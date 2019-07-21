EAU CLAIRE — Nate Custer had to figure out it.
He had no other option.
After a tough first inning, the Chippewa Falls Post 77 pitcher did just that with five scoreless frames as Post 77 edged Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 5-4 on Sunday afternoon in a AAA American Legion senior regional contest at Carson Park.
Chippewa Falls advances to Monday’s championship game to meet the winner of Monday’s Eau Claire/La Crosse game at 3:30 p.m. La Crosse defeated Superior 6-5 in the final game of the day on Sunday to stay alive in the tournament.
Custer’s day started on a rough note as Eau Claire plated four runs in the bottom of the first inning to grab a 4-1 lead. Run-scoring hits by Ethan Kjellberg, Carter Hesselman and Logan Rasmussen put the hosts up early before Custer induced a groundout from the 10th batter of the inning Gabe O’Brien to strand the bases loaded.
The UW-Whitewater football kicking recruit Custer hit the dugout frustrated but refocused, received help from his offense and locked in for his next five innings.
“I came back in the dugout and I was pretty frustrated,” Custer said. “I sat there and I really thought over what do I have to do to not let that happen again and just move on and do the best I can. I really just reset, pretended I started the game off again and really just focused on staying with what I know and not trying to do too much.
“A lot of it was getting my curveball in. I struggled with it right away and so that was difficult to deal with in the first inning.”
Custer threw 38 pitches in the opening inning, but was more efficient the rest of the way and hit the 105-pitch limit on his final toss of the sixth. Eau Claire stranded two on in the third and one in the fourth and sixth.
“I had the plan to really ride Nate. I told him you need to figure this out, you need to make adjustments. We need you in the zone and he did just that,” Chippewa Falls Post 77 coach Drew Steinmetz said. “I think it was more of a mental game for him and he figured it out.”
Matt Pomietlo’s two-run single in the second closed the gap to 4-3 before back-to-back hit by pitches with the bases loaded from Austin Sykora and Ben Steinmetz in the third moved Post 77 in front.
“That helped me out so much,” Custer said of the team’s offense scoring early. “Being able to have that confidence. They’re backing me and we’re going to keep going and that we were up gave me more confidence, more drive to be able to stay going and keep mowing them down.”
All of the scoring took place in the first two-and-a-half innings before pitching and defense took over.
“I was holding my breath,” coach Steinmetz said. “I know Eau Claire, they can get runs in any inning at any time of the inning — with no outs, with two outs. I was really, really riding our defense and hoping our defense did what they needed to do and all the plays were made.”
Dane Weiland opened the scoring in the first inning, driving in Luke Franz with a one-out single.
Kendren Gullo tossed a 1-2-3 seventh inning for the save, going through the heart of the Eau Claire order to complete the win and move Chippewa Falls one win away from a regional championship.
“I told Kendren this is probably the biggest game you’re going to pitch in so far but just go out there, live low and work for ground balls, work for fly balls and that’s exactly what he did,” coach Steinmetz said.
Weiland had two hits for Post 77, who opened the tournament on Friday with a 6-1 win over Hudson before rain washed out the final game on Friday and all of Saturday’s action.
Rasmussen finished 2-for-3 for Eau Claire, who opened the tournament on Friday with a 13-0 win in six innings over La Crosse Post 52.