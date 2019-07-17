Even though the immediate future for the the Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball is secure, coach Drew Steinmetz wants his team to play like there’s no tomorrow.
Post 77’s spot in next week’s Class AAA State Tournament is locked up as Chippewa Falls will host the tourney beginning on July 26 at Gannon Field at Casper Park. But Steinmetz wants his team to enter state not just happy to be there as a host, but as a team playing its best baseball and one looking to make more than a token appearance as host.
“I have told the kids multiple times that I don’t want you guys to treat this like a free pass in regionals,” Steinmetz said. “I want you to treat it like we’re not in state, like we need to win to get to state, and I would really like to win our regional and go into state strong, playing well and having all our gears working together as one baseball team.”
Chippewa Falls plays the second game of the first round Friday at Carson Park in Eau Claire, facing Hudson at 1:30 p.m. A win would move Post 77 onto Saturday’s action while a loss moves them to face the loser of La Crosse and Superior at 6:30 p.m. Friday in an elimination game. Eau Claire would meet the winner in the other winner’s bracket contest of the day at 4 p.m. with the double-elimination tournament slated to continue Saturday and as late as a 1 p.m. game on Sunday in necessary.
Post 77 put together a 3-2 performance this past weekend during pool play at the Gopher Classic in Minnesota, the largest American Legion baseball tournament in the country. Chippewa Falls’ two losses came by a combined six runs, including an 8-3 defeat to eventual championship round qualifier Omaha Burke (Neb.). Steinmetz noted his team made too many mistakes in a 4-3 loss to Chaska (Minn.).
“Other than that (the mistakes), I thought we did pretty well overall over there, and I’m excited to see how they do this coming weekend,” Steinmetz said.
Chippewa Falls has faced opening-round opponent Hudson once this summer, earning a 4-1 win at Post 77’s Wood Bat Challenge at the end of June.
Prior to the Gopher Classic, Post 77 went 2-2 at a tournament in Oconomowoc during the first weekend of July, and Steinmetz has seen improvement from his teams in recent weeks.
“These last two weekends have helped us step up each weekend and get better as the weekend has gone on,” Steinmetz said.
For Steinmetz, success for Post 77 this weekend and beyond will come down to limited the amount of extra opportunities his team gives to opponents.
“I think the biggest thing for us is we need to limit walks and errors,” Steinmetz said. “We didn’t walk that many guys this past weekend but there were times where we walked guys in big innings, where we don’t need those guys on base and we really those outs quickly to get into (the dugout) so we can get up to bat and get those runs to put that team out of the game.”
The senior legion team isn’t the only Post 77 squad in playoff action this week. The junior legion 17U team earned a regional victory last weekend in Superior, defeating Eau Claire 7-6 in the championship game to advance to state. The 17U team opens play on Friday night against host Marshfield at Jack Hackman Field.
Steinmetz found out about 17U’s title during one of the Gopher Classic games and hopes his team can continue the run of success for the program in the coming weeks.
“I was excited for them to see their success, and I was hoping we can mimic that and do the same thing and do well at state, too,” Steinmetz said.