesses.”

And Longbella has been finding that mix of physical talent and mental toughness in pursuit of his professional dreams.

“It’s always been a part of my life,” Longbella said of golf. “I hardly know what I do if I didn’t play golf because that’s what I’ve been doing since I’ve been ten (years old).”

Late next month he’ll head back to South Africa for the Final Stage of Sunshine Tour qualifying school and with a top-25 finish in that tournament Longbella will secure a full membership for the Sunshine Tour season. That season would begin at the end of 2022 after Longbella competes in his PGA Canada Tour events from June to September.

Longbella’s journey with the sport of golf have taken him around the globe but no matter where it goes, he’s always thankful for the support he received from his friends and family back at home.

“There’s been times in my career where I don’t necessarily believe in myself and having that support constantly is what keeps me going,” Longbella said.

