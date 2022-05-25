See the latest top times and distances in the Chippewa County Prep Track and Field Honor Roll entering the Thursday's sectionals

The Chippewa Herald track and field honor roll recognizes the top-five performers in each event throughout the spring with dates and times or distances listed. For missing results, please email
sports@chippewa.com.
Gabe Vargas, Chi-Hi (5-16).....11.29
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (5-6).....11.53
Jackson Bohland, Chi-Hi (5-16).....11.63
Matthew Holstad, Bloomer (5-6).....11.83
Ethan Faschingbauer, Chi-Hi (4-19).....11.87
Gabe Vargas, Chi-Hi (5-16).....23.15
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (5-17).....23.57
Ethan Faschingbauer, Chi-Hi (5-16).....23.83
Madden Mahr, Stanley-Boyd (5-23).....24.26
Kaleb Sonnentag, Cadott (5-10).....24.38
Ethan Faschingbauer, Chi-Hi (5-10).....52.34
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (5-17).....53.26
Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (4-29).....53.76
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (5-16).....53.81
Blake Anders, C/LH (5-10).....54.52
Benjamin Cihasky, Chi-Hi (5-23).....2:01.73
Dan Anderson, McDonell (5-13).....2:01.78
Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (5-23).....2:01.94
Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (5-10).....2:02.60
Paul Pfeifer, McDonell (5-23).....2:04.22
Dan Anderson, McDonell (4-9).....4:24.96
Lukas Wagner, Chi-Hi (4-29).....4:28.65
Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (5-10).....4:37.03
Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (5-17).....4:46.19
Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (4-1).....4:51.28
Dan Anderson, McDonell (4-29).....9:18.74
Lukas Wagner, Chi-Hi (5-5).....9:46.81
Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (5-3).....10:24.69
Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (5-5).....10:39.17
Paul Pfeiffer, McDonell (5-13).....10:50.39
Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi (5-16).....15.08
Cameron Messenger, Cadott (5-23).....17.36
Alex Tokarski, McDonell (5-23).....17.53
Solomon Mason, Chi-Hi (5-16).....17.93
Nic Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd (5-6).....18.02
Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi (5-23).....40.50
Kaleb Sonnentag, Cadott (5-10).....44.19
Solomon Mason, Chi-Hi (4-22).....45.85
Simon Fish, Chi-Hi (5-23).....45.90
Nic Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd (5-17).....45.91
Chi-Hi (Jackson Bohland, Mason Von Haden, Landon Iverson, Gabe Vargas)(5-16).....45.15
Chi-Hi (Gabe Vargas, Samuel Peterson, Jackson Bohland, Landon Iverson)(4-22).....46.06
Chi-Hi (Jackson Bohland, Gabe Vargas, Samuel Peterson, Iverson Beckwith)(4-29).....46.14
Chi-Hi (Landon Iverson, Mason Von Haden, Samuel Peterson, Iverson Beckwith)(5-5).....46.96
Bloomer (Matthew Holstad, Benjamin Miller, Ethan Seibel, Kayden Walta)(5-10).....47.96
Bloomer (Parker Ruff, Benjamin Miller, Ethan Seibel, Kayden Walta)(5-23).....47.96
Chi-Hi (Gabe Vargas, Ethan Faschingbauer, Samuel Peterson, Landon Iverson)(4-8).....1:36.79
Chi-Hi (Landon Iverson, Samuel Peterson, Jackson Bohland, Xander Neal)(5-23).....1:37.28
Chi-Hi (Samuel Peterson, Landon Iverson, Mason Von Haden, Xander Neal)(5-10).....1:37.20
Bloomer (Parker Ruff, Matthew Holstad, Benjamin Miller, Ethan Seibel)(5-23).....1:37.44
Chi-Hi (Jackson Bohland, Mason Von Haden, Landon Iverson, Samuel Peterson)(5-16).....1:38.30
Chi-Hi (Christian Crumbaker, Brayden Warwick, Ethan Faschingbauer, Ryan Beranek)(5-23).....3:31.75
Chi-Hi (Ryan Beranek, Benjamin Cihasky, Ethan Faschingbauer, Brayden Warwick)(5-16).....3:36.00
Chi-Hi (Benjamin Cihasky, Ryan Beranek, Christian Crumbaker, Solomon Mason)(4-29).....3:38.96
Bloomer (Anders Michaelsen, Matthew Holstad, Gavin Gehring, Lucas Anderson)(5-10).....3:42.07
Chi-Hi (Benjamin Cihasky, Tiege Anderson, Lukas Wagner, Ryan Beranek)(4-8).....3:42.95
Chi-Hi (Ryan Beranek, Mason Howard, Benjamin Cihasky, Lukas Wagner)(5-23).....8:27.56
Bloomer (Lucas Anderson, Anders Michaelsen, Gavin Gehring, Jaden Ryan)(5-23).....8:30.55
Chi-Hi (Benjamin Cihasky, Mason Howard, Ryan Beranek, Jake Mason)(5-16).....8:31.30
Chi-Hi (Ryan Beranek, Lukas Wagner, Jake Mason, Chase Kline)(5-5).....8:40.73
Bloomer (Lucas Anderson, Gavin Gehring, Anders Michaelsen, Clayne Swartz)(5-3).....8:51.18
Nathan Meinen, Chi-Hi (5-10).....6-1
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd (5-13).....6-0
Landon Iverson, Chi-Hi (3-25).....5-6
Cameron Messenger, Cadott (5-17).....5-6
Dylan Drehmel, Cadott (5-23).....5-6
