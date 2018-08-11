Eau Claire's Brent Kann and Onalaska's Jill Wojta each ran to victory in their respective half marathon races at the Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days Races hosted by Chippewa Valley Family YMCA on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Kann won the men's race in one hour, 13.28 minutes to top defending champion Braeden Michael (1:20.20) of Chippewa Falls for the top spot. Ryan Soule of Woodbury, Minnesota finished third (1:22.20), followed by Dorchester's Preston Mertins (1:22.37) and Fargo, North Dakota's Chris Hass (1:23.43). Age group winners in the men's half marathon were Chippewa Falls' Jeffrey Bergeman (1-14), Chippewa Falls' Erik Sworski (15-19), Michael (20-29), Brent Kann (30-39), Hass (40-49), Rockford, Illinois' Brian Miller (50-59), Appleton's Jim Heiting (60-69) and Gordon's Rick Lecher (70-79).
Wojta cruised to the victory in the women's race with a time of 1:33.41, more than two minutes in front of Fargo, North Dakota's Tanya Hass (1:36.07) in second place. Chippewa Falls' Karen Swanson (1;41.21) finished in third place with Chippewa Falls' Nicole Bowe (1:42.16) in fourth and Minneapolis' Megan Loper (1:44.05) taking fifth. Age group winners in the women's half marathon were Chippewa Falls' Tjorven Landwehr (15-19), Loper (20-29), Wojta (30-39), Eau Claire's Amy Mettler Knepper (40-49) and Osseo's Lisa Steig (50-59).
Chippewa Falls' Luke Erickson won the 1-mile run for the third time in four years with a top time of 5:20.9, nearly a minute in front of Chippewa Falls' Dale Tetrault (6:17.7). Bloomer's Landyn Ludwigson (6:31.0) and Merrill's James McFarlane (6:43.1) were third and fourth, respectively, while Chippewa Falls' Brady Paull (6:56.0) edged Cameron's Damien Ottum (6:56.2) for fifth. Top finishers by age group were Colfax's Matthew Loew (1-5), Paull (6-9), Tetrault (10-14), Chippewa Falls' Jackson Bushman (15-19), Erickson (20-29), St. Louis Park (Minn.)'s Tim Rose (30-39), Chippewa Falls' Nadim Salfiti (40-49), Eau Claire's Fred Hable (50-59) and Chippewa Falls' Steve Frank (60-69).
Chippewa Falls' Ciara Hartman was victorious in the women's 1-mile run with the best time of 6:37.5 as Chippewa Falls' Aliya Hartman took second (6:41.4), Colfax's Belinda Loew finished third (6:44.5) and Aiva Dahlby and Briella Hartman, each of Chippewa Falls, came home fourth (6:44.5) and fifth (7:16.4), respectively. Chippewa Falls' Aubrianna Greenwood (1-5), Ciara Hartman (6-9), Dahlby (10-14), Loew (15-19), McFarlane (20-29), Chippewa Falls' Allison Coonts (30-39), Eau Claire's Heidi Wendtland (40-49) and Hudson's Nancy Wucherpfennig (60-69) were the top-finishing runners in each age group.
Eau Claire's Nick Wagner ran to victory in the men's 4-mile, finishing in 21:53 with Cornell's Isaac Bohaty taking runner-up with a time of 22:01. Eau Claire's Luke Vrooman was third (23:18), Altoona's Kevin Larson (23:32) came home fourth and Bloomer's Sean Craker (24:13) was fifth. Chippewa Falls' Ezra Lindstrom (1-14), Bohaty (15-19), Wagner (20-29), Larson (30-39), Chippewa Falls Mike Dahlby (40-49), Colfax's Ed Reitz (50-59), Chippewa Falls' Steve Roesler (60-69) and Eau Claire's Dennis McGraw (70-79) had the top times in their respective age groups.
Dodgeville's Molly Hanson scored a convincing victory in the women's 4-mile, grabbing the top spot with a time of 24:34. Hanson's time was more than three minutes in front of Whitehall's Susan Thoma (27:55). Eden Prairie, Minnesota's Haley Parker (28:10) was third, Eau Claire's Ann David (28:50) took fourth and Altoona's Betsey Larson (28:55) was fifth. Parker (1-14), Thomas (15-19), Hanson (20-29), Larson (30-39), Genevieve Maltby of Rockford, Illinois (40-49), Chippewa Falls' Suzanne Shaurette (50-59), Chippewa Falls Judy Parrott (60-69) and Red Wing, Minnesota's Rosemary Harnly (70-79) were the top runners in their respective age groups.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.