 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

See the latest top times and distances in the Chippewa County Prep Track and Field Honor Roll for the spring

The Chippewa Herald track and field honor roll recognizes the top-five performers in each event throughout the spring with dates and times or distances listed. For missing results, please email sports@chippewa.com.

Boys

100

Gabe Vargas, Chi-Hi (5-16);11.29

Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (5-6);11.53

Jackson Bohland, Chi-Hi (5-16);11.63

Matthew Holstad, Bloomer (5-6);11.83

Ethan Faschingbauer, Chi-Hi (4-19);11.87

200

Gabe Vargas, Chi-Hi (5-16);23.15

Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (5-26);23.51

Ethan Faschingbauer, Chi-Hi (5-16);23.83

Kaleb Sonnentag, Cadott (5-26);24.09

People are also reading…

Madden Mahr, Stanley-Boyd (5-23);24.26

400

Ethan Faschingbauer, Chi-Hi (5-10);52.34

Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (5-17);53.26

Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (4-29);53.76

Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (5-16);53.81

Blake Anders, C/LH (5-10);54.52

800

Benjamin Cihasky, Chi-Hi (5-23);2:01.73

Dan Anderson, McDonell (5-13);2:01.78

Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (5-23);2:01.94

Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (5-10);2:02.60

Paul Pfeifer, McDonell (5-26);2:03.13

1,600

Dan Anderson, McDonell (6-3);4:21.80

Lukas Wagner, Chi-Hi (4-29);4:28.65

Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (5-10);4:37.03

Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (5-17);4:46.19

Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (4-1);4:51.28

3,200

Dan Anderson, McDonell (4-29);9:18.74

Lukas Wagner, Chi-Hi (6-4);9:36.25

Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (5-26);10:07.57

Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (5-5);10:39.17

Paul Pfeiffer, McDonell (5-13);10:50.39

110 Hurdles

Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi (5-26);15.06

Alex Tokarski, McDonell (5-26);17.18

Cameron Messenger, Cadott (5-23);17.36

Nic Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd (5-26);17.85

Solomon Mason, Chi-Hi (5-16);17.93

300 Hurdles

Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi (5-23);40.50

Kaleb Sonnentag, Cadott (5-26);43.25

Solomon Mason, Chi-Hi (4-22);45.85

Simon Fish, Chi-Hi (5-23);45.90

Nic Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd (5-17);45.91

400 Relay

Chi-Hi (Jackson Bohland, Mason Von Haden, Landon Iverson, Gabe Vargas)(5-16);45.15

Chi-Hi (Gabe Vargas, Samuel Peterson, Jackson Bohland, Landon Iverson)(4-22);46.06

Chi-Hi (Jackson Bohland, Gabe Vargas, Samuel Peterson, Iverson Beckwith)(4-29);46.14

Chi-Hi (Landon Iverson, Mason Von Haden, Samuel Peterson, Iverson Beckwith)(5-5);46.96

Bloomer (Matthew Holstad, Benjamin Miller, Ethan Seibel, Kayden Walta)(5-10);47.96

Bloomer (Parker Ruff, Benjamin Miller, Ethan Seibel, Kayden Walta)(5-23);47.96

800 Relay

Chi-Hi (Gabe Vargas, Ethan Faschingbauer, Samuel Peterson, Landon Iverson)(4-8);1:36.79

Chi-Hi (Landon Iverson, Samuel Peterson, Jackson Bohland, Xander Neal)(5-23);1:37.28

Chi-Hi (Samuel Peterson, Landon Iverson, Mason Von Haden, Xander Neal)(5-10);1:37.20

Bloomer (Parker Ruff, Matthew Holstad, Benjamin Miller, Ethan Seibel)(5-23);1:37.44

Chi-Hi (Jackson Bohland, Mason Von Haden, Landon Iverson, Samuel Peterson)(5-16);1:38.30

1,600 Relay

Chi-Hi (Christian Crumbaker, Gabe Vargas, Ethan Faschingbauer, Ryan Beranek)(5-26);3:31.06

Chi-Hi (Christian Crumbaker, Brayden Warwick, Ethan Faschingbauer, Ryan Beranek)(5-23);3:31.75

Chi-Hi (Ryan Beranek, Benjamin Cihasky, Ethan Faschingbauer, Brayden Warwick)(5-16);3:36.00

Chi-Hi (Benjamin Cihasky, Ryan Beranek, Christian Crumbaker, Solomon Mason)(4-29);3:38.96

Bloomer (Anders Michaelsen, Matthew Holstad, Gavin Gehring, Lucas Anderson)(5-10);3:42.07

3,200 Relay

Chi-Hi (Ryan Beranek, Mason Howard, Benjamin Cihasky, Lukas Wagner)(5-26);8:07.79