Triton Robey, New Auburn (5-23).....12-9
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (5-13).....12-0
Zack Boes, Stanley-Boyd (5-13).....12-0
Avery Turany, C/LH (5-13).....12-0
Dylan Bowe, C/LH (5-13).....11-0
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (5-16).....20-1.25
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (4-5).....20-1
Benjamin Miller, Bloomer (5-23).....19-6.25
Calvin Rineck, McDonell (5-17).....18-11.5
Triton Robey, New Auburn (4-19).....18-10.5
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (5-16).....42-10.5
Blake Anders, C/LH (4-19).....39-0
Cameron Messenger, Cadott (5-6).....37-11.75
Benjamin Miller, Bloomer (5-23).....37-5.25
Zack Boes, Stanley-Boyd (5-6).....37-4.5
Thomas Clary, Chi-Hi (5-16).....47-0
Gavin Tegels, Cadott (5-17).....46-3
Chase Sturm, Stanley-Boyd (5-23).....43-10
Andrew Gotham, New Auburn (5-23).....42-8.5
Trey Henning, Chi-Hi (5-5).....42-4.5
Thomas Clary, Chi-Hi (4-28).....129-01
Zach Ciszak, Stanley-Boyd (4-28).....123-09
Trey Henning, Chi-Hi (5-23).....122-09
Gavin Tegels, Cadott (5-13).....116-08
Andrew Gotham, New Auburn (5-23).....114-00
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (5-16).....11.63
Alexa Post, Bloomer (5-6).....13.06
Sydney Flanagan, McDonell (4-21).....13.14
Taylor Mosher, Chi-Hi (5-16).....13.18
Paulina Weyergraf, New Auburn (5-3).....13.53
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (5-16).....23.97
Alexa Post, Bloomer (5-6).....26.77
Olivia Sedlacek, Chi-Hi (5-23).....26.87
Emma-lyn Stephenson, Chi-Hi (5-16).....27.83
Sydney Flanagan, McDonell (4-21).....27.89
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (5-16).....54.59
Alexa Post, Bloomer (5-10).....1:01.78
Emma-lyn Stephenson, Chi-Hi (4-29).....1:03.24
Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (5-6).....1:04.16
Isabel Rubenzer, Bloomer (5-17).....1:06.36
Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (5-23).....2:31.82
Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (5-23).....2:33.28
Bethany Pilgrim, Stanley-Boyd (5-17).....2:37.22
Lauren Samardzich, C/LH (5-23).....2:38.37
Ella Spitz, Chi-Hi (5-23).....2:39.97
Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (5-23).....5:34.27
Ella Spitz, Chi-Hi (5-23).....5:39.83
Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd (5-17).....6:03.94
Lauren Allison, New Auburn (5-23).....6:14.52
Alena Otto, Bloomer (5-23).....6:15.70
Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (5-5).....12:32.62
Jordan Chen, Chi-Hi (5-16).....12:54.91
Alena Otto, Bloomer (5-23).....13:34.86
Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd (5-17).....13:35.05
Ireland McQuillan, Chi-Hi (5-13).....13:52.07
Jaycee Stephens, Cadott (5-10).....17.53
Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott (5-17).....17.59
Addison Mahr, Stanley-Boyd (5-17).....18.19
Paulina Weyergraf, New Auburn (5-3).....18.73
Marcella Boehm, C/LH (5-17).....18.84
Alexa Post, Bloomer (5-10).....47.56
Emma Lechleitner, C/LH (5-23).....49.43
Addison Mahr, Stanley-Boyd (5-13).....51.50
Makaiah Kempe, Bloomer (5-23).....52.22
Jaycee Stephens, Cadott (5-23).....52.34
Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson, Brooklyn Sandvig)(4-29).....51.38
Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson, Riley Hinke)(5-23).....52.99
Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Ava Krista, Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson)(4-22).....53.85
Chi-Hi (Olivia Sedlacek, Taylor Mosher, Ava Krista, Abby Tomczak)(5-16).....54.02
Bloomer (Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Kiecker, Karissa Petska, Ava Jack)(5-23).....54.12
Chi-Hi (Olivia Sedlacek, Taylor Mosher, Ava Krista, Brooklyn Sandvig)(4-29).....1:48.78
Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson, Morgan Brown)(5-23).....1:52.91
Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Ava Krista, Emma-lyn Stephenson)(4-22).....1:53.26
Bloomer (Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Kiecker, Makaiah Kempe, Danielle Latz)(5-10).....1:54.15
Chi-Hi (Abby Tomczak, Ava Krista, Olivia Sedlacek, Taylor Mosher)(5-10).....1:54.90
Chi-Hi (Emma-lyn Stephenson, Olivia Sedlacek, Abby Merconti, Brooklyn Sandvig)(4-5).....4:23.53
Stanley-Boyd (Maralyn Boettcher, Bethany Pilgrim, Addison Mahr, Janelle Schesel)(5-23).....4:23.64
Stanley-Boyd (Leslie Derks, Bethany Pilgram, Adyson Gustafson, Janelle Schesel)(5-6).....4:25.52
Stanley-Boyd (Maralyn Boettcher, Bethany Pilgrim, Adyson Gustafson, Addison Mahr)(5-17).....4:25.66
Chi-Hi (Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Susan Bergeman, Abby Merconti, Ireland McQuillan)(5-10).....4:30.00
Stanley-Boyd (Bethany Pilgrim, Adyson Gustafson, Janelle Schesel, Leslie Derks)(5-13).....10:18.48
