Two-out hits provided plenty of offense.
The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team came up with timely hits in a 13-1 victory over Altoona on Wednesday at Casper Park.
Post 77 (2-4) scored four two-out runs in a five-run first inning and then scored four more times in the second to build a comfortable cushion.
“That’s one thing I like to be big on, is two-out hits. They’re very important in big games,” Post 77 coach Drew Steinmetz said. “Our team stepped up tonight and showed me a different side of our team. I haven’t seen the two-out hits all year until this game.”
Leo Burmeister was in control after a poor first inning from his defense as he kept Altoona off balance all game allowing just one hit while striking out six in seven innings.
“He settled down and he really dialed in,” Steinmetz said of Burmeister. “Our defense was a little shaky but I think Leo handled it perfectly.”
Matt Pomietlo reached base after being hit by a pitch to open the first. A double from Luke Franz near the line in right field got Pomietlo in as Chippewa Falls erased a 1-0 deficit just two batters in. Franz reached third on the throw home and after an infield fly out and strikeout Post 77 was in danger of stranding Franz at third.
Some two-out magic though allowed Post 77 to score four more runs. Nate Hayes doubled to plate Franz followed by a Griffin Spindler two-bagger that pushed Hayes home. After a walk and hit by pitch the bases were loaded for Blake Trippler. Tripple drove a single up the middle as Post 77 went up 5-1 by batting around in the first inning.
Chippewa Falls added more in the second. Franz lead off with a walk. Following a groundout the Altoona pitcher walked two more batters to load the bases. Spindler then plated two runs with a double. Hayes who had walked earlier in the inning came across the plate on an error and then a single by Austin Sykora would add the fourth run of the inning as a throw to third got past the third basemen allowing Burmeister to score as Post 77 went up 9-1 after two frames.
Altoona scored its run in the first as a leadoff walk cost Burmeister. After stolen base and another walk Altoona put runners on second and third. An error on a pickoff at first allowed a runner to score from second.
Chippewa Falls saw more two-out success in the third by adding another run. A two-out walk by Schemenauer got things going. Hayes walked and then Spindler added his third hit of the game scoring Schemenauer. Chippewa Falls added a single tally in the fourth as Trippler hit a two-bagger with one out and later Franz drove him in on a single.
Weiland and Kendren Gullo each drove in runs in the sixth as Post 77 built a double-digit advantage to win the nine inning contest in a shortened seven frames.
Spindler and Franz each had three hits while Sprindler drove in three. Trippler plated two on two hits while scoring once. Franz and Schemenauer each scored twice.
Post 77 plays a doubleheader at Duluth on Friday before a doubleheader at Superior next Tuesday. Chippewa Falls will then host it’s home wood bat tournament beginning on June 28.
“I want to build off these wins and go to Duluth on Friday and continue this upward slope of good play,” Steinmetz said.
