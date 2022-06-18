See the latest top times and distances in the Chippewa County Prep Track and Field Honor Roll for the spring

The Chippewa Herald track and field honor roll recognizes the top-five performers in each event throughout the spring with dates and times or distances listed. For missing results, please email
sports@chippewa.com.
Gabe Vargas, Chi-Hi (5-16);11.29
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (5-6);11.53
Jackson Bohland, Chi-Hi (5-16);11.63
Matthew Holstad, Bloomer (5-6);11.83
Ethan Faschingbauer, Chi-Hi (4-19);11.87
Gabe Vargas, Chi-Hi (5-16);23.15
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (5-26);23.51
Ethan Faschingbauer, Chi-Hi (5-16);23.83
Kaleb Sonnentag, Cadott (5-26);24.09
Madden Mahr, Stanley-Boyd (5-23);24.26
Ethan Faschingbauer, Chi-Hi (5-10);52.34
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (5-17);53.26
Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (4-29);53.76
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (5-16);53.81
Blake Anders, C/LH (5-10);54.52
Benjamin Cihasky, Chi-Hi (5-23);2:01.73
Dan Anderson, McDonell (5-13);2:01.78
Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (5-23);2:01.94
Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (5-10);2:02.60
Paul Pfeifer, McDonell (5-26);2:03.13
McDonell senior Dan Anderson led for much of Saturday's Division 3 3,200-meter run before finishing second to Durand's Parker Schneider on Saturday in La Crosse. Gilman junior Gracie Tallier finished fourth in the 100 for the Pirates.
Dan Anderson, McDonell (6-3);4:21.80
Lukas Wagner, Chi-Hi (4-29);4:28.65
Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (5-10);4:37.03
Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (5-17);4:46.19
Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (4-1);4:51.28
Dan Anderson, McDonell (4-29);9:18.74
Lukas Wagner, Chi-Hi (6-4);9:36.25
Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (5-26);10:07.57
Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (5-5);10:39.17
Paul Pfeiffer, McDonell (5-13);10:50.39
Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi (5-26);15.06
Alex Tokarski, McDonell (5-26);17.18
Cameron Messenger, Cadott (5-23);17.36
Nic Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd (5-26);17.85
Solomon Mason, Chi-Hi (5-16);17.93
Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi (5-23);40.50
Kaleb Sonnentag, Cadott (5-26);43.25
Solomon Mason, Chi-Hi (4-22);45.85
Simon Fish, Chi-Hi (5-23);45.90
Nic Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd (5-17);45.91
Chi-Hi (Jackson Bohland, Mason Von Haden, Landon Iverson, Gabe Vargas)(5-16);45.15
Chi-Hi (Gabe Vargas, Samuel Peterson, Jackson Bohland, Landon Iverson)(4-22);46.06
Chi-Hi (Jackson Bohland, Gabe Vargas, Samuel Peterson, Iverson Beckwith)(4-29);46.14
Chi-Hi (Landon Iverson, Mason Von Haden, Samuel Peterson, Iverson Beckwith)(5-5);46.96
Bloomer (Matthew Holstad, Benjamin Miller, Ethan Seibel, Kayden Walta)(5-10);47.96
