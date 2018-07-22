With a tough loss hanging over their heads, Post 77 quickly put that in the rear view mirror and got back to winning baseball.
Facing elimination in the legion baseball postseason tournament, the Post 77 senior legion team beat Merrill 10-0 in five innings at Casper Park on Sunday to advance to Monday and stay alive in the fight for a regional championship.
"I told those kids you just have to completely forget about the mistakes that were made in that first game," coach Drew Steinmetz said. "It's a completely different game and we need to play Chippewa baseball, which is clean baseball."
Post 77 was defeated earlier in the day by Eau Claire 13-5, in a game where they committed seven errors and trailed 10-0 heading into the bottom of the third. With the win over Merrill, Post 77 will have a rematch against Eau Claire at 4 p.m. at Casper Park. With a win, Post 77 would force a winner take all game later on Monday for the regional title.
Chippewa Falls did what they needed to do early to forget about the previous game's loss in their game two win. They jumped ahead early by scoring once in the first and three in the second.
Dane Weiland reached on a hit-by-pitch and stole second. He came around to score on a single from Nolan Hutzler.
In the second, after a lead-off single from Couper Fosvik, Tristan Hable tripled. Fosvik had stopped at third but Hable ran past second forcing Fosvik into a dilemma where he was thrown out at home. Hable later scored on a wild pitch.
Following a single by Riley Freid and a walk by Lucas Steinmetz, Luke Franz plated two with a single.
The sixth inning is where Post 77 really broke the game wide open.
Luke Schemenauer had a run-scoring single and then Freid drove in two with a double. A single and a walk later the bases were loaded. Weiland cleared them all with a liner to the fence in left-center field for a double.
Luke Schemenauer took the ball on the mound for Chippewa Falls. Coach Steinmetz said he was hoping to get five strong innings from his pitcher, and he delivered.
Schemenauer went the distance in the five inning game, giving up six hits. He got Merrill to ground into two double plays in the game to escape jams. In the fifth, clinging to the ten-run advantage, Chippewa Falls needed to hold Merrill scoreless to end the game after five. Post 46 started the inning with back-to-back singles.
After a flyout to left, Schemenauer got Brady Gehrke to line out to short and Nolan Hutzler threw to third to get a game-ending double play.
Steinmetz said he was pleased with how his group bounced back from a game where they had seven errors, but he said they need to play better if they want to beat Eau Claire.
"I was happy to see (resiliency)out of the guys,'Steinmetz said. "I'm glad we come back and be in the game and be focused, but we really got to step it up for tomorrow."
Freid led the way offensively going 2-for-3 with two runs driven in. Hable and Schemenauer joined Freid with hits from the bottom of the order and Steinmetz said he feels a great strength of the team is the their deep batting order.
"Even in the Eau Claire game I was happy with the bottom of the order," Steinmetz said. "We are hitting the ball hard, just a little under it. It's great to see the bottom of the lineup step up. I truly think that we are strong one through nine. There isn't really a weak spot in our lineup."
The challenging aspect of the tournament is finding enough pitching to cover the extended amount of innings. Steinmetz said he feels okay with where his team is at pitching wise. He said is was good that Schemenauer covered the entire game and he said feels good about having Nelson Crumbaker fully available.
"I really need to have the guys I bring in be in the zone and just throwing strikes," Steinmetz said.
With the regional being a double elimination tournament, Chippewa Falls will need to defeat Eau Claire in back-to-back games to win the region as Eau Claire is 3-0 and Chippewa Falls is 3-1. To do that they will need to play cleaner and avoid walks and errors. Steinmetz said he likes how he team goes into every game confident they can win and he said that is very important heading into tomorrow's action after falling by eight to Eau Claire one day earlier.
"I'm happy with the competitiveness and how these kids continue to show they are as good as they are," Steinmetz said.
