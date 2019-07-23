EAU CLAIRE — The rubber match belonged to Chippewa Falls.
The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team defeated Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 for the second time in three days on Tuesday, jumping out to an early lead in a 7-2 Class AAA regional championship victory at Carson Park.
Chippewa Falls defeated Eau Claire 5-4 on Sunday before Eau Claire earned a 13-3 win in five innings on Monday.
Post 77 (17-8) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning before adding four in the fifth and one in the sixth inning.
Nolan Hutzler scored on an Eau Claire error and Luke Schemenauer crossed home plate on a wild pitch in the second.
Hutzler finished 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and two doubles while turning in a strong performance on the mound with four strikeouts and zero walks in a complete-game victory.
Luke Franz was 2-for-3 and Dane Weiland finished 2-for-4 with a double, two runs batted in and a run scored.
Marcus Cline had two hits and scored a run for Eau Claire (19-13), who scored twice in the seventh inning. Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire already earned spots in this weekend’s state tournament at Casper Park by advancing to the championship game. Eau Claire plays Appleton on Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. with Chippewa Falls closing the first day against the yet-to-be-determined Region 2 champion on Friday at 7:30 p.m.