Bloomer (Parker Ruff, Benjamin Miller, Ethan Seibel, Kayden Walta)(5-23);47.96
Chi-Hi (Gabe Vargas, Ethan Faschingbauer, Samuel Peterson, Landon Iverson)(4-8);1:36.79
Chi-Hi (Landon Iverson, Samuel Peterson, Jackson Bohland, Xander Neal)(5-23);1:37.28
Chi-Hi (Samuel Peterson, Landon Iverson, Mason Von Haden, Xander Neal)(5-10);1:37.20
Bloomer (Parker Ruff, Matthew Holstad, Benjamin Miller, Ethan Seibel)(5-23);1:37.44
Chi-Hi (Jackson Bohland, Mason Von Haden, Landon Iverson, Samuel Peterson)(5-16);1:38.30
Chi-Hi (Christian Crumbaker, Gabe Vargas, Ethan Faschingbauer, Ryan Beranek)(5-26);3:31.06
Chi-Hi (Christian Crumbaker, Brayden Warwick, Ethan Faschingbauer, Ryan Beranek)(5-23);3:31.75
Chi-Hi (Ryan Beranek, Benjamin Cihasky, Ethan Faschingbauer, Brayden Warwick)(5-16);3:36.00
Chi-Hi (Benjamin Cihasky, Ryan Beranek, Christian Crumbaker, Solomon Mason)(4-29);3:38.96
Bloomer (Anders Michaelsen, Matthew Holstad, Gavin Gehring, Lucas Anderson)(5-10);3:42.07
Chi-Hi (Ryan Beranek, Mason Howard, Benjamin Cihasky, Lukas Wagner)(5-26);8:07.79
Bloomer (Lucas Anderson, Anders Michaelsen, Gavin Gehring, Jaden Ryan)(5-26);8:22.84
Chi-Hi (Benjamin Cihasky, Mason Howard, Ryan Beranek, Jake Mason)(5-16);8:31.30
Chi-Hi (Ryan Beranek, Lukas Wagner, Jake Mason, Chase Kline)(5-5);8:40.73
Bloomer (Lucas Anderson, Gavin Gehring, Anders Michaelsen, Clayne Swartz)(5-3);8:51.18
Nathan Meinen, Chi-Hi (5-10);6-1
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd (5-13);6-0
Landon Iverson, Chi-Hi (3-25);5-6
Cameron Messenger, Cadott (5-17);5-6
Dylan Drehmel, Cadott (5-23);5-6
New Auburn senior pole vaulter Triton Robey tied for fifth place in Friday's Division 3 competition. He's the first Trojan athlete to finish in the podium at the state track and field championships since 2002.
Triton Robey, New Auburn (5-23);12-9
Zack Boes, Stanley-Boyd (5-26);12-6
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (5-13);12-0
Avery Turany, C/LH (5-13);12-0
Dylan Bowe, C/LH (5-13);11-0
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (5-16);20-1.25
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (4-5);20-1
Benjamin Miller, Bloomer (5-26);19-9
Calvin Rineck, McDonell (5-17);18-11.5
Triton Robey, New Auburn (4-19);18-10.5
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (5-26);43-8.75
Blake Anders, C/LH (4-19);39-0
Cameron Messenger, Cadott (5-6);37-11.75
Benjamin Miller, Bloomer (5-23);37-5.25
Zack Boes, Stanley-Boyd (5-6);37-4.5
Gavin Tegels, Cadott (5-26);47-5.5
Thomas Clary, Chi-Hi (5-16);47-0
Chase Sturm, Stanley-Boyd (5-26);44-5
Andrew Gotham, New Auburn (5-23);42-8.5
Trey Henning, Chi-Hi (5-5);42-4.5
Thomas Clary, Chi-Hi (4-28);129-01
Zach Ciszak, Stanley-Boyd (4-28);123-09
Trey Henning, Chi-Hi (5-23);122-09
Gavin Tegels, Cadott (5-26);116-10
Andrew Gotham, New Auburn (5-23);114-00
Chi-Hi junior Brooklyn Sandvig earned a clean sweep in the Division 1 sprint events on Saturday at the state track and field meet in La Crosse, winning titles in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes.
