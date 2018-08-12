Motivation can come from anywhere.
And it can propel you anywhere.
Jordan and Jeffrey Bergeman are hoping motivation can propel them to Boston and beyond.
The Chippewa Falls father-son duo finished ninth and tenth together on Saturday in the men’s half marathon at the Leinenkugel’s Pure Water Days Races. It was Jeffrey’s love of running, a love he found while accompanying his mother while she started with the sport that in turn sparked Jordan to start running.
Now Jordan and Jeffrey can be found competing together in marathons or ironman-style competitions together. Jeffrey has Cerebral Palsy, an ailment that developed as a result from a sudden cardiac arrest when he was 22 months old. But he and his father have not allowed him to stop from competing as Jordan will push his son in a specially designed cart, one that was seen near the front of the pack of Saturday’s half marathon when the duo finished the 13.1-mile course in just over one hour, 31 minutes.
“The thing that is important to know is that Jeffrey is the athlete,” Jordan said. “He’s the one that wants to do these events, he’s the one that is motivating me to participate.”
For crazy people
Jordan never considered himself a runner.
When he was in high school at Chi-Hi, he never ran more than a mile at once. He wasn’t alone as nobody in his family would consider themselves runners. That changed when his wife Jessica started.
Soon Jessica began taking Jeffrey with her on her runs and he quickly fell in love with the sport. And the sport showed its love back. Jeffrey was matched with a runner in Virginia through the I Run 4 organization that pairs able-bodied runners with those who cannot. Soon Jeffrey started receiving medals, t-shirts and more from his match in the mail.
Jessica suggested Jordan jump into the sport as well and he was initially skeptical.
“My wife started trying to convince me to run and I said absolutely not,” Jordan said. “Only crazy people run three miles for fun.”
But Jordan got into it and ran his first race in early October of 2016 with the Southview Bear Crawl, a 5K with the proceeds going towards the school’s all-inclusive playground building efforts.
“Overall it was surprisingly good,” Jordan said of their first race together. “I felt like I was going to die at the end of it. We ran it in 21-22 minute (time) which was fast considering we hadn’t really trained.”
Soon after their training efforts were bumped up as Jessica started preparing for the Marine Corps Marathon and after her training partner dropped out, they joined in. Following that Jeffrey started setting high goals for the next year.
“A lot of times the world discounts people like Jeffrey and people with disabilities and with God all things are possible,” Jordan said. “Don’t discount them, let them participate, let them go do it and we see it all the time on the course others motivate us, we motivate others. It’s really neat that when inclusion is allowed to happen, it just works. People need to realize that.”
Working together
Jordan and Jeffrey have run five full marathons together, including earlier this year at Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minnesota when they finished in 2:56.40, a time good enough to qualify for next year’s Boston Marathon.
Currently the organizers of the Boston Marathon won’t allow Jeffrey to compete due to his age. Jeffrey turned 12 in July and is entering seventh grade at Chippewa Falls Middle School this fall. Runners need to be at least 18 years old to compete. But Jordan is hoping they’ll give them the chance.
“We ran into some barriers (elsewhere) where races won’t allow him to participate at first like Boston. But we have worked with the race directors, gotten him to race (in other places) and it’s just an eye-opening experience for them,” Jordan said.
Jordan and Jeffrey want to run the Boston Marathon, but have the goal of competing in an Ironman Triathalon, the ultimate test of endurance that combines swimming, biking and biking. The full triathlon is a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run. The team has some other triathlons on the schedule for later this summer.
Many have wondered if Jordan could run even faster by himself. But Jordan knows how he works best and it is with a team.
“It is super special,” Jordan said of competing with Jeffrey. “We’re relatively quick together and people have mentioned how fast you could be not pushing (Jeffrey) and honestly I don’t seem to go any faster when I’m not pushing. I think it’s the motivation of it. He is honestly the athlete, the runner and I’m just the engine behind it. So when we’re out there the motivation changes. He keeps me going through out the race and I’m out there for him.”
Daughter of record holder wins women’s 4-mile
Twenty six years ago, Ann Hanson ran in her first and to date only Pure Water Days race. Hanson won the women’s 4-mile in 22:11 in 1992, a mark that still stands today.
Hanson, her husband Joe and their daughter Molly returned to Chippewa Falls this week on vacation but Molly made some time to run in the women’s 4-mile and the 24-year old Dodgeville native would match her mother’s feat by running to the win in 24:34, more than three minutes ahead of second place.
The family made the return to visit with friends and took in many of the sights of the area, including a tour of Leinenkugel’s Brewery. Molly was able to run the course once ahead of Saturday’s race, but learned enough to combine with what her mother taught her to score the convincing victory.
“I knew that once I got into the forest it was halfway through and it would be cooler,” Molly said of the course, which ends with a run through Irvine Park before finishing back at the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA.
Joe — a member of the WIAC’s All-Time Track and Field team that was selected when the conference celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2013 — is also a hall of fame cross country coach at Dodgeville/Mineral Point.
One thing Molly, a former All-American runner at the University of Wisconsin and state cross country champion in high school, was unable to do was beat her mother’s record time. Ann’s top all-time mark in the race of 22:11 was safe. Ann’s lone appearance 26 years ago came on a whim. The couple was heading to Superior for an engagement party for Joe’s brother and found a race along the way to run in, the Pure Water Days Races.
“It was a beautiful, cool day when I ran,” Ann said. “Running through the park I thought it was so pretty. It’s one of my favorite road races.”
“A lot of times the world discounts people like Jeffrey and people with disabilities and with God all things are possible. Don’t discount them, let them participate, let them go do it and we see it all the time on the course others motivate us, we motivate others. It’s really neat that when inclusion is allowed to happen, it just works. People need to realize that.” - Jordan Bergeman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.