Chi-Hi (Abby Merconti, Ella Spitz, Noelle Simetkosky, Addison Seaholm)(5-5).....11:16.45
Chi-Hi (Addison Seaholm, Jordan Chen, Ireland McQuillan, Noelle Simetkosky)(5-23).....11:20.21
Chi-Hi (Susan Bergeman, Jordan Chen, Abby Merconti, Noelle Simetkosky)(4-22).....11:21.86
Cadott (Makenna Steinke, Cortney Weggen, Lyla Weggen, Mia Weggen)(5-23).....11:25.06
Destiny Baughman, McDonell (5-10).....5-2
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd (3-31).....J5-2
Danielle Latz, Bloomer (5-6).....5-0
Grace Anderson, Bloomer (5-6).....4-10
Anna Ebner, Chi-Hi (5-16).....J4-10
Isabelle Keck, McDonell (5-23).....9-3
Natalie Schueller, Chi-Hi (5-5).....8-6
Grace Gugel, Chi-Hi (4-29).....8-0
Cicely Kiecker, Bloomer (5-6).....7-6
Natalee Weiss, Chi-Hi (5-10).....7-6
Jayda Bowe, Chi-Hi (5-10).....7-6
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (5-16).....19-5.5
Alexa Post, Bloomer (4-6).....18-0.25
Destiny Baughman, McDonell (5-17).....16-7
Ava Krista, Chi-Hi (4-29).....16-0.5
Danielle Latz, Bloomer (5-23).....15-11.5
Destiny Baughman, McDonell (5-3).....36-1
Danielle Latz, Bloomer (4-19).....35-1.25
Ava Krista, Chi-Hi (4-29).....34-3.75
Isabel Rubenzer, Bloomer (5-17).....33-6.5
Riley Hinke, Chi-Hi (5-23).....32-1.5
Ava Reuter, Chi-Hi (4-29).....33-7.5
Lillian Kuske, Bloomer (5-23).....32-9
Abby Iverson, Bloomer (3-25).....32-0.5
Paige Smiskey, McDonell (5-6).....30-6
Lucy Lindeman, Cadott (5-23).....29-11
Ava Reuter, Chi-Hi (5-10).....102-8
Paige Smiskey, McDonell (5-23).....100-03
Abby Iverson, Bloomer (5-17).....99-04
Lucy Lindeman, Cadott (5-10).....97-02
Lillian Kuske, Bloomer (5-17).....94-07
Photos: Stanley-Boyd hosts Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-17-22
Bloomer's Jensyn Skaar (left) and Alexa Post (middle), Thorp's Sophie Bibeau (right)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Emily Malecki
BRANDON BERG
Thorp's Daisy Bibeau
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Gina Sokup
BRANDON BERG
Thorp's Delanie Mathison
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Maralyn Boettcher
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Bethany Pilgrim
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Adyson Gustafson
BRANDON BERG
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Benjamin Miller
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Benjamin Miller
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Corbin Holm
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Jonathan Mullenberg
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Joe Janus
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Issabella Green
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Lucy Lindeman
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Breielle Thompson
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Mika Trottier
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Paige Smiskey
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Abby Iverson
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Lillian Kuske throws shot put during preliminaries on Tuesday afternoon in Stanley.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
McDonell's Sydney Flanagan
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Sydney Flanagan
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Isabelle Keck
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Isabelle Keck
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Hunter Steward
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Gavin Tegels
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Gunner Grambo
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Robert Poole
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Zach Ciszak
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Danielle Latz
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Teagen Becker
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Bethany Pilgrim
BRANDON BERG
BRANDON BERG
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Olivia Heidtke
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Adyson Gustafson
BRANDON BERG
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Christie Abbe
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Janelle Schesel
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Lyla Weggen
BRANDON BERG
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Eva Bushman
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Leslie Derks
BRANDON BERG
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Anders Michaelsen
BRANDON BERG
BRANDON BERG
BRANDON BERG
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Jacob Rowe