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (5-16);11.63
Alexa Post, Bloomer (5-6);13.06
Sydney Flanagan, McDonell (4-21);13.14
Taylor Mosher, Chi-Hi (5-16);13.18
Paulina Weyergraf, New Auburn (5-3);13.53
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (5-16);23.97
Olivia Sedlacek, Chi-Hi (5-26);26.70
Alexa Post, Bloomer (5-6);26.77
Maralyn Boettcher, Stanley-Boyd (5-26);27.66
Emma-lyn Stephenson, Chi-Hi (5-16);27.83
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (5-16);54.59
Alexa Post, Bloomer (5-10);1:01.78
Emma-lyn Stephenson, Chi-Hi (4-29);1:03.24
Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (5-6);1:04.16
Isabel Rubenzer, Bloomer (5-17);1:06.36
Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (5-26);2:29.16
Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (5-23);2:31.82
Bethany Pilgrim, Stanley-Boyd (5-17);2:37.22
Lauren Samardzich, C/LH (5-23);2:38.37
Ella Spitz, Chi-Hi (5-23);2:39.97
Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (5-23);5:34.27
Ella Spitz, Chi-Hi (5-23);5:39.83
Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd (5-17);6:03.94
Lauren Allison, New Auburn (5-23);6:14.52
Alena Otto, Bloomer (5-23);6:15.70
Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (5-5);12:32.62
Jordan Chen, Chi-Hi (5-16);12:54.91
Alena Otto, Bloomer (5-23);13:34.86
Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd (5-17);13:35.05
Ireland McQuillan, Chi-Hi (5-13);13:52.07
Jaycee Stephens, Cadott (5-10);17.53
Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott (5-17);17.59
Addison Mahr, Stanley-Boyd (5-17);18.19
Paulina Weyergraf, New Auburn (5-3);18.73
Marcella Boehm, C/LH (5-17);18.84
Alexa Post, Bloomer (5-10);47.56
Emma Lechleitner, C/LH (5-26);48.56
Jaycee Stephens, Cadott (5-26);50.55
Addison Mahr, Stanley-Boyd (5-26);51.47
Makaiah Kempe, Bloomer (5-23);52.22
Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson, Brooklyn Sandvig)(4-29);51.38
Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson, Riley Hinke)(5-23);52.99
Cornell/Lake Holcombe (Brooke Sime, Marcella Boehm, Emma Lechleitner, Haily Duffy)(5-26);53.33
Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Ava Krista, Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson)(4-22);53.85
Chi-Hi (Olivia Sedlacek, Taylor Mosher, Ava Krista, Abby Tomczak)(5-16);54.02
Chi-Hi (Olivia Sedlacek, Taylor Mosher, Ava Krista, Brooklyn Sandvig)(4-29);1:48.78
Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson, Morgan Brown)(5-23);1:52.91
Bloomer (Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Kiecker, Makaiah Kempe, Danielle Latz)(5-26);1:52.94
Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Ava Krista, Emma-lyn Stephenson)(4-22);1:53.26
Chi-Hi (Abby Tomczak, Ava Krista, Olivia Sedlacek, Taylor Mosher)(5-10);1:54.90
Chi-Hi (Emma-lyn Stephenson, Olivia Sedlacek, Abby Merconti, Brooklyn Sandvig)(4-5);4:23.53
Stanley-Boyd (Maralyn Boettcher, Bethany Pilgrim, Addison Mahr, Janelle Schesel)(5-23);4:23.64
Stanley-Boyd (Leslie Derks, Bethany Pilgram, Adyson Gustafson, Janelle Schesel)(5-6);4:25.52
Stanley-Boyd (Maralyn Boettcher, Bethany Pilgrim, Adyson Gustafson, Addison Mahr)(5-17);4:25.66
Chi-Hi (Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Susan Bergeman, Abby Merconti, Ireland McQuillan)(5-10);4:30.00
Stanley-Boyd (Bethany Pilgrim, Adyson Gustafson, Janelle Schesel, Leslie Derks)(5-26);10:14.68
Chi-Hi (Abby Merconti, Ella Spitz, Noelle Simetkosky, Addison Seaholm)(5-5);11:16.45
Chi-Hi (Addison Seaholm, Jordan Chen, Ireland McQuillan, Noelle Simetkosky)(5-23);11:20.21
Chi-Hi (Susan Bergeman, Jordan Chen, Abby Merconti, Noelle Simetkosky)(4-22);11:21.86
Cadott (Makenna Steinke, Cortney Weggen, Lyla Weggen, Mia Weggen)(5-23);11:25.06
Destiny Baughman, McDonell (5-10);5-2
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd (3-31);5-2
Danielle Latz, Bloomer (5-6);5-0
Grace Anderson, Bloomer (5-6);4-10
Anna Ebner, Chi-Hi (5-16);4-10
Isabelle Keck, McDonell (5-23);9-3
Natalie Schueller, Chi-Hi (5-5);8-6
Grace Gugel, Chi-Hi (4-29);8-0
Cicely Kiecker, Bloomer (5-6);7-6
Natalee Weiss, Chi-Hi (5-10);7-6
Jayda Bowe, Chi-Hi (5-10);7-6
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (5-16);19-5.5
Alexa Post, Bloomer (4-6);18-0.25
Destiny Baughman, McDonell (5-17);16-7
Ava Krista, Chi-Hi (4-29);16-0.5
Danielle Latz, Bloomer (5-23);15-11.5
In her final triple jump of Division 3 competition, McDonell senior Destiny Baughman used everything she had and help from a friend to leap from seventh to fifth and cap her career with a podium finish.
