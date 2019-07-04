EAU CLAIRE — Nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning powered the Eau Claire senior legion baseball team to an 11-0 victory over Chippewa Falls Post 77 on Thursday afternoon in their annual Fourth of July matchup at Carson Park.
Eau Claire sent 14 batters to the plate and scored nine runs on five hits while taking advantage of three Post 77 errors in the fourth to pull away.
Carter Hesselman singled with one out to start the scoring barrage before back-to-back errors including one on a throw to first base that sailed into right field led to two runs and moved Joel Zachow to third base. A walk and back-to-back run-scoring singles by Connor Stoik and Marcus Cline extended the lead. Jack Fentress and Carter Hesselman drew bases loaded walks followed by a sacrifice fly from Mitch Voller and an RBI single by Zachow to cap the scoring in the frame.
Jackson Faulkner pitched a 1-2-3 top of the fifth to cap the victory. Faulkner and starter Levi Schaller combined for five scoreless innings for Eau Claire.
Chippewa Falls had scoring chances early, reaching base in each of the first four innings prior to Eau Claire’s fourth-inning surge.
Matt Pomietlo and Dane Weiland drew walks in the first inning before Luke Schemenauer lined into a double play right at Eau Claire first baseman Ethan Kjellberg. Nate Hayes delivered Post 77’s lone hit of the game in the top of the second on a hard-hit ball to right-center field but was erased one batter later on a groundball double play. Overall Chippewa Falls hit into three double plays in the first four innings.
“Nate Hayes had that great at-bat (in the second inning) and I thought maybe that was going to start right there,” Chippewa Falls Post 77 coach Drew Steinmetz said. “Even in the first inning with Matt Pomietlo on second and Dane (Weiland) up to bat I thought the same thing — a base hit would score a run and get up early. The bats weren’t really there and they threw some good pitching.”
Starting pitcher Griffin Spindler reached base on a walk with one out of the third before courtesy runner Ben Steinmetz stole second and third base with Luke Franz also reaching by walk before Weiland flew out to right field.
Spindler tossed a pair of scoreless innings to start the game before Eau Claire scored twice on a two-run single by Cline off Kendren Gullo. Leo Burmeister and Steinmetz threw during the fourth inning.
“We were bouncing around pitchers, trying to save arms for the tournament (this weekend) in Oconomowoc,” coach Steinmetz said. “But a couple of errors just started the spiral out of control.”
Stoik, Cline, Hesselman and Zachow each had two hits for Eau Claire.
Thursday’s game marked the first of a busy July for Post 77. Chippewa Falls has a quick turnaround as the team heads south to play in a tournament in Oconomowoc beginning Friday afternoon against the hosts. Post 77 hosts Eau Claire in a rematch at Casper Park on Tuesday before playing in the Gopher Classic from July 12-16. Eau Claire hosts regionals on July 19-23 with Chippewa Falls hosting this year’s AAA state tournament from July 26-30.
Post 77’s roster is made up largely of graduated Chi-Hi seniors, meaning this summer will be the last time most of them will play on the same team together and coach Steinmetz wants his team to keep having fun even as a hectic slate of games awaits.
“I’m looking for them to stay up and have fun,” coach Steinmetz said. “Just enjoy the baseball that you’re playing with your friends during the summer. (For) the seniors this is their last summer to play baseball except for the kids that are playing on in college.
“I just don’t want them to feel like it’s too much or it is too much baseball or they’re too tired. I want it to stay light and stay fun still.”