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Andy Bormann
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Gavin Gehring
BRANDON BERG
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Ty Rowe
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Calvin Rineck
BRANDON BERG
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Zachary Haas
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Ethan Kerschner
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Ben Siegenthaler
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Alisa Srathongyod
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Karissa Petska
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Maralyn Boettcher, McDonell's Sydney Flanagan, Cadott's Mallory Kyes and Shannon Burlum
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Maralyn Boettcher, McDonell's Sydney Flanagan, Cadott's Mallory Kyes
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Jayden Winchell (left), Thorp's Miranda Boehlke (right)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Jack Kasper (left), Cadott's Gavin Tegels (middle), Bloomer's Matthew Holstad (right)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Madden Mahr
BRANDON BERG
Thorp's Daniel Mathison
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Kaleb Sonnentag
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Blake Mellor
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Kaleb Sonnentag (left), Stanley-Boyd's Blake Mellor (right)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Emma Kowalczyk (left) and Jaycee Stephens (right) race side-by-side during a 100-meter hurdles preliminary on Tuesday afternoon in Stanley.
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Emma Kowalczyk (left) and Jaycee Stephens (right) race side-by-side during a 100-meter hurdles preliminary on Tuesday afternoon in Stanley.
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Emma Kowalczyk (left) and Jaycee Stephens (right) race side-by-side during a 100-meter hurdles preliminary on Tuesday afternoon in Stanley.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Stanley-Boyd's Addison Mahr
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Makaiah Kempe
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Maralyn Boettcher
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Sydney Flanagan
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Abigail Goettl
BRANDON BERG
Thorp's Daisy Bibeau
BRANDON BERG
Thorp's Jaedyn Stratton
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Alexa Post
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Sydney Gundlach
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Kiera Urbanek
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Cooper Nichols
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Matthew Holstad
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Jonathan Petranovich
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Madden Mahr
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Ethan Seibel
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Isabelle Keck
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Isabel Rubenzer makes a triple jump attempt at the Western Cloverbelt Track and Field Championships on May 17 in Stanley.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Bloomer's Danielle Latz
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Danielle Latz
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Gavin Tegels
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Franklin Brewer
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Nick Ciszak
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Gunner Grambo
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Chase Sturm
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Hunter Steward
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Leslie Derks
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Alena Otto
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Mia Weggen
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Olivia Heidtke
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Tad Weiss
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Anders Michaelsen
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Dan Anderson
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Lucas Anderson
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Gavin Gehring
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Paul Pfeifer
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Harrison Bullard
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd's Zachary Haas
BRANDON BERG
Thorp's Jacob Barth
BRANDON BERG
Thorp's Hunter Kodl
BRANDON BERG