Destiny Baughman, McDonell (5-3);36-1
Ava Krista, Chi-Hi (5-26);35-4.25
Danielle Latz, Bloomer (4-19);35-1.25
Isabel Rubenzer, Bloomer (5-17);33-6.5
Riley Hinke, Chi-Hi (5-23);32-1.5
Ava Reuter, Chi-Hi (4-29);33-7.5
Lillian Kuske, Bloomer (5-23);32-9
Abby Iverson, Bloomer (3-25);32-0.5
Paige Smiskey, McDonell (5-6);30-6
Lucy Lindeman, Cadott (5-23);29-11
Ava Reuter, Chi-Hi (5-10);102-8
Paige Smiskey, McDonell (5-23);100-03
Abby Iverson, Bloomer (5-17);99-04
Lucy Lindeman, Cadott (5-10);97-02
Lillian Kuske, Bloomer (5-17);94-07
Photos: Day 2 2022 WIAA state track and field championships
C-FC's Wesley Pronschinsken competes in the Division 3 3,200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
McDonell's Dan Anderson, center, competes in the Division 3 3,200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas' Collin Conzemius celebrates after the Division 2 200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dodgeland's Miranda Firari competes in the Division 3 200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point's Roisin Willis competes in the Division 1 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point's Roisin Willis competes in the Division 1 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wisconsin Dells' Hailey Anchor, left, competes in the Division 2 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Chi-Hi's Lukas Wagner runs in the Division 1 boys 3,200-meter run on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi's Lukas Wagner
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig stands atop the podium after winning the Division 1 200-meter dash at the WIAA state track and field championships on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG
Gilman's Gracie Tallier
BRANDON BERG
Gilman's Gracie Tallier
BRANDON BERG
Colfax's Nathan Hydukovich runs to a third-place finish in the Division 3 400-meter dash finals on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Colfax's Nathan Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
Menomonie junior Jayden Williams stands on the podium after finishing second place in the Division 1 triple jump on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Gavin Tegels makes a Division 3 shot put toss on Saturday.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
Colfax's Molly Heidorn
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig
BRANDON BERG
Gilman's Gracie Tallier runs the Division 3 100-meter dash finals on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi's Brayden Warwick
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brayden Warwick
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Christian Crumbaker
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Christian Crumbaker makes a Division 1 triple jump attempt on Saturday.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Boyceville's Caden Wold
BRANDON BERG
Boyceville's Caden Wold
BRANDON BERG
Boyceville's Caden Wold makes a Division 3 long jump attempt on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Gilman's Bailey Angell
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Dan Anderson leads the pack during the boys Division 3 3,200-meter run on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
McDonell's Destiny Baughman makes a Division 3 triple jump attempt on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse competes in the Division 2 300-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe runs the 300-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke competes in the Division 1 300-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Central's Isaac Dauffenbach reacts after finishing the Division 1 boys 400-meter relay at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier runs in the Division 1 boys 400-meter dash at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Madison Edgewood's Gillian Koning, right, and Nikita Lebbie celebrate their win in the Division 2 800-meter relay Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 800-meter relay Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Waupon's Lydia Aalsma competes in the Division 2 400 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig prepares to run the Division 1 400-meter dash during the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock runs to victory in the Division 1 1,600 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Monona Grove's Mackenzie Babcock, left, Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen compete in the Division 1 1,600 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Logan's Zay Boyd competes in the Division 2 boys shot put during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Logan's Martell Owens competes in the Division 2 boys shot put during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Arcadia's Casidi Pehler competes in the Division 2 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
McFarland's Julia Ackley competes in the Division 2 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
McFarland's Julia Ackley reacts after clearing 10 feet, 6 inches on her first attempt in the Division 2 girls pole vault during Saturday's WIAA state track and field.
