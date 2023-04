The Stanley-Boyd softball team split two games on Saturday in Mauston, beating Gilman 8-5 and falling to Stratford 11-1 in five innings.

Emily Brenner homered as a part of a 2-for-3 effort with two runs scored and two runs batted in. Tina Benson, Sierra Close and Emme Felmlee also had two hits apiece with Benson and Close scoring twice.

Ava Warner and Allie Olynick had three hits apiece while Kayleigh James and Kenlyn Kroeplin had two runs batted in each for the Pirates.

A 10-run fourth inning was the difference for the Tigers in the win over the Orioles. Brenner had two hits including a double, Mallory Eslinger had a pair of hits and Felmlee drove in a run for the Orioles (2-3).

Escanaba 13, Bloomer 0: Eight runs in the third inning led the Eskymos in a five-inning win over the Blackhawks.

Avery Sieg had a hit for Bloomer (3-3).