Bloomer (Lucas Anderson, Anders Michaelsen, Gavin Gehring, Jaden Ryan)(5-26);8:22.84

Chi-Hi (Benjamin Cihasky, Mason Howard, Ryan Beranek, Jake Mason)(5-16);8:31.30

Chi-Hi (Ryan Beranek, Lukas Wagner, Jake Mason, Chase Kline)(5-5);8:40.73

Bloomer (Lucas Anderson, Gavin Gehring, Anders Michaelsen, Clayne Swartz)(5-3);8:51.18

High Jump

Nathan Meinen, Chi-Hi (5-10);6-1

Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd (5-13);6-0

Landon Iverson, Chi-Hi (3-25);5-6

Cameron Messenger, Cadott (5-17);5-6

Dylan Drehmel, Cadott (5-23);5-6

Pole Vault

Triton Robey, New Auburn (5-23);12-9

Zack Boes, Stanley-Boyd (5-26);12-6

Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (5-13);12-0

Avery Turany, C/LH (5-13);12-0

Dylan Bowe, C/LH (5-13);11-0

Long Jump

Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (5-16);20-1.25

Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (4-5);20-1

Benjamin Miller, Bloomer (5-26);19-9

Calvin Rineck, McDonell (5-17);18-11.5

Triton Robey, New Auburn (4-19);18-10.5

Triple Jump

Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (5-26);43-8.75

Blake Anders, C/LH (4-19);39-0

Cameron Messenger, Cadott (5-6);37-11.75

Benjamin Miller, Bloomer (5-23);37-5.25

Zack Boes, Stanley-Boyd (5-6);37-4.5

Shot Put

Gavin Tegels, Cadott (5-26);47-5.5

Thomas Clary, Chi-Hi (5-16);47-0

Chase Sturm, Stanley-Boyd (5-26);44-5

Andrew Gotham, New Auburn (5-23);42-8.5

Trey Henning, Chi-Hi (5-5);42-4.5

Discus

Thomas Clary, Chi-Hi (4-28);129-01

Zach Ciszak, Stanley-Boyd (4-28);123-09

Trey Henning, Chi-Hi (5-23);122-09

Gavin Tegels, Cadott (5-26);116-10

Andrew Gotham, New Auburn (5-23);114-00

Girls

100

Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (5-16);11.63

Alexa Post, Bloomer (5-6);13.06

Sydney Flanagan, McDonell (4-21);13.14

Taylor Mosher, Chi-Hi (5-16);13.18

Paulina Weyergraf, New Auburn (5-3);13.53

200

Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (5-16);23.97

Olivia Sedlacek, Chi-Hi (5-26);26.70

Alexa Post, Bloomer (5-6);26.77

Maralyn Boettcher, Stanley-Boyd (5-26);27.66

Emma-lyn Stephenson, Chi-Hi (5-16);27.83

400

Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (5-16);54.59

Alexa Post, Bloomer (5-10);1:01.78

Emma-lyn Stephenson, Chi-Hi (4-29);1:03.24

Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (5-6);1:04.16

Isabel Rubenzer, Bloomer (5-17);1:06.36

800

Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (5-26);2:29.16

Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (5-23);2:31.82

Bethany Pilgrim, Stanley-Boyd (5-17);2:37.22

Lauren Samardzich, C/LH (5-23);2:38.37

Ella Spitz, Chi-Hi (5-23);2:39.97

1,600

Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (5-23);5:34.27

Ella Spitz, Chi-Hi (5-23);5:39.83

Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd (5-17);6:03.94

Lauren Allison, New Auburn (5-23);6:14.52

Alena Otto, Bloomer (5-23);6:15.70

3,200

Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (5-5);12:32.62

Jordan Chen, Chi-Hi (5-16);12:54.91

Alena Otto, Bloomer (5-23);13:34.86

Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd (5-17);13:35.05

Ireland McQuillan, Chi-Hi (5-13);13:52.07

100 Hurdles

Jaycee Stephens, Cadott (5-10);17.53

Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott (5-17);17.59

Addison Mahr, Stanley-Boyd (5-17);18.19

Paulina Weyergraf, New Auburn (5-3);18.73

Marcella Boehm, C/LH (5-17);18.84

300 Hurdles

Alexa Post, Bloomer (5-10);47.56

Emma Lechleitner, C/LH (5-26);48.56

Jaycee Stephens, Cadott (5-26);50.55

Addison Mahr, Stanley-Boyd (5-26);51.47

Makaiah Kempe, Bloomer (5-23);52.22

400 Relay

Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson, Brooklyn Sandvig)(4-29);51.38

Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson, Riley Hinke)(5-23);52.99

Cornell/Lake Holcombe (Brooke Sime, Marcella Boehm, Emma Lechleitner, Haily Duffy)(5-26);53.33

Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Ava Krista, Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson)(4-22);53.85

Chi-Hi (Olivia Sedlacek, Taylor Mosher, Ava Krista, Abby Tomczak)(5-16);54.02

800 Relay

Chi-Hi (Olivia Sedlacek, Taylor Mosher, Ava Krista, Brooklyn Sandvig)(4-29);1:48.78

Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson, Morgan Brown)(5-23);1:52.91

Bloomer (Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Kiecker, Makaiah Kempe, Danielle Latz)(5-26);1:52.94

Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Ava Krista, Emma-lyn Stephenson)(4-22);1:53.26

Chi-Hi (Abby Tomczak, Ava Krista, Olivia Sedlacek, Taylor Mosher)(5-10);1:54.90

1,600 Relay

Chi-Hi (Emma-lyn Stephenson, Olivia Sedlacek, Abby Merconti, Brooklyn Sandvig)(4-5);4:23.53

Stanley-Boyd (Maralyn Boettcher, Bethany Pilgrim, Addison Mahr, Janelle Schesel)(5-23);4:23.64

Stanley-Boyd (Leslie Derks, Bethany Pilgram, Adyson Gustafson, Janelle Schesel)(5-6);4:25.52

Stanley-Boyd (Maralyn Boettcher, Bethany Pilgrim, Adyson Gustafson, Addison Mahr)(5-17);4:25.66

Chi-Hi (Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Susan Bergeman, Abby Merconti, Ireland McQuillan)(5-10);4:30.00

3,200 Relay

Stanley-Boyd (Bethany Pilgrim, Adyson Gustafson, Janelle Schesel, Leslie Derks)(5-26);10:14.68

Chi-Hi (Abby Merconti, Ella Spitz, Noelle Simetkosky, Addison Seaholm)(5-5);11:16.45

Chi-Hi (Addison Seaholm, Jordan Chen, Ireland McQuillan, Noelle Simetkosky)(5-23);11:20.21

Chi-Hi (Susan Bergeman, Jordan Chen, Abby Merconti, Noelle Simetkosky)(4-22);11:21.86

Cadott (Makenna Steinke, Cortney Weggen, Lyla Weggen, Mia Weggen)(5-23);11:25.06

High Jump

Destiny Baughman, McDonell (5-10);5-2

Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd (3-31);5-2

Danielle Latz, Bloomer (5-6);5-0

Grace Anderson, Bloomer (5-6);4-10

Anna Ebner, Chi-Hi (5-16);4-10

Pole Vault

Isabelle Keck, McDonell (5-23);9-3

Natalie Schueller, Chi-Hi (5-5);8-6

Grace Gugel, Chi-Hi (4-29);8-0

Cicely Kiecker, Bloomer (5-6);7-6

Natalee Weiss, Chi-Hi (5-10);7-6

Jayda Bowe, Chi-Hi (5-10);7-6

Long Jump

Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (5-16);19-5.5

Alexa Post, Bloomer (4-6);18-0.25

Destiny Baughman, McDonell (5-17);16-7

Ava Krista, Chi-Hi (4-29);16-0.5

Danielle Latz, Bloomer (5-23);15-11.5

Triple Jump

Destiny Baughman, McDonell (5-3);36-1

Ava Krista, Chi-Hi (5-26);35-4.25

Danielle Latz, Bloomer (4-19);35-1.25

Isabel Rubenzer, Bloomer (5-17);33-6.5

Riley Hinke, Chi-Hi (5-23);32-1.5

Shot Put

Ava Reuter, Chi-Hi (4-29);33-7.5

Lillian Kuske, Bloomer (5-23);32-9

Abby Iverson, Bloomer (3-25);32-0.5

Paige Smiskey, McDonell (5-6);30-6

Lucy Lindeman, Cadott (5-23);29-11

Discus

Ava Reuter, Chi-Hi (5-10);102-8

Paige Smiskey, McDonell (5-23);100-03

Abby Iverson, Bloomer (5-17);99-04

Lucy Lindeman, Cadott (5-10);97-02

Lillian Kuske, Bloomer (5-17);94-07

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Softball: Chi-Hi's Johnston and Aldrich, Bloomer's Olson named WFSCA All-State First Team

Prep Softball: Chi-Hi's Johnston and Aldrich, Bloomer's Olson named WFSCA All-State First Team

Chi-Hi's Makenna Johnston and Hannah Aldrich and Bloomer's Calley Olson have been selected to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association's All-State First Team for the 2022 season. Thorp's Alexa Hanson and Ava Teclaw and Cadott's Makenna Barone were an all-state honorable mention while Chi-Hi's Madyson Baker and Paige Steinmetz, Cadott's Lauryn Goettl and Thorp's Trysta Leech were all-district honorable mentions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News