AMBER ARNOLD, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Logan's Lauren Jarrett, left, and Julie Yang embrace after running the Division 2 girls 800-meter relay at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Greendale Martin Luther senior Rogan Lee prepares to land in the sand pit during the Division 2 boys long jump at the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Greendale Martin Luther senior Rogan Lee lands in the sand pit during the Division 2 boys long jump at the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Beloit Turner senior Camden Combs takes off during the Division 2 boys long jump at the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday. Combs won the event with a jump of 22 feet, 6½ inches.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Sun Prairie junior Cassie Siegel clears the bar during the Division 1 girls high jump at the WIAA state track and meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Monona Grove junior Madeline Hogan clears the bar in the Division 1 girls high jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Three Lakes/Phelps junior Kallie Volk lands in the Division 3 girls long jump pit during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Franklin freshman Alaina Ortiz clears the bar in the Division 1 girls high jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Madison Edgewood's Caden Thomas competes in the Division 2 boys high jump during Saturday's WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Thomas won the event with a jump of 6 feet, 7 inches.
AMBER ARNOLD, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland's Miranda Firari competes in the Division 3 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
AMBER ARNOLD, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth competes in the Division 2 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Portage's Hunter Francis competes in the Division 2 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Webster's Ava Washburn competes in the Division 3 girls triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig competes in the Division 1 girls long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Menomonie's Jayden Williams competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Edgewood's Caden Thomas competes in the Division 2 boys high jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Logan's Kalli Knoble competes in the Division 2 girls triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Pardeeville's Devin Seth competes in the Division 3 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Colfax's Jeanette Hydukovich competes in the Division 3 girls discus throw during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
AMBER ARNOLD, Wisconsin State Journal
Cashton's Jack Schlesner competes in the Division 3 boys high jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin State Journal
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Dodgeland's Adrianne Bader competes in the Division 3 girls discus throw during Saturday's WIAA state track and field meet.
AMBER ARNOLD, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Umbrellas dot the stands Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas junior Collin Conzemius runs the 100-meter dash during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday. Conzemius won the event in 11.02 seconds.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas junior Collin Conzemius runs the 100-meter dash during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday. Conzemius won the event in 11.02 seconds.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Volunteers set up hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Volunteers set up hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Umbrellas dot the stands Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T senior Will Thompson runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe stumbles on the final hurdle in the 100-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Logan senior Keenan Hass runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T senior Will Thompson runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Reedsburg senior Bryant Yanke runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Reedsburg senior Bryant Yanke runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Athletes prepare to run the 100-meter dash during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Cashton junior Braylee Hyatt runs the 100-meter dash during the WIAA Division 3 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Logan senior Lauren Jarrett runs the 100-meter dash at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth, center, competes in the Division 2 100-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig competes in the Division 1 100-meter dash Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas junior Collin Conzemius runs the Division 2 100-meter dash Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Conzemius won the event in 11.02 seconds.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
From left, G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe, Mauston's Brie Eckerman and Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse compete in the Division 2 100-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec, center, competes in the Division 1 100-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Competitors in the boys Division 1 3200 meter relay, including the Onalaska team, second from right, come down the track to take their place on the starting line Saturday at the WIAA Track and Field State Championships at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse. For coverage of the Saturday's events, turn to
SPORTS, PAGE C1.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!