EAU CLAIRE — Nate Hayes missed his first chance.
He didn’t miss his second.
Hayes connected on a two-run home run to cap a five-run fourth inning for the Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team on Friday in a 6-1 victory over Hudson Post 50 in a Class AAA regional opening matchup at Carson Park.
Chippewa Falls advances to face Eau Claire on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in a winner’s bracket contest.
Hayes’ two-run shot followed an RBI single from Nolan Hutzler and a two-run single for Luke Schemenauer that put Chippewa Falls in front 3-0. Hayes fouled off the first pitch of the at-bat against Hudson starter Owen Anderson before drilling the second pitch over the fence in left, onto the football field.
“The first pitch of that at-bat was in pretty much the same spot and I missed it, I fouled it off to right field,” Hayes said. “So then pitch two was in an even better spot and I’m like ‘I can’t miss this one’.”
Anderson delivered a run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth to get Hudson on the board but that would be the only blemish off Post 77 starter Griffin Spindler, who tossed all seven innings and allowed eight hits while walking none and striking out four.
Chippewa Falls added a run in the fifth when Hayes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Spindler ended Hudson’s two biggest threats with strikeouts. Spindler set down Matt Midby for the final out of the fourth with two on to maintain a 5-1 advantage. Hudson loaded the bases in the sixth with two outs before Spindler struck out Carter Herink looking to move onto the seventh with the lead.
Behind Spindler, the Post 77 defense had just one error and turned a pair of double plays. Luke Franz had all three outs of the fifth inning on defense, hauling in a popup before a pair of groundouts to second base including a nifty barehanded play into the hole near second base for the second out.
“That’s kind of Griffin’s style. Changeup, fastball and the occasional curveball but he won’t beat you with any velo(city) but he’s going to make you ground out and not be able to lift the ball,” Chippewa Falls Post 77 coach Drew Steinmetz said.
Spindler went all seven innings within the 105-pitch limit, leaving the rest of the Post 77 staff in good shape with at least two more games to play in the tournament.
“I was really hoping he could go 105 through seven (innings) and that’s what he did,” Steinmetz said. “I was really happy to say to that we didn’t have to use more than one pitcher.”
Dane Weiland had two hits including a double while Austin Sykora added a pair of singles for Post 77.
Pitching dominated the early innings as Anderson faced the minimum through three innings before Matt Pomietlo’s single started the fourth inning. Hudson put two runners on in the second before Spindler and the defense got out of the jam without allowing any runs.
The teams battled extreme heat at Carson Park as temperatures crept into the low 90s but it felt like it was well over 100 degrees.
“I can’t imagine what the kids were feeling because I was feeling exhausted from the heat and the sun,” Steinmetz said.
Chippewa Falls will meet Eau Claire for the third time this summer. Eau Claire defeated Chippewa Falls 11-0 on July 4 and Chippewa Falls was leading Eau Claire 4-2 on July 9 before play was suspended due